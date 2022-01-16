Sabato: There's no questioning Josh Allen's superstar status

I watched excitement from Bills fans percolating from afar the last few years, and moving back to Western New York five months ago, one of the perks was to see how Buffalo fans threw themselves into the franchise.
The early 1990s were all Bills, all the time. There was a brief taste of it with Fitz Magic during the first half of the 2011 season and the initial hiring of Rex Ryan. Billsmania is back in full and Highmark Stadium was an incredible scene on Saturday.
Rabid fans shrugged off single-digit temperatures for a game, a performance they have been yearning for since 1996. Even Ryan Fitzpatrick — still a member of the Washington Football Team — was there, chest laid bare.
Our country can’t agree on much right now, but one thing Buffalo can agree on is a love for the Bills and a quarterback, who not long ago, was as polarizing as views on our nation’s politics and public health policies.
Not anymore. Placing superstar status on Josh Allen can no longer be denied. He’s the quarterback fans have yearned for 25 years, when fans pleaded as injuries and age brought an end to Jim Kelly’s Hall of Fame career.
It was an epic beatdown of a franchise led by a man many consider to be the greatest defensive mind in NFL history. More importantly, Allen put forth an effort reminiscent of the scorching Tom Brady and the Patriots forced Bills fans to endure for two decades.
Five touchdowns, four incompletions and 374 total yards. The Bills became the first team ever to go an entire game without a turnover, field goal or punt. They only faced six third downs and the lone one not converted was a Mitch Trubisky kneel-down on the final play of the game.
Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said it was, “Pop Warner stuff.” Jerry Hughes said he’s never seen an offensive performance like it but added, “It doesn’t sound unfeasible just because we have Josh Allen.”
HOW?! 🤯📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/YJkJJEzOxX— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 16, 2022
For all the talk of being bullied by the Patriots in their first meeting in Orchard Park, the Bills averaged 8.9 yards per play. In the last two games against New England, Allen has thrown for 622 yards and eight touchdowns on 70.8% completions while running for another 130 yards. The Bills didn't punt or turn the ball over in either.
Quite frankly, it’s nothing new. Including the playoffs, Allen has 17 career games with more than 350 total yards and 12 games of four or more touchdowns. For a guy once considered too inaccurate to be a quality pro quarterback, Allen’s career-high 84% completion rate against New England was his 18th game with 70% or better.
“There’s not much to be said when you have stats like that,” Bills tight end Dawson Knox said.
Allen was a national punchline for his rollercoaster outing against Houston in a 2019 wild card game, but through five playoff games, he’s averaging 277.8 yards. He also has 10 touchdowns, one interception and 64% completions.
For most of the season, national pundits asked what was wrong with Allen, and when he put up a big game, it seemed to be a complete shock. But for the second consecutive year, Allen finished in the top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns. Meanwhile, only Aaron Rodgers (39), Patrick Mahomes (38) and Brady (36) have more wins over the last three years than Allen (34).
Ankles. Broken. 📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/4OMmMJ2ght— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 16, 2022
It is now unquestionable to put Allen in the conversation with those three, who are the consensus top quarterbacks in the league. And while Allen may not be the best in the NFL, it is no longer possible to unequivocally say, “I’d take (insert name) over Allen.”
Allen isn’t a rhythmic, precision passer like Brady, Rodgers or Peyton Manning, but he ranks with the likes of Mahomes and Brett Favre in terms of saying, “What is he going to do next?” He is must-watch television.
The next challenge for Allen is stringing absurd games together, and another MVP-caliber game in the AFC divisional round should make the rest of the country realize what people from Buffalo already know.
“He’s been exceptional throughout the ebbs and flows of the season, through the ebbs and flows of these games,” Bills center Mitch Morse said. “... But I think the great thing about Josh is if you asked him if he’s been playing perfectly, he’d say absolutely not. And that’s what makes him who he is.”
Respond to GNN Sports reporter Nick Sabato via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.