Sabato: The most difficult playoff opponent for the Bills may be themselves

A quarterback throwing three interceptions is usually a death knell. Instead, the Buffalo Bills beat the Atlanta Falcons by two touchdowns Sunday.
Many assumed a win over the Falcons would have clinched a first-round bye rather than a playoff berth at the start of the season, but there is no question the Bills are good — really good. Buffalo still needs to beat the Jets to seal an AFC East title, and speculation over who its first round opponent is may not matter.
The AFC team most equipped to beat the Bills is the Bills.
When Buffalo wins it wins big — it's average margin of victory this season is 22.6 points per game — and when it loses, there are a few plays it can point to that were the difference in the game. The key in the playoffs is avoiding the mistakes that result in those few plays being the difference in a win or a loss.
Josh Allen’s legs overcame his three interceptions against Atlanta, but that’s not a recipe to rely on in the playoffs. Still, using him in the running game earlier may help avoid getting into precarious situations.
The Bills called eight passes before the first designed run Sunday and ran eight plays inside the Atlanta 10 yard line before calling a run play for Allen. Even after the ease with which Allen ran in his first touchdown, Buffalo waited until third down to call his number again on the second drive, which ultimately resulted in another touchdown.
Sean McDermott said in his postgame press conference that the Bills needed to be more selective in running Allen because of the position he plays, but Buffalo can’t rely on fourth-down penalties to extend drives. And because Allen likes to extend plays in the passing game, he’s also going to take hits regardless.
“You get an extra blocker and it puts a lot of pressure on the defense when they do that,” Allen said. “Following the guys up front — they did a great job of out-flanking. (Those were) pretty easy touchdowns.”
It is hard to criticize many coaching decisions Sunday, however, as Buffalo continues to shed any notions of being soft and Devin Singletary is proving ideas of upgrading the No. 1 running back spot could be needless.
Singletary may not rattle off many 50-yard runs, but he gets tough yards and can make defenders miss in tight spaces when holes are closing fast. Singletary’s 110 yards marked his first 100-yard outing since Week 12 of 2019.
It was the second time in three weeks he notched at least 20 carries after not recording a 20-carry game since Week 15 of 2019. In five career games with 20 attempts, Singletary has averaged 96.8 yards and has had no fewer than 86.
“It brings to the surface our two-dimensional offense,” McDermott said. “And that’s a hard type of offense to defend.”
Of course, the Bills didn’t pay Allen a dump truck full of money to run the ball 44 times per game like they did against Atlanta, but Super Bowl contenders can win games in multiple ways.
In 2013, the Patriots won a divisional playoff game in which Tom Brady completed 13 passes, but they ran for 234 yards and beat the Colts 43-22. The 2015 Broncos won the AFC Championship and Super Bowl without Peyton Manning completing 20 passes or cracking 200 yards in either game.
Being able to lean on the run game earlier could also help keep Allen from feeling he has to carry the team with his arm. The top quarterbacks have unusually high interception totals this season, as the top-seven yardage leaders — Brady, Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert, Derek Carr, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Allen — all have at least 12 interceptions, compared to one player in the top-seven (Brady) last year.
Still, 15 interceptions is high and they have been costly for Allen, who two picks each in losses to Jacksonville and Indianapolis. Allen is at his best when he can get into a rhythm early and the Buffalo defense (boy, Ed Oliver is starting shine) is best when playing with a lead, going 8-2 when leading at the end of the first quarter.
The Bills are on a fast track to meet the Patriots in the first round of the playoffs for a third time this year and Allen will have to be sharp because Bill Belichick’s staff will certainly make adjustments this time.
