Sullivan: After two quiet weeks, Allen comes up with best game yet

You could hear the whispers around the league last week, the skeptics mulling an inevitable regression. Two weeks into the new season, Josh Allen was near the bottom of the NFL in most of the pertinent passing statistics. He didn’t “look like the same guy.”
And on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium, it was true enough. Allen wasn’t the same quarterback that he was in 2020. Judging by his breakout performance in the Bills’ 43-21 thrashing of the Washington Football Team, he might be even better.
Sure, it’s a stretch, but this is a sport that invites overreaction. Considering the opposition and the rising stakes, it might have been Allen’s most impressive performance yet, one that will give fans renewed confidence that he can hold his own against the best defenses in the league and lead the Bills to the Super Bowl.
He looked like the 2020 Josh, the one who was second in the MVP voting and had many experts picking him to win it this year. Allen was calm and mercilessly efficient, completing 32 of 43 passes for 358 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.
This wasn’t some slapstick defense he shredded, either. Washington finished second in the NFL in total defense a year ago, fourth in scoring defense at 20.6 points a game. Every member of its front four — Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat — was taken in the first round of the NFL draft.
No sweat. Allen carved them up anyway. His offensive line kept him clean all day. He wasn’t sacked once. When necessary, he moved around the pocket and fired lasers to his gifted stable of receivers. Allen was in a rhythm from the start, attacking Washington’s coverage with confidence and precision.
“It felt pretty good, in terms of getting the ball out, seeing what the defense was doing early on,” said Allen, who had admitted during the week that he needed to be better. “But again, it takes 11 guys out there. We were all on the same page throughout the game.”
Allen genuinely cares about the people around him. It’s a quality that has endeared him to Western New Yorkers, who appreciate his willingness to admit his own shortcomings and accept blame while spreading credit around to others. It’s part of being a leader.
“I just care so much about my teammates. My biggest fear is letting them down. You look at today. Our five up front, zero sacks. Dawson Knox makes an unbelievable catch for a touchdown. Emmanuel Sanders makes an unbelievable catch for a touchdown. Our defense has three turnovers, getting us good field position.
“It was a complete team win today. I got into a rhythm early on; our guys made some plays and (Brian) Daboll was calling it really well today.”
Dion Dawkins, the charismatic left tackle, announced at the end of his post-game interview that the offense had dedicated the game to Daboll, the offensive coordinator. Allen, who has learned the game from Daboll and become very close to him, revealed that Daboll was grieving the loss of a beloved family member.
“Daboll lost his grandma this past week and she’s the one that raised him,” Allen said. “It was a pretty tough week for him. I know he and his family are hurting right now. It’s crazy how the roles are reversed.”
Last season, Allen lost his grandmother, Patricia, the night before the Seattle game in early November. He started a charity in her name, which raised more than $1 million for Oishei Children’s Hospital.
“Last year, I got to come in the locker room and had a heartfelt hug with him,” Allen recalled. “This year, he fell in my arms. He’s a guy I love dearly, and to go out there and play the way we did for him, the guys understood that and wanted to play well for him.”
The day after his grandmother died, Allen threw for a career-high 415 yards. On Sunday, he honored Daboll with another career effort, equaling a career high with four TD passes and rushing for another, giving him 26 to break Jack Kemp’s franchise record for a quarterback. He reached the century mark in total TDs (74 passing, 26 rushing, one receiving).
“We all want it to be perfect,” said Sean McDermott, now 40-27 as a head coach in the regular season. “That’s what we work so hard for every week. The reality is it’s not always going to be perfect. I think Josh really just played a little bit more free today and executed at a high level.”
Allen and the offense were devastating in the first half, piling up 312 yards and 17 first downs by halftime, while averaging 7.3 yards per play — up substantially from just 4.8 per offensive plays in the first two weeks.
Daboll turned his offense loose. From the start of Allen’s second season in Buffalo, he has resolved to attack with the passing game, to be a modern NFL offense that forces teams to adjust to a dynamic, athletic quarterback who can make all the throws.
As good as Allen was Sunday, it was a 26-second sequence at the end of the first half that demonstrated how much confidence Daboll and McDermott have in their offense, and how far Josh has come. It was reminiscent of the old Patriots, who always seemed to score quickly at the end of the half with Tom Brady as quarterback.
The Bills’ defense forced a punt after Washington went to a hurry-up offense late in the half. There were 26 seconds left on the clock when Allen and the offense took over at their own 20. Allen threw to Stefon Diggs, then to Cole Beasley, then Diggs again to reach the Washington 34 with six seconds left on the clock.
The coaches decided they trusted the offense to take one more shot to get a little closer for kicker Tyler Bass. Allen threw a 5-yard out to Dawson Knox, leaving them two seconds. Bass kicked a 48-yard field goal on the last play of the half to make it 27-14.
"It’s a lot of time when you have Josh,” said guard Jon Feliciano.
“As players, we’re always thinking about scoring,” said Beasley, who tied a career high with 11 catches (for 98 yards). “We had three timeouts at the time. We have some guys who can separate, a guy who can throw it, and our line did a great job of giving him time. When you have all those things go, it makes it an easier decision.”
McDermott preaches the virtue of “double dipping” to his players. That’s when you score at the end of one half and early in the next. On Sunday, the defense stopped Washington after four plays in the third quarter, giving the offense a chance to double dip after Isaiah McKenzie’s fair catch of a punt at his own 7-yard line.
They dipped, all right, driving 93 yards in 17 plays over 8:17 to take a commanding 33-14 lead. Allen was 9 of 10 passing on the drive, five of them laser-like strikes to Beasley. He finished it by finding Sanders for a 5-yard score, the WR's second TD of the day.
At that point, the Washington defense was shell-shocked. It didn’t matter if the front four had all been first-round draft picks. They must have felt as if they’d been running suicides on the field for half an hour.
“When you do things like that, it’s a dagger for the defense,” Dawkins said. “Stuff like that hurts a defense. If we can run down the field 93 yards and also score before halftime, that is definitely a haymaker.
“But we do that stuff every day in practice. We start off with that two-minute, hurry-up situational football every day. We have the knowledge of doing it before actually putting it into play. Coach McDermott and Coach Daboll put us in that situation every day.”
The offensive guys knew they hadn’t played well enough in the first two games. Even after a 35-0 victory over Miami last week, Beasley said it didn’t feel that good. This was more like it.
“The standard’s high, man,” Beasley said. “There’s expectations from the outside, but there’s no expectation higher than the ones we hold for ourselves. That’s what it was. It wasn’t just me feeling that way, it was a lot of guys on the offense.”
The defense, too. Safety Micah Hyde reminds us that it’s “a process,” and he says the Bills are looking to be better in December, January, and perhaps even February.
Win or lose, the players put the game behind them, certain they have much to improve on and that they’re going to be better down the road. Given that, is it so hard to believe we still haven’t seen the best of Josh Allen?
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
