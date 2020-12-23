ALBANY — Whether up to 6,700 football fans can get seats inside the Bills Stadium for the Buffalo Bills’ opening NFL playoff game in January will hinge on whether controls can be implemented to curb the potential spread of COVID-19 at tailgate parties and other “ancillary events,’ state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said Wednesday.
“The ancillary events, the parties, are where this virus can spread,” Zucker said in a Zoom conference with reporters. “How do we control that? That is really the question.”
The Bills advanced a request to let 6,700 fans attend the playoff game in the stadium with a capacity of 71,870. Fans would be rapid-tested for coronavirus, required to wear masks and be spaced out inside the stadium.
Zucker, whose agency has input on decisions related to the easing of pandemic restrictions, voiced concern that a large crowd of fans greeted the Bills at the Buffalo International Airport on Sunday after they became the AFC East division champions for the first time since 1995.
The Bills lined up a home playoff game after clinching the division title. The team has one more regular season road game (vs. the New England Patriots next Monday) and one more regular season home game (vs. the Miami Dolphins, Jan 3). A date for the playoff game has not been set.
But what Gov. Andrew Cuomo billed as a testing “demonstration project” that could eventually be used at other gatherings caught Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz by surprise.
County governments across the state have been on the front lines in contact tracing and testing efforts to curb the spread. But Poloncarz said in a statement that the plan was never mentioned to him over the past few days “despite being on several calls with NYS officials for a variety of matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Poloncarz also pointed out that Bills’ team management had been unaware that any of the stadium reopening plans they offered were under active consideration by the state.
“A decision to allow fans into the stadium must be made no later than the middle of next week in order to properly prepare for a game in less than two weeks, including the sale and distribution of tickets to fans and the activation of appropriate support staff for such an event,” Poloncarz said.
The county government leader also pointed out that Erie County is not equipped to do rapid testing on 6,700 fans showing up for a football game.
Cuomo pointed out he would like to see fans return to Bills Stadium, but added: “Nothing is final.”
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
