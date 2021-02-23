Sabres beat slumping Devils as Ullmark makes 41 saves

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Becoming windy with showers developing later in the day. High 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.