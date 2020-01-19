Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Morning high of 30F with temps falling to near 20. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.