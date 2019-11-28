Justin D. Schott, November 22, 2019, beloved son of David and Linda (Dietz) Schott; dear brother of Laura (Jeff) Wahl and Deborah (Jim) Lacey; uncle of Michael and Brian Wahl and Emma and Cooper Lacey; nephew of Kenneth Dietz, Betty Lou (Donald) Guenther, Linda (John) Walsh, Wendy (David) Zv…