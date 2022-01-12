Randall: Don't forget about the Titans in these playoffs

With the NFL playoffs underway this weekend, enthusiasm in Buffalo runs wild. A Super Bowl run has not felt this possible in almost 30 years. A similar optimism reigns in Kansas City as the Chiefs look to make their third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl. As of today, both Buffalo and Kansas City are the AFC's favorites to represent the conference in next month's Super Bowl.
Kansas City and Buffalo are the two teams most national media are predicting to hoist the Lamar Hunt Trophy, but the team worth monitoring is the Tennessee Titans. While Kansas City and Buffalo start their postseason runs this wild card weekend, the Titans, who earned the No. 1 seed, will be at home resting. Both Buffalo and Kansas City would be favored against the Titans, however it is important to remember than not all Super Bowl runs are created equal. Each team's path is not the same.
For example, look at the Bills' path. They start off against a division rival who has proven capable of beating them already. If Buffalo beats New England, it would have to travel to Kansas City and beat the defending AFC champions, who would likely be favorited to win. Assuming the Bills win in Kansas City, they then would have to go on the road and beat Tennessee.
Buffalo is more than capable of beating all three of those teams but cumulatively it is a much more daunting task. Kansas City will likely beat Pittsburgh this weekend but then would have to beat Buffalo and likely travel to Tennessee. The Titans have a far easier road to the Super Bowl. Tennessee will play at home throughout the playoffs and will likely play a fear weaker Raiders or Bengals team in the divisional round. Assuming the Titans win then, they would only have to beat one of Kansas City or Buffalo.
All advanced analytics suggest Kansas City and Buffalo are better teams than the Titans. However, the Titans beat both teams in the regular season. It is important to remember that Tennessee only lost one game when both AJ Brown and Derrick Henry were in he lineup. Both superstars will be back in the lineup this postseason.
Postseason runs are a lot like touchdowns; the end result is the same but the path to get there is not always equal. A 90-yard drive that results in a touchdown is the same as a 5-yard drive that started because of a fumble recovery. The Bills and Chiefs are starting at the 20-yard line, and the Titans are receiving the ball at midfield. It'll be fun to see who scores a trip to the Super Bowl.
Respond to Lockport’s Ethan Randall at ethanjamesrandall@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.