WILLIAMSVILLE — Years in the making.
That’s how Starpoint girls basketball’s journey could be described over the last three seasons, starting with an 0-11 finish in Spring 2021, a season already met with numerous challenges from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Slowly but surely, the Spartans took a giant step last season, finishing with an eight-win campaign and recording a postseason win against Amherst.
Using that momentum as fuel into their year-round off-season, the proverbial storm passed for the Spartans, who are still playing as the calendar hits March.
By scoring 15 consecutive points over the last five minutes of the first quarter to jump out to a 21-2 lead, No. 3 Starpoint (15-7) didn’t look back and defeated No. 2 South Park, 58-26, in the front-half of the Section VI Class A-2 semifinal doubleheader Wednesday night at Williamsville North High School. The Spartans now look to bring a sectional crown home when they face No. 1 Williamsville South, who defeated Amherst, 77-59, in the second semifinal.
For those like junior guard Ava Anastasi, having the opportunity to play for a sectional championship is a full-circle moment for the program as she was only a freshman during that winless season two years ago.
“This year, I feel like we’ve definitely rebuilt our program,” Anastasi said, who hit two three-pointers and finished with six points in the victory. “We’re excited to see what the future holds. … It’s really exciting. I love this team. I love the chemistry that we built and how we all just treat each other like a family.”
Including Anastasi, seven total players from last year’s campaign are on the roster for head coach Megan Reed, all of them scoring at least one point Wednesday against the Sparks. After the victory, Reed said advancing to the championship is a “tremendous accomplishment” for the program, who do not have any seniors but are made up of seven sophomores, a junior and a freshman.
The reason for the team’s progression in this two-year span, Reed said, is due to the desire the players have shown towards improving on a daily basis.
“It’s their dedication year-round that has really amped up the level of play and being able to compete with teams that weren’t able to compete with before,” Reed said, who is now in her fifth season leading the program. “I credit everything to my players, and the fact that they’re willing to play all the time.”
Reed should get some credit though on the sidelines for this turnaround, too.
Since a 47-29 victory over Olmstead on Dec. 10, 2021 that snapped a 13-game losing streak dating to the end of the 2019-20 season, Starpoint has now won 23 of its last 42 contests and already surpassed their 12-win finishes in 2013-14 and 2014-15.
Wednesday was the latest example of a team win for the Spartans, who tallied 30 rebounds, 16 assists and 22 steals, generating much of the defense-to-offense results by halftime, which snowballed into a 35-7 lead.
The Spartans were led by their trio of sophomores Sophia Waliszewski (12 points, 5 steals), Maddie Schmidt (11 points, 5 assists, 5 steals) and Megan Milleville (10 points, 14 rebounds.)
“I would say, as a team, we have a lot of great aspects,” Reed said. “We are very much a whole team makeup, where we all kind of lead in different ways and have a lot of good strengths. And, different nights, different girls show up. … I would say that we are a balanced team.”
As the postseason progresses, Schmidt said team chemistry has to remain the key for the Spartans, who now look to avenge a 68-51 Dec. 21 loss at the hands of the Billies.
“Definitely have to trust our teammates,” Schmidt said. “Trust who we play and how we play.”
“I think we’re expecting to have a fight on Sunday,” Waliszewski added. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but I’m not going to count us out yet.”
Regardless of this outcome, the future remains bright for Starpoint girls basketball — a program that has bought into succeeding and, more importantly, found its confidence.
“This is their love,” Reed said. “This is what they love to do. They’re athletes, through and through.”
Senior guard Learsi Sabala led South Park with 17 points, who finished its season with a 14-6 record.
Starpoint will now face Williamsville South in the Section VI A-2 championship at 1 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo State University.
