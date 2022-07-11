For the 63rd time, the Porter Cup will be held this week at Niagara Falls Country Club.

The annual amateur golf tournament boasts a diverse field, its 12 different countries — United States, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Philippines, Ecuador, New Zealand, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Chinese Taipei, Peru and the United Kingdom — the most in its history. And tournament organizers said at Thursday's media day that there might have been more internationals had this summer not been the first chance for some to return home after being stuck in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There'll be a heavy Australian presence, with six looking to join Aiden Didone (2019), Harrison Endycott (2016), Geoff Drakeford (2014) and Simon Nash (2002) as champions from Down Under. Among the favorite from the group are Connor Fewkes and Toby Walker. Walker has four top-10 finishes in 2022 while Fewkes has earned three.

Another favorite is Garrett Rank, the NHL referee playing in his 10th Porter Cup. He placed second last summer, falling to East Amherst's Ben Reichert, who has since turned pro. Rank is one of eight Canadians in the field, including members of the Canadian National Team.

Though Reichert is gone, the local contingent boasts a few strong players who could contend. Niagara Wheatfield grad Anthony Delisanti, who is working at NFCC this summer, tied for 22nd last summer and finished 15th in an NCAA regional to cap a strong freshman season at Valparaiso. Pittsford's Will Thomson, who was the youngest player in Porter Cup history when he debuted at 13 years old, returns having just completed his junior season at Texas.

Thomson will no longer hold the distinction of youngest in Cup history as Xeve Perez, a 12-year-old phenom from Georgia, will earn the title. Perez already holds Name, Image and Likeness deals from the likes of Cobra Puma and Buffalo's OnCore Golf, one of the Porter Cup's sponsors.

Perez is the extreme example, but youth will be another theme this week. Organizers have had to adapt to changing times in recent years for a variety of reasons. More top players are electing to turn pro earlier, and sponsorship exemptions allow those who remain amateur to get a taste of professional tournaments. There are also more amateur tournaments to choose from, and even LIV Golf has had an impact; James Piot, a star at Michigan State, is rumored to have received over $2 million to join the renegade tour backed by Saudi Arabia.

So while this year's field may not have the top-ranked players of years past, organizers targeted young players early in their collegiate careers — like Noah Kent and Gaven Lane, who are committed to play in fall at Iowa and Oklahoma State, respectively — with the hope that one Porter Cup experience will lead to more down the road.

The week kicks off today with the annual Ham-Am Tournament, where sponsors and NFCC members team up with players, and players dinner. Rounds start at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.