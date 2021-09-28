SABATO: Allen, Bills looked Patriots-esque with short passing attack

You can’t go broke making a profit. Well, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got rich with that philosophy against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.
Facing a two-high safety look from Washington aimed at eliminating big plays, Allen displayed patience all game, dinking and dunking to Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs in what was one of the best performances of his career in the 43-21 win.
It was patience Allen or offensive coordinator Brian Daboll did not have against a similar look shown by Pittsburgh, which was costly. Similar to the Steelers, Washington boasts a talented four-man front and doesn’t rely on a ton of blitzes. But instead of banging their heads against the wall looking for big shots down the field, Allen took available underneath options and picked them apart for 358 yards.
It was, dare I say, Patriots-esque.
To say Daboll went back to his Patriots roots would be cliche. Instead, let’s just say it was smart football. Just because Allen has a big arm doesn’t mean he needs to use it all the time, and too often in the first two games, he tried to make the spectacular play.
The Bills have Beasley for a reason — to be the Wes Welker- or Julian Edelman-type of receiver. He finds crevices in the defense, and while he won’t have many 20 or 30-yard gains, he moves the sticks. He also helps serve as part of the run game. Buffalo only ran for 3.7 yards per carry, but Beasley averaged 8.9 yards on his 11 receptions.
Picking up eight or nine yards with a short throw on first or second down avoids long third downs that Bills fans became accustomed to for so many years. It also means they don’t have to take as many shots downfield. Short throws moved the ball just as easily. Buffalo had three touchdown drives that took more than four minutes off the clock, including a 17-play, 93-yard masterpiece that ended with an Allen bullet to Emmanuel Sanders after 8 minutes, 17 seconds.
Allen’s performance was reminiscent of Tom Brady’s 2015 outing against the Bills, in which he threw 59 times for 466 yards — 7.9 yards per attempt. Brady wasn’t launching bombs, he was dumping off to Edelman 11 times for 97 yards or to running back Dion Lewis six times for 98 yards.
Like Brady, where Allen’s game went from good to great is when he did get the defense was looking for. On the few occasions Allen was forced to bail out of the pocket, he resisted the temptation to run and threw touchdowns to Sanders and Moss. And he also made a few inhuman throws across his body to Diggs and Dawson Knox that simply appeared routine.
As for the deep shots? When Washington finally gave him a single-high safety look, he threw a beautiful ball to Sanders down the seam for a 41-yard gain in the second quarter.
This was the offense the Bills ran with precision — Allen also checked out of a play upon seeing Knox with single coverage and lofted a 14-yard touchdown — for most of last season and should continue with until someone finds a way to stop them. Take the small plays and capitalize when the big plays are available.
It seemed as if Buffalo forgot what personnel was available at times during the first two weeks. We all know Beasley is a short-yardage receiver, but Diggs has averaged 12.4 yards per catch during his career, including 12.1 on his way to leading the NFL in receptions and yards last season.
If Allen and Daboll can resist the temptation of gaudy plays — and it should be expected they do — the Bills offense should be back where everyone expected.
