Starpoint senior Joe Carlson has been named one of the top 10 high school football players in Western New York.
Carlson was named one of 10 finalists for this year's Connolly Cup, WNY high school football's Heisman. After putting out a watch list each week during the regular season, the Connolly Cup committee narrowed the field to 10 as of Thursday.
Carlson did a bit of everything for the Spartans, lining up at receiver, running back, quarterback, defensive back and kicker. He had 31 receptions for 530 yards and eight scores in just the first four games before QB Carson Marcus went down, forcing the senior to step in under center.
Carlson finished first on the Spartans in total touchdowns (15), yards from scrimmage (1,113) and interceptions (four) while also going 15 for 16 on extra point attempts.
The overall Connolly Cup winner will be named a ceremony held Dec. 7 at Ilio DiPaolo's in Blasdell.
