Brandon Beane told reporters he doesn’t put out any smokescreens ahead of the draft. It sounds like a smokescreen in itself, but the man certainly delivers.
While who the Bills pick may often be a surprise, Beane doesn’t get cute when it comes to filling holes on the depth chart in the draft. Buffalo’s most pressing need — the only one unaddressed in free agency — was cornerback, and Beane knocked it off the board by trading up to take Florida’s Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 overall pick.
Dating back to Beane’s first draft in 2018, he has addressed gaping holes with his first round pick, and while the player may have been a surprise, the position was not. He maneuvered to take a quarterback (Josh Allen) and a linebacker (Tremaine Edmunds) in 2018, then took Ed Oliver to fill a need at defensive tackle in 2019.
Beane didn’t draft in the first round in 2020, but he traded a first-round pick to acquire Stefon Diggs to give the franchise its first primetime No. 1 receiver since Eric Moulds. Last year the team needed to improve its pass rush and Gregory Rousseau came to Buffalo.
“If I’m going to get aggressive, it usually means there’s a value there and it fills a need,” Beane told reporters Thursday night. “If it wasn’t more of a stronger need for us, I probably would have just waited to see what happens and just take the best player on the board. Last year we thought a corner was going to be available, but when we got on the clock, those players were gone that fit that value.”
Nobody, including the Bills, knows if Elam will pan out, but the team’s first-round draft record since Beane and Sean McDermott have arrived is exemplary. Allen and Tre’Davious White have already signed extensions, while the team picked up fifth-year options on Edmunds and Oliver. Comparatively, four — Nate Clements, Lee Evans, Leodis McKelvin and Marcell Dareus — of the team’s 17 first round picks from 2000 to 2016 remained in Buffalo beyond their rookie deals.
According to Pro-Football Reference's approximate value system, drought-era players averaged 5.5 AV per season, while the last five picks have averaged 10.4. Allen’s cumulative AV (54) is already higher than any Bills first-round pick since 2000, while White (48) is fourth and Edmunds (42) is sixth.
At some point, Beane is going to whiff. Oliver is ascending to one of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL and Rousseau has one season under his belt, but neither is a lock. Beane’s track record gives hope for Elam, however. The real confidence comes from Beane not only trading up, but picking Elam in the first place.
Beane and McDermott don’t dump many resources into cornerbacks, drafting four since 2017. White was the lone taken before the fourth round, while Carolina drafted four cornerbacks in the first three rounds in Beane’s 20 years with the team. Nine players have started opposite White in five seasons and Dane Jackson, a seventh-round pick, was the only player drafted by the Bills.
As the draft unfolded Beane anticipated trading down, and even though Elam was his final player on the board with a first round grade, he said there were players he would have been comfortable taking at No. 25. But when Kansas City traded up to No. 21 to take Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, he decided to make a deal.
“We looked at some (cornerbacks) in free agency that got out of our price range,” Beane said. “We did go into this draft knowing we thought there were some guys that fit us. You start seeing a run on them, the early guys went and McDuffie goes. … I was worried more about someone trading in front of us, knowing a lot of people had us pegged for a corner.”
Paired with a strong roster with few gaping holes and being the team’s lone remaining player with a first-round grade, Beane felt Elam was worth the investment rather than continuing the revolving door at right cornerback.
He will be an upgrade from Levi Wallace and Jackson athletically and physically. Both Beane and Elam said there was no guarantee he would start immediately, especially after Jackson proved he was adequate enough filling in for White last season. Although they agreed the learning curve won’t be as steep after facing NFL-caliber receivers in the SEC.
“Just because I was drafted in the first round, I don’t think I should be entitled to anything,” Elam said. “I think I have to earn everything that’s given to me and I’m sure I will. I’m super duper confident that I can help this team achieve the ultimate goal, win the games we’re supposed to and win the games we’re not supposed to.”
Elam is reminiscent of White in personality and work ethic, according to Beane. Coincidentally, White was the only player Elam met during his top-30 visit before the draft and White offered his phone number.
“He told me to reach out to him anytime and I’ve been trying to pick his brain as much as I can about the league,” Elam said. “Now I’m trying to learn everything I can from him about being a player and about Buffalo.”
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
