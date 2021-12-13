Sabato: Bills continue to come up small in crucial moments

Once social media relents on late-game officiating and Sean McDermott’s lackluster fourth-down decisions, the fact still remains: the Bills consistently come up short in critical situations.
McDermott coaches not to lose, the defense gives up too many big plays and the offense cannot convert in the clutch.
“I saw something with this team,” McDermott said in his postgame press conference.
So did I.
Buffalo has the talent to contend for a Super Bowl. Aside from the Week 11 bludgeoning from the Colts, the Bills have been a hair away from winning their other five games, but are an NFL-worst 0-5 in one-possession games after the 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Every top-tier team in the league has holes and Buffalo’s is an offensive line that left Josh Allen ducking for cover in the first half and a pass rush that hardly breathed on Tom Brady most of the game, both weaknesses the team failed to address sufficiently in the offseason.
Still, there is enough talent on the roster where Allen does not need to put the team on his back like he did against the Bucs. And boy, was he a bad, bad dude.
For a defense that was impenetrable in the second half, the Bills were turnstyles in the first, offering no resistance to Brady. The CBS broadcast tandem of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo astutely noted multiple times the Bills entered giving up the fewest number of 20-yard plays in the league, but they gave up six in the game. Two of those plays were touchdowns of more than 40 yards and they have surrendered a total of four 40-yard plays in the last four games, all of which have been critical.
McDermott noted in his postgame press conference that Leonard Fournette’s 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter was a matter of his safeties not being set due to pre-snap coverage disguise, a similar occurrence from Damien Harris’ 64-yard run against the Patriots.
Offensively, Buffalo went an entire half without handing off to a running back, something fans were clamoring for after last week’s dismal performance in the running game. But the lack of diversity in the offense — and a tough outing by rookie tackle Spencer Brown — allowed free rushers off the edge throughout the first half.
Once Brian Daboll mixed in designed quarterback runs and a few well-time handoffs to Devin Singletary, the offense started rolling. But when it needed to convert on third down, it was again a struggle.
Buffalo is No. 2 in the NFL in third down efficiency (48.4%) but went 2 of 13 against the Bucs, including a failed third and 3 that led to a baffling fake punt and a third and 5 that led to another egregious punt from Buffalo's 45-yard line.
Allen still willed his team back into the game and the defense stiffened, but the QB could not convert on the game’s two biggest plays. The Bills could have ended the game with a touchdown on third and 2 from the Tampa Bay 7, but a fade to the end zone fell incomplete.
There was certainly questionable contact and targeting Stefon Diggs with one-on-one coverage is the correct call 100% of the time, but give one of the league’s best route runners a better option than a low-percentage fade. A slant, a slant-and-go, an up-and-out — anything else.
Buffalo could have also won the game in overtime without letting Brady get his mitts on the ball, but a third-and-4 pass to Diggs fell incomplete and they punted in three plays. It appeared they were banking on a penalty and judging on the way the game unfolded, that was the wrong decision.
It was the third time this season the Bills offense had the ball with a chance to win the game in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime and came up empty, and they have not won a game in which they trailed in the second half.
“We want to win. We want to be great,” Allen said. “With how we responded in the second half — that’s the team we have to be going forward.”
Super Bowl dreams are theoretically still in play, but the Bills are going to have to play like they did in the second half just to make the playoffs. Winning the last four games would undoubtedly secure a playoff position, winning three gives them a good chance. That means playing big when it matters.
GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.