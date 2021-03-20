It would be easy enough to bury the Bonnies, to ridicule them for turning in a dreadful performance at a time when so many underdogs are rising up against the power conference teams in the NCAA Tournament.
Granted, there was plenty to criticize in St. Bonaventure’s 76-61 loss to LSU in the East Region's first round of the Big Dance. They were outrebounded, outshot and thoroughly outclassed by a superior opponent.
But I don’t have the heart for it. Maybe I’m getting soft in my old age. If anything, watching Saturday’s loss only deepened my appreciation for the job head coach Mark Schmidt did to get his team this far.
“This game doesn’t define what our guys did,” Schmidt said afterwards, and he’s right.
Sure, I thought Bona would find a way to win. It was an 8-9 game, ordinarily a tossup between evenly matched teams. But it quickly became clear that LSU had the better talent, a reminder of just how limited a roster Schmidt had to work with.
Bona essentially won the A-10 regular season and tournament titles with five players. They lost three significant players for various reasons early in the season. As Schmidt said, it gave the remaining guys even more resolve. They came together “like a fist”. No one had agendas. But in the end, they didn’t have enough to hang with a solid SEC school.
There are no statistics to support it, but I would be willing to bet that Bona got more of its minutes and production from its starting five than any other team in the nation. It was five juniors, playing for each other, and it was a beautiful thing to behold when they won against A-10 opposition.
But it was a fragile construct, and LSU sent it crashing to Earth on Saturday afternoon during an awesome run between the two halves.
Bona won largely with defense this season, holding opponents to 60.4 points a game, fifth in the country. They were a smart, cohesive defensive team — “connected”, as Schmidt liked to say — and had a supreme shot-blocker in 6-10 Osun Osunniyi.
They won by making teams play at their own slow, calculating pace, and it was working early in the first-round game at Alumni Hall in Bloomington, Ind. With 10:45 left in the first half, the Bonnies and Tigers were tied at 4, having combined to shoot 0 for 13 from the floor over a grisly stretch of five-plus minutes.
Over the next 20 minutes, however, LSU took over. The Tigers began to find a rhythm and show how they became the eighth highest-scoring team in America. Coach Will Wade wisely had his players take the ball at Osunniyi down low and drop off to cutters, taking advantage of Bona’s overall lack of size.
Freshman Cameron Thomas, the nation’s fourth-leading scorer, didn’t score in the game’s first 11 minutes. The sleek 6-4 guard went off for 25 points in the next 24 minutes, demonstrating why he will be performing in some NBA city next autumn.
Time and again, Thomas attacked the basket, drawing Osunniyi to him and either dishing off or scoring on his own. Late in the game, he drove around Osunniyi and made a reverse. LSU scored 41 points in one withering, 14-minute stretch.
Osunniyi was the defensive player of the year in the A-10. But he hadn’t faced a talent like Thomas — or for that matter, the three Tiger big men who finished with double-digit rebounds. Bona had been unbeaten this season when out rebounding its opponent. LSU destroyed them on the boards by 19.
The Bonnies had no answer. Their all-league point guard, Kyle Lofton, had a miserable day, shooting 3 for 18 and creating little for his teammates. The Bonnies shot 3 for 20 from 3-point range, which generally happens when a more athletic opponent pushes you an extra 18 inches back from your comfort zone.
It was tough to take. We get so few of these NCAA moments from our college teams. I’ll never forget UB blowing out Arizona in the first round in Boise a few years ago. It stings to see a Buffalo team lay an egg and remind people that we’re a second-rate basketball town.
But the Bonnies have no reason to hang their heads. I got the distinct impression that Bona fans are happy to have a team that’s a perennial winner. They remember how far the program has come under Schmidt, and what a scandal-ridden mess it was before he arrived. Reaching the NCAAs three times in 10 years would have been a fanciful notion.
Yes, it would have been nice to see them win a game in the tournament proper for the first time since the Bob Lanier team in 1970 (the 2018 team beat UCLA as an 11 seed in the First Four). The university lost its beloved president, Dr. Dennis DePerro, of complications from COVID-19 on March 1.
“I know everyone in Olean is happy and proud of us,” said Jaren Holmes, who led the Bonnies with 18 points. “I know Dr. DePerro is looking down on us and he's super proud. We'll be back. We'll be back.”
The starting five should all be back, assuming Osunniyi stays. He’ll play pro somewhere, some day, but he’s not a fit in today’s NBA. In fact, the starters could all return for two more years, since all college players were given an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.
The bigger question is whether Schmidt will be back. Boston College, his alma mater, snubbed him again, but there could be other suitors for a man who has guided a small school in Olean to seven straight seasons of double-digit conference wins in the Atlantic 10.
If Bona fans want to look on the bright side, Saturday’s game won’t likely sway any schools that were on the fence about hiring the 58-year-old Schmidt to restore their basketball tradition the way he did St. Bonaventure’s.
This might cause the skeptics — the ones who think Schmidt isn’t a big enough name and has found his proper level — to cross his name off entirely.
But if Schmidt isn’t considered worthy of a bigger, more lucrative job, Western New York basketball is the big winner. After the disappointment of Saturday afternoon, it’s good to find some consolation.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
