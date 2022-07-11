Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price-Miller took the lead late and scored the win in the Tezos All-Star Circuit of Champions A-Main on Friday night as Busch Beer presented the card at Ransomville Speedway.
Chad Brachmann from Sanborn won his second Krown Undercoating Modified feature of the season while Batavia’s Dante Mancuso won his fourth Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock of the summer.
Making their first visit to Ransomville in over 20 years, the Tezos race, presented by Mobil 1, was brought to the green flag by Hunter Schuerenberg and Tyler Courtney, with Schuerenberg showing the way in front of Courtney and Price-Miller. Justin Peck slowed on the front straightaway to bring out the caution on lap one. The restart would see the top three pull away as Chris Windom would regain third from Price-Miller.
Peck would once again bring out the caution on lap three as he was suffering fuel linkage issues all night on a backup car after flipping his primary car earlier in the night. Courtney would battle with Schuerenberg for the lead off the restart, with Schuerenberg taking control of the field. Courtney would close the gap as the field entered lap traffic.
The lead duo caught Denny Peebles while navigating lap traffic heading into turn one. Both made contact, causing Peebles and Courtney to spin and bringing out the caution on lap 12. The restart would see Schuerenberg take the lead over Windom and Price-Miller. With the leaders stringing themselves around the track, the battles would happen between two local drivers, Matt Farnham and Paulie Colagiovanni, for positions inside the top 10.
After being involved in an early caution, Courtney would drive back through the field and was battle with Dylan Westbrook for 11th with nine laps remaining. Schuerenberg was well on his way to his second career win in the Empire State, only to bring out the caution with two laps remaining as his right rear tire exploded coming down the main straightaway. Windom would take over the lead as a result, with Price-Miller racing in second. The green-white-checkered restart would see Price-Miller take over the lead and Henry taking over second. Price-Miller would go on to score the $12,000 payday over Henry with Windom, Bill Balog and Zeb Wise rounding out the top five. Colagiovanni was the hard charger, finishing in sixth. Courtney rebounded to finish in eighth.
Jonathan Reid and Pete Bicknell were on the front row for the Krown Modified feature with Reid in the lead as Mat Williamson battled Bicknell for second. The duo of Bicknell and Williamson were in tight, with Williamson going into the moat and losing several spots. Robbie Johnston slowed on the front straightaway to bring out the caution on lap one. During the caution, Williamson would make contact with Bicknell, sending Williamson to the tail of the field for making contact under caution.
Williamson’s night would go from bad to worse early on after suffering a flat right rear tire to bring out another caution. The restart would see Reid and Bicknell showing the way with Brachmann and Susice inside the top four. Susice would go after Bicknell for second as Bicknell battled with Reid for the lead.
Bicknell took the lead on lap 13. Brachmann took second on lap 20 and went after Bicknell. Brachmann would use the outside lane to pass Bicknell for the lead with nine laps remaining and go on to score the win, his second of the season.
Ryan Plante and Mancuso were on the front row for the Mini Stock feature with Mancuso quickly jumping into the lead over Plante, Ian Paul, Dave Dussault and Curtis Rung. With Mancuso showing the way, Brad Whiteside reeled in Plante for second before the race’s halfway mark, with Whiteside taking over the runner-up position. Rung would take over third with five laps remaining. Mancuso would drive away to his fourth win of the season.
Thursday at the “Little R,” the SANY New York/Burris Racing Go-Karts returned to action, headlined by the $100-to-win feature for the Frontier Auto Wrecking Junior 3 division presented by Finish Line Auto Detail. Dylan Clemons picked up the win in the Junior 3 feature, his third in a row. Eric Veihdeffer won his first Mike Barry Motors Senior Heavy feature of the season. Brayden Bills won the Fisher’s Auto Repair Senior Lites. Amelia Westlake won the SJE Shocks Junior 2 feature for the fourth time this season. Brandon Guyette picked up his second victory in the Slack Kart Junior 1. Ryan Barry, Fulton Coleman and Camaren Smith won the Just Signs & Designs Novice features. It was Barry’s second of the season, and first for both Coleman and Smith.
Go-karts are back in action this Thursday for a full slate, then will put on an exhibition during intermission Friday night on the big track. Friday’s card will include Performance Manufacturing presenting the Sean Letts Memorial for the Sportsmen.
