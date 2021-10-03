Sullivan: Bills' D dominant again ahead of prime time rematch with Chiefs

Defensive tackle Ed Oliver says the Bills’ defensive coaches have a pet saying, one they pound home to the guys on a regular basis:
“They say, 'We’ve got to protect our reputation every week,'” Oliver said after a 40-0 thrashing of the Texans on Sunday in rainy, miserable conditions at Highmark Stadium.
“So basically, that’s what we did.”
Protect their reputation? The defensive players acted as if they protecting the national nuclear codes. You’d have thought the Texans were threatening to march into their homes, kidnap the women and children and make off with the family jewels.
The reputation is pristine after this one. The Bills won their third straight and held a team scoreless for the second time in three weeks. They became the third team in NFL history to pitch two shutouts in the first four games of a season — joining the 1991 Washington team and the 2000 Ravens.
It was the Bills’ second-widest margin of victory ever, behind a 42-0 blanking at the Browns in 1990. They allowed just 109 total yards — most of it in garbage time — which happened be the fewest they’d allowed in a game since holding the Texans to 120 in the season opener in 2005.
Of course, Sean McDermott would identify all the flaws at the Van Gogh exhibit. No win is resounding enough for the fifth-year head coach to entertain any gushing superlatives. You know the drill. They enjoy it for 24 hours, watch the film and get back to work.
I mentioned the “protect our reputation” quote to McDermott and asked him if his defense wanted to earn a reputation as the best in the NFL. It wasn’t like being grilled in a closed-door session of Congress, but Prof. Process wasn’t biting.
“Next question,” McDermott said with a wry smile. “That’s why I love you, Jerry. We’ve got work to do. It’s Week four, and we came out of the first quarter 3-1. So it’s how you improve every week.
“Rankings don’t matter.”
That’s true, and none of the Bills’ sterling defensive achievements will mean a thing if they travel to Kansas City next Sunday night and get sliced and diced by Patrick Mahomes and his pals the way they did in last year’s AFC championship game.
But if the coaches care about their reputation, it’s naive to think they’re indifferent to the numbers:
• A quarter of the way into the season, the Bills have the top-rated defense in the NFL. That’s determined by total yards. They’ve allowed just 867 yards through four games, or 216.8 per game, which would have led the league a year ago. They surged past Carolina, Denver and Cleveland on Sunday.
• The latest whitewashing also lifted them into the league leading in scoring defense, which is the stat that matters the most. They’ve allowed 44 points, the second-fewest in franchise history through four games (behind the 1982 team in a season abbreviated by a labor stoppage.)
• Oh, they also lead the league in takeaways (11) after getting five against Houston, including four interceptions of beleaguered rookie quarterback Davis Mills. So if the Bills aren’t careful, they’ll get a reputation as the league’s top defense, however fragile such a designation might be.
McDermott knows his team is performing to a higher standard now. Make fun of it, but culture matters. He has a handle on his team’s psyche. He keeps them grounded from week to week. That’s why they don’t overreact to difficult losses or rousing wins.
When they lost the opener to the Steelers, safety Micah Hyde told everyone not to panic. When they beat the Dolphins, 35-0, the next week, the players said it didn’t feel like such a blowout, that the performance, especially on offense, had left much to be desired.
“I don’t believe it changes,” McDermott said. “It’s one win. It’s certainly good to win and it’s hard to win in this league. It’s really about consistency.
“You’ve got to keep rolling, a growth mindset, every week or else this league comes and bites you fast. So you got to go into every week detaching from the week before and respecting the process.”
There’s been a lot of growth over time. The Bills are extremely deep on defense. They played Houston without safety Jordan Poyer. Enter Jaquan Johnson, a 2019 sixth-round pick who had been a fixture on the Bills' special teams his first two seasons in the league.
Johnson, stuck behind perhaps the finest safety tandem in the league, was ready. He was solid, and midway through the fourth quarter he elevated inside his own 10-yard line to intercept a deep pass from Mills that was intended for Anthony Miller.
The defensive players went rushing into the end zone after the pick, in their usual celebratory fashion. Tre’Davious White was so giddy, you’d have sworn his little brother had just made his first career interception.
Cam Lewis, who was an undrafted free agent out of UB in 2019, came up from the practice squad with Taron Johnson injured and had a fine day at cornerback. Lewis had a pass defensed, a tackle for a loss and forced a fumble.
Linebacker A.J. Klein, who had to take on an expanded role when Matt Milano left with a hamstring injury, recovered the fumble. Rookie defensive end Boogie Basham made his regular-season debut and had his first NFL sack.
Josh Allen had a rough start, throwing an interception on the Bills’ first offensive play of the game. The Texans took over at the Bills’ 13-yard line. On fourth-and-3 from the 6, they went for it and Jerry Hughes tipped Mills’ pass away.
“We treat that like a takeaway,” said Hyde. “That’s so much momentum for us. It’s not ideal for the offense to give the ball away, but as we run on the field, we always say, ‘This is us. This is what we’ve got to do.’ Whether they give it away on the 30-yard line or the 1, we’ve got to go out and make a stop. We got playmakers all over the field.”
It does wonders for a team when one side of the ball picks up the other. Hyde says confidence is a drug, and this Bills team has been on a prolonged high.
“We’ve been around each other for a long time, some of us five years, some of us four,” Hyde said. “We’re all brothers out there. We like to hang out, enjoy each other’s company, whether that’s in the complex or away. We just enjoy each other.
“I think it starts with love. That may sound a little cheesy, but we all love each other, man. We want to see each other succeed. We’re going to play for each other. You don’t want to let your teammates down and that’s where it comes from.”
Maybe McDermott is wary of the No. 1 defense talk because the opposition has been soft. They haven’t exactly faced the 1983 QB class this season. The last three quarterbacks they’ve shut down — Jacoby Brissett, Taylor Heinecke and Mills — were all backups.
Still, you don’t apologize for anything in the NFL. You beat the teams in front of you, aware that anyone can slip up on a given week. Remember the 2018 Bills, who went to Minnesota as a 17-point underdog and blew out the Vikings?
The Jets upset the Titans on Sunday. The Giants won at New Orleans. Great day for the New Jersey teams! You don’t take any team lightly in this league. You stash away every win, no matter the quality of the opponent, and you’re grateful for it.
McDermott said the game in KC is just another game. That’s what he has to say. But back in camp, some of his defensive players admitted they were still upset about going to pieces against Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in the AFC title game.
They believed they were better than what they showed that day. Next Sunday night, they have a chance to prove it in front of the nation, maybe without Milano. You can be sure the NBC guys will make a big deal of the Chiefs taking on the No. 1 defense in the NFL.
“Any time you lose a game, you’re angry,” Hyde said. “Any time you lose an AFC championship game, you’re a little angry. But at the end of the day, we’re going to come in and watch this film and correct it, and watch the film of (the Chiefs) and see if we can get better.”
Their reputation will be on the line in a big way. It’s encouraging to know they think they still have a long way to go, and they haven’t proved anything just yet.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York.
