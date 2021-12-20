Sabato: Time for Bills, McDermott to pass big-game test

For all the Bills’ defiant talk following the Dec. 6 loss to the Patriots and all the chatter from fans about overtaking New England after two decades of dominance in the AFC East, Sunday’s game comes down to one thing — just win, baby.
If Buffalo wants to stop hearing about the Patriots and Sean McDermott wants to stop hearing about being out-coached by Bill Belichick, then just win. Beating New England likely secures the division with two extremely winnable games to close the season. Sure, many assumed the Bills would run away with the AFC East again, but beating the Patriots for the division in Foxborough is a scenario many have dreamed of since 2001.
Winning on Sunday starts with McDermott and his coaching staff. Typically games are won by the people in helmets and shoulder pads, but this is McDermott’s moment. Too often we have heard about a team not being ready to play or some moral victory speech after a loss in a big game. If McDermott is the man to take the Bills to a Super Bowl, he just needs to win.
The national media rained praise on Belichick following New England’s 14-10 three-pass win. The consensus was that McDermott was out-coached. He responded, "Let's not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one." He was probably right. The gameplan was hardly revolutionary, but McDermott’s staff did not offer much to counter.
In his biggest games as Bills coach, McDermott has frequently allowed the game to be played on the opponent’s terms.
The Patriots dared his offense to run the ball and he obliged in 2020, slowing the pace to accommodate Belichick’s inferior, offensively-challenged team in gusty winds, and the Bills needed a Justin Zimmer forced fumble to squeak out a 24-21 win in Orchard Park. He played not to lose in two losses to the Chiefs last season, while losing to Jacksonville 9-6 became even more galling when Urban Meyer was dismissed in the wake of the most disastrous 13-game stint in NFL history.
Leading 24-8 against the Panthers, the Bills allowed a woeful offense to stroll down the field, and rather than dropping the hammer in response, they inexplicably threw two drives away with conservative play calling. Belichick doesn’t turtle and hope for a win late in games, especially when he had a nuclear weapon at quarterback. McDermott is the man with the nuclear codes in the rivalry now, but often forgets Josh Allen is the rocket that can take him to a Super Bowl.
Quite frankly, this has been the story for the Bills for nearly 20 years. Belichick and Tom Brady formed the greatest combination the NFL has ever seen, but the Bills and their AFC East counterparts did a fantastic job building clunkers and allowing New England to climb to the top with little resistance.
Many people assumed — perhaps the Bills included — that they were going to be handed the AFC East for the next 10 years as easily as the Patriots took it. But that isn’t how the NFL works. New England’s run and the 20-year ineptitude of Buffalo, Miami and New York is an anomaly. During Brady’s run in New England from 2001-2019, the AFC East was the only division in the league with two teams that did not make the playoffs at least four times.
The Bills have the better quarterback, the better weapons and the better defense. They just have a curious habit of not playing to their talent and getting offended when it doesn’t happen. If they don’t win and it’s the reason they miss the playoffs, it will be a long winter in Buffalo.
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
