Sullivan: Beane, McDermott know full well the challenge of expectations

Brandon Beane spent nine years with the Carolina Panthers as a personnel man, the last two as an assistant general manager from 2015-16. Three times during that stretch, the Panthers won 12 or more games and an NFC South championship.
All three times, they failed to finish better than .500 the next season: They dropped from 12 wins to eight in 2009; from 12 wins to seven in 2014; and from 15-1 to 6-10 in 2016, the year after going to the Super Bowl.
So the Bills’ general manager knows how difficult it is to sustain excellence from one year to the next in the NFL, and how precipitous the fall can be. Beane had that in mind when he spoke to his players when they lost the wild-card game in overtime Saturday to put a crushing end to a 10-victory season.
“I mentioned that to them,” Beane said in his season-ending press conference Tuesday at One Bills Drive. “I told them that one of the big tests for teams that start making the playoffs is how coaches from teams you play the next year will use that as a measuring stick.
“They’ll say, ‘This is a team that won the division,' or advanced in the playoffs or whatever. So you’re going to get everyone’s best next season and you better prepare for it. There’s no sneaking up on anyone or people underestimating the Buffalo Bills.
“That will be a different test,” Beane said, “and we didn’t always answer that in Carolina. Sean (McDermott) and I have talked about that, and it will be something we definitely focus on this offseason and into training camp.”
McDermott was with the Panthers from 2011-16, so he also knows a team’s fortunes don’t always proceed in a linear fashion. He pointed out that only one of the eight teams from last year’s NFL divisional round — the Chiefs — will be among the eight playing next weekend.
Beane and McDermott held separate press conferences on Tuesdays. Beane’s went much longer, perhaps a sign that he has the more pressing job over the next six months. But both men emphasized that the work is far from done.
“Of course, I'm excited about what’s ahead of us,” McDermott said. “It’s important to carry over as much as we can of the foundation we’ve built. But there’s also an understanding that every year is a new year. Every team has its own identity.”
Many Bills fans won’t want to hear that after waiting 20 years to see their heroes win 10 games. They’ll be expecting even bigger things in the fourth year of Beane-McDermott and the third season with Josh Allen as the presumptive franchise quarterback.
The Bills are bound to be a chic pick to win the AFC East and make a Super Bowl run, whether Tom Brady stays in New England or not. It doesn’t matter that they benefited from one of the softest schedules in memory this season, or that they could be better and still slip to 9-7.
Beane will be under pressure to make his team better, and he knows it. The Bills have $88 million in cap space and nine picks in the next draft. The expectation is that he can fill in the obvious holes — a wide receiver or two, pass rusher, depth at running back and cornerback — and put his team in position to take the next step.
That would mean winning a playoff game. By the time the next postseason rolls around, they’ll have gone a full quarter-century without winning one. That tells you how tough it is to win, and that money guarantees nothing.
McDermott and Beane made it clear that they want to keep together their current roster as much as possible, to continuing building the culture and the “process” that the head coach values so much.
That involves deciding which free agents to keep, which ones to pursue in free agency, and which positions to target high in the draft. Veteran leadership is vital to these guys. It’s be tough to replace what Lorenzo Alexander brought to the team, on and off the field. Frank Gore was a big factor in Devin Singletary’s progress as a rookie, but Beane made it sound as if Gore had aged out of their plans.
McDermott spoke of an “urgency” to build on what they’ve achieved so far, not to become complacent. Beane said there’s a difference between urgency and recklessness.
“You’re not going to see us go crazy, back to that ‘one player away’ thing,” Beane said. “I don’t think we’re there. We have to continue to build it. You have to be patient and do it the right way.
“We want to be urgent in our approach,” Beane said. “We want to press every button we can to win as many games as we can. But we’re not changing the plans. We’re still going to draft, develop and sign and sprinkle in free agents where we need. But I wouldn’t expect us to make some radical move … to get us over the hump.”
The biggest perceived hump is the one in front of Allen. Look around the league and you’ll see ample evidence that money and personnel savvy and supporting players aren’t enough if you’re not very good — and generally, elite — at the game’s most important position.
Beane conceded as much. He said that you don’t necessarily need an elite quarterback to win the Super Bowl, but it’s a lot harder without one. And the lingering memory of Allen heading into his third season will be his second-half meltdown in Houston, when he played like a raw, rattled rookie in the biggest game of his life.
“You can talk about playoffs,” Beane said. “You can’t simulate it until you play it. Sometimes, Josh wants it so bad that sometimes he tries to do too much. That’s one of the things he has to work on, playing within himself. I think he tried to put all 45 other players on his back and do things that he shouldn’t do.
“I’d rather have those errors than Checkdown Charlie, being timid. So I’m very proud of Josh and have no doubt he’s going to come back an even better version of himself in April. I don’t think there’s a hump Josh can’t get over.”
Beane needs to believe it. His reputation is inextricably tied to Allen, who was his first big draft pick and the highest choice the Bills had ever used on a quarterback. If Allen fails, it’ll reflect mainly on the man who drafted him.
Whether Beane believes they're "there" or not, expectations will be soaring next season. He and McDermott bought time and good will by reaching the playoffs well ahead of schedule the first year. They got back this season ahead of schedule, based on many preseason predictions.
Next year, they’re supposed to be right on schedule as a playoff team and genuine contender in Year 4. Beane understands that. He also knows they’ll have a target on their backs, and that fortunes in the NFL don’t always proceed in a straight line.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
