Of course he’ll be there. Seriously, do you think Darryl Talley would miss this? A chance for his beloved Buffalo Bills to host an NFL playoff game in front of a full house for the first time in a quarter century?
“I will be there Saturday with bells on,” the former Bills linebacking great said from Florida early this week. “Oh, did you think we wouldn’t be there? We’ll all be there.”
By ‘we,’ of course, Talley is referring to his old running mates from the team’s Super Bowl years. Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Bruce Smith. Steve Tasker. He was still waiting to hear back from Andre Reed. Will Wolford confirmed via Twitter on Thursday.
“I don’t know where I’ll be sitting,” Talley said. “Probably in a box with either Bruce or Thurman or Jim. I’m getting chill bumps just thinking about it.”
No one was better at relating to rabid Bills fans than Talley in his day. Before there was a Bills Mafia, he forged a powerful connection with the Buffalo crowd on game days. Clad in his trademark Spiderman sleeves, he would walk out on the field early, gaze around and soak in the atmosphere inside that stadium.
Talley called it “plugging in.” He played 188 games in his 12 seasons in a Bills uniform and never missed a single one, aside from the strike games of 1987. He’s still the team’s all-time leader in tackles. He appeared in eight playoff games at the stadium in Orchard Park and never lost. He was gone by the time they finally lost to the Jaguars there in Jim Kelly’s final game in late December 1996.
So, he knows what it's like inside that bowl for a playoff game, how the fans can lift the Bills in a swirling, emotional tumult. He was a big reason for the famous comeback over the Oilers in early 1993, refusing to allow teammates to give in, bouncing off the locker-room walls at halftime and insisting they had a chance.
Bad weather? Bone-chilling cold? Big deal. Talley played in the coldest playoff game in franchise history, the win over the Raiders when it was zero degrees with a minus-32 wind chill at game time on Jan. 15, 1994.
“I loved it,” Talley said with his familiar cackle. “Yes, I loved it. Because everybody else was running around, talking about how cold it was. It was already in their head. They were worried about freezing. They were worried about their fingers, their hands, their toes.
“I was like, ‘Look, it don’t matter! If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.’ I just went with that. You know what, you look at guys, you hit them on the arm, they get mad, it hurts, it stings a little more. That’s what I like because now you can really inflict pain.”
He wasn’t some California or Texas kid. Talley grew up in Cleveland, where frigid winter conditions were a common occurrence at football games.
“I grew up on the same lake,” he said. “I grew up on Lake Erie and I learned how to play in it, from being a kid. I learned that you have to put Vaseline on your face when you’re outside in the weather.
“A lot of guys looked at you like you were crazy. Why are you putting this grease on? Think about this, why do people put grease on themselves to swim in the English Channel? To keep themselves warm. So I had to do a little educatin’ with some of our guys.”
Talley, like most of the players from the Super Bowl years, believes the bad weather gave those Bills teams an edge. Their Hall of Fame coach, Marv Levy, would famously gather them together before games and ask them, “Where would you rather be than right here, right now?"
“Oh, yes, it was definitely an advantage for us,” Talley said, “because we knew how to prepare to play in it. I don’t know if guys today take full advantage of that. But I know we did, because we practiced in it every day.”
There’s been a lot of talk lately about putting a dome on the Bills’ proposed new stadium. Maybe it would be better to have ideal conditions for a team that has become more geared toward finesse and the passing game with Josh Allen.
“They can keep their dome,” Talley said. “Football is a game that’s meant to be played outside in the weather and in the elements. Because when you play football outside when you’re a kid, you’re playing in the mud, you’re playing in the rain, the sleet. We played in that type of weather and thrived in it.
“You have to learn to play on different surfaces. You learn to slow your feet down, how to cut, don’t get your feet outside your body, keep your shoulders over your hips. So, it teaches you a lot.”
Talley said the cold weather favors the defense in a sport that’s become increasingly favorable to offense. Also, the 12th Man is essentially a defensive phenomenon. He likes the Bills’ chances with a top-ranked defense.
“Here’s the thing,” Talley said. “They did something we never did. They finished first in every defensive category.”
It’s hard to believe that no one on the defense was voted to the Pro Bowl — though safety Jordan Poyer was named first-team All-Pro on Friday. Talley could surely empathize. He waited years to make it. He had a sign above his locker in those days that said, “Rodney Lives Here.’
Like Rodney Dangerfield, he complained about getting “no respect.” It drove Talley, made him a more determined and better NFL player. It qualified him as the classic ‘Buffalo guy’ in the eyes of Bills fans, who saw him as a noble reflection of the city’s underdog ethos and a hero to embrace.
That’s why Talley was a perfect choice for the hype video the team put out Monday after the Bills clinched their second straight AFC East title.
The three-minute video features Talley showing up at a Bills Legends Speakeasy, where he has to enter a password to get through a secret wall to the bar. He says the numbers ’12, 34, 56’ (the jersey numbers of Kelly, Thurman Thomas and Talley), before realizing that’s the old codes and entering ’17, 14, 21’ instead — the jerseys of Allen, Stefon Diggs and Poyer.
The bartender pours ‘Mr. Talley” a Diet on the rocks.
“On the rocks. That’s exactly where they said our season was five weeks ago,” Talley says. “Did they really think we were going to roll over and die after a few tough losses?
“Playoffs are where true legends are made,” Talley says. “Ain’t nobody want to come to Buffalo in January. But believe me, things are heating up around here.”
That’s when Tasker enters the bar. Talley says he wants a light for his cigar. Tasker flicks a lighter with a Bills logo and says, “Right here, right now.”
The video ends with them clicking glasses and toasting to “unfinished business.” The video has been seen by thousands of Bills fans. Some of them admit to getting chill bumps, as Darryl calls them. It makes you want to run out and hit someone.
“I’ll be plugged in Saturday night, as a fan,” Talley said. “The only thing I have to be careful about if I’m in a room full of people is what I might say. I have a four-letter vocabulary that sometimes gets unleashed on game day.”
Considering the circumstances, and the company, you get the feeling they’ll let it slide.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.