Pete Bicknell from St. Catharines, Ontario won his second Krown Undercoating Modified feature of the season Friday night at the Ransomville Speedway as Telco Construction, Buffalo Fuel Corp and Firth Jewelers presented racing action.
In the night’s other events, Derek Wagner from Middleport earned his fifth Investors Service Sportsman feature of the season; John Zimmerman from Varysburg took his second KiPo Motors Street Stock this season. Ian Paul from Wilson won the first Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of his career; and Abby Castile from Ransomville won her first career Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.
Bicknell and Scott Kerwin brought the Modifieds to green for their 30-lap feature, with Bicknell showing the way. Steve Lewis Jr. raced in third, Chad Brachmann would take fourth from Allan Wills and Greg Martin raced in fifth place. Kerwin would reel in Bicknell and the two veterans would battle for the lead. Brachmann would take third away on lap 10 and catch the leaders on lap 16.
Brachmann would catch the wall in turn two, allowing Mat Williamson to catch and pass him on lap 20. Williamson would catch Kerwin for second place with seven laps remaining, eventually taking it away, but it was Bicknell racing to his second win of the season.
Greenley George and Jessica Kriegisch were on the front row for the Sportsman feature, with Kriegisch showing the way. Noah Walker would take second as Wagner and Brett Senek raced behind. Wagner took the lead away on lap seven and Senek would take over second on lap nine.
Cody McPherson would take fourth on lap 10 as Wagner, Senek and Walker raced in the top three. McPherson and Walker battled for third for several laps as Wagner started to open up his lead. Wagner pulled away from the field to earn his fifth win of the season.
Simon Bissell and Pete Stefanski shared the front row for the Street Stock feature, with Bissell showing the way early. Brandon Sherwood would take over second from Stefanski. Joey Zimmerman would hit the turn four wall on lap two to bring out the race’s first caution. On the restart, Sherwood would take over the lead with John Zimmerman taking over second, then the lead on lap three.
Josh Pangrazio would work his way to second as Zimmerman increased his lead. Sherwood would take over second from Pangrazio at the halfway mark. Pangrazio and Sherwood would battle for several laps as Zimmerman started to pull away. Pangrazio would regain the runner-up position on lap 16 but tagged the turn three wall one lap later to bring out the caution. The final three laps would see Zimmerman drive away to pick up the victory.
Paul and Chris Leone were on the front row for the Mini Stocks, with Paul showing the way. Matt Hornquist would take second away from Leone on lap six, but Leone would regain the position just one lap later. The top six battled for much of the 15-lap affair. Paul would hang on and score his first career feature win.
Castile and Noah Mamo were on the front row in the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature, with Mamo showing the way. Mamo would suffer suspension damage on lap three, bringing out the caution. Castile would be scored as the leader on the ensuing restart. She would pull away as Dillon Adamczak and Aden Harris battled for second. Colby Adamczak would pull into the infield on lap four and would bring out the caution, but Castile would hold off the field to score her first career feature win.
Thursday night at the Little R, the SANY New York/Burris Racing Go Karts were back in action. Colin Spatorico won his third Mike Barry Motors Senior Heavy feature of the season. Anthony Pollow won his second Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites feature of the season. Jacob Schulz won his second Frontier Auto Wrecking Junior 3 feature this season. Amelia Westlake won his sixth SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature. James Strassburg won his second Slack Karts Junior 1 feature. Ryan Barry (fifth), John Massar (sixth) and Jack Reid (first) won the Just Signs & Designs Novice features.
Action returns this week as Stirling Lubricants, National Maintenance Contracting Corp, Wendt’s Propane, Lawns Unlimited, Evergreen Lawn & Tree Service and Hebeler Sales & Service present the 37th Summer Nationals for the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds and the second Mike Bonesky Memorial for the Sportsman Western and Central Region on Wednesday night, airing live on DIRTVision.
If the Summer Nationals is completed Wednesday, the go-karts will be back in action Thursday. If the Summer Nationals get rained out, the go-karts will have the night off as Thursday is the scheduled rain date.
Saturday, the Versus Monster Trucks will take center stage at the Big R.
