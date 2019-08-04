Brandon Beane deserves credit for reworking the Bills’ roster and positioning it for a playoff run this season. Beane has cleared out a bunch of weighty contracts; he’s drafted a potential franchise quarterback in Josh Allen and other promising young players; he did a commendable job of filling holes on a dreadful offense this past offseason.
But Beane also has a troubling habit of trafficking in damaged goods, of bringing in players with sketchy injury histories and having it come up and bite him in the face. Mitch Morse’s concussion — on the very first day when the team was in pads — is just the latest case in a string of acquisitions who have struggled to stay healthy.
Remember Vontae Davis? Of course, you do. Davis had undergone multiple surgeries in his career. He played only five games in 2017. He was supposed to be the answer at cornerback opposite Tre White last season. He literally quit at halftime of the second game, making the Bills the joke of the league that week. Later, he said he wasn’t up to physically performing on an NFL field any longer.
Defensive end Trent Murphy missed all of 2017 after tearing his ACL and MCL in a preseason game in August of 2017. Murphy aggravated the knee injury last year and missed three games. He was never fully healthy and was a marginal factor at $7.5 million. Murphy is finally back to full health this season and looking good in camp.
Tyler Kroft signed this past offseason for three years, $18.75 million to help the Bills’ weak tight end position. Kroft didn’t play after Week 5 in Cincinnati last season because of a foot injury. He broke his foot on the first day of OTAs and had to undergo surgery. Kroft was seen in a walking boot at camp and is moving in the right direction, though team hasn’t provided any more details.
Cole Beasley played all of last season with a rare groin/abdomen injury. He had surgery to repair the osteitis pubis and looks good in training camp. But you have to wonder with an undersized 31-year-old slot receiver.
Now it’s Morse, who the Bills made the highest-paid center in the NFL (including $26 million in guarantees) despite a history of injuries during the first four years of his career in Kansas City.
Morse had three concussions, core muscle surgery and a lingering foot sprain that kept him out of games in KC. He played only seven games in 2017 and missed five games last season. He didn’t play the Chiefs’ two playoff games in his rookie year with a concussion.
Evidently, Morse suffered the fourth documented concussion of his career during the Bills’ first padded practice eight days ago. Coach Sean McDermott revealed three days later that Morse had entered the NFL's concussion protocol. He hasn’t practiced since.
There’s no telling when Morse will be back. It’s an alarming situation, one that could further compromise the chemistry that will be so vital between Morse and Allen. Aside from Allen, Morse is the most indispensable player on the Bills’ roster. The Bills conceded that it was an issue when Morse missed OTAs after undergoing core muscle surgery.
Preseason should be taken with a grain of salt. But the Bills’ offense has suffered without Morse. Allen had his worst day of camp on Thursday. During Friday’s open night practice at New Era, backup center Russell Bodine was predictably weak, allowing defensive linemen to flush Allen out of the pocket on numerous occasions.
Allen, of course, was the main reason Beane was willing to take a gamble on an injury-prone center. The position was terrible a year ago. Beane needed a proven center for a shabby offensive line. I criticized Beane for being “negligent” in surrounding his rookie franchise quarterback with a poor offense last season. He needed major upgrades to accelerate Allen’s development in Year Two.
You can’t blame Beane, who inherited a flimsy and top-heavy roster, for trying to improve his team. Or for being willing to take a risk on a player with an injury history. He has created more depth and competition for jobs. All teams deal with injuries in a brutal sport. But when he continues to go after damaged players, it begins to smack of desperation.
You wonder if this reflects a recruiting problem for the Bills. Are they more prone than teams in bigger, more successful markets, to take a chance? Do they get players like Morse and Murphy and Kroft because there’s a very limited number of NFL personnel men who are willing to invest big money in those kinds of players? Guys like Morse and Beasley gush about Buffalo and how happy they were to come here. But I suspect it’s more about the Bills being the team that was offering the most money.
The Chiefs reached the AFC title game last year with second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes earning league MVP. Don’t you think Reid would have kept Morse around as the centerpiece of Mahomes’ offensive line if he felt it was worth taking the risk?
Of course, it was the Bills who traded Reid the draft pick that the Chiefs used on Mahomes in the 2017 draft, when McDermott was de facto general manager with Doug Whaley and his scouts days from being fired. Reid is eighth all-time in NFL coaching wins. I tend to give him the benefit of the doubt over the Bills in these situations.
This might all work out. For all I know, Morse will return soon and never be bothered by concussions again. But science and history tell us he’s likely to have another relapse. Concussions have an exponential effect. When you’ve had several, your risk of another becomes greater. The chance of brain damage after your career becomes more an issue.
In recent years, a number of NFL players have retired young because of injuries, often because of concussions, often with fewer than Morse has suffered. It’s alarming that he could wind up in protocol after one day of practice in pads. Was he still feeling the effects of last year’s concussion when the Bills signed him in March?
Offensive linemen get hit in the head on a regular basis. Research shows that kids in high school are prone to concussions in practice from routine head slaps. Who knows if Morse had concussions earlier in life that never got diagnosed? There are dozens of damaged former NFL players walking around who thought nothing of going back into games after “getting their bell rung” from hits that weren’t officially characterized as concussions.
Morse is by all accounts a great guy and teammate and leader. He was respected and admired in Kansas City. I imagine most of the people who got to know him are more concerned about his life after football than whether he helps Allen become a better quarterback and leads the Bills back to the playoffs.
But the NFL is a business, and the players are assets. More and more, when it comes to the Bills and free agents, it looks like risky business.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
