Sullivan: Bills fans finally getting the true big-league treatment

At times like these, I really miss Ralph Wilson.
The late Bills owner and I didn’t always see eye to eye. At one point, he stopped talking to me after I called him a cheapskate and bumbler in print. But he was a treat to cover, because he genuinely enjoyed dealing with the media and you never knew what the guy might say next.
One thing about Ralph, he didn’t hide his true feelings. He put it right out there, like it or not. He took phone calls in Detroit. He didn’t play games. He wouldn’t leak out his concerns to national writers, the way so many teams do nowadays. He’d come right out and say it.
Wilson came to mind last week, when someone in the Pegula orbit leaked the idea — to a national writer, of course — that they'd consider moving the Bills to Austin if they couldn’t get the public to fully fund the $1.5 billion cost of a new stadium.
All of the threats and details are being floated by anonymous sources, of course. Hey, this is highly sensitive stuff. We wouldn’t want any loyal Bills fans to think that Terry Pegula might be in this for the money, or that he might actually sell the team for a big, fat profit.
Wilson didn’t beat around the bush in his day. Fifty years ago, when the Bills were still playing at the Rockpile and he wanted the community to build him a new domed stadium, Ralph said publicly that he might move the team to Seattle if he didn’t get his way. He said he was “very serious” and had even discussed it with officials in Seattle.
He got his new stadium, of course.
Fast forward a quarter-century, to the stadium renovations in 1998. Wilson said the Bills needed to sell $11 million (yeah, seems like peanuts today) in luxury suites to ensure the team’s long-term future in Buffalo. When sales lagged, he took out a big ad in the Buffalo News, urging the community to step up.
“I hope the people appreciate it,” Wilson said at the time, “because if they should lose this team, there won’t be another one.”
The point is, trying to squeeze the people by threatening to move the team is a time-honored strategy, one that Wilson played many times during his more than half-century as Bills owner, and one that NFL owners employ on a routine basis to extort public funds from their communities.
In June, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he wouldn’t build a new stadium without public assistance. “I’m not building a stadium alone,” said Tepper, whose personal worth is estimated at $14.5 billion. “The community is going to have to want it.”
Never mind that Bank of America Stadium recently underwent $87.5 million in renovations paid for by the Charlotte taxpayers. That surely rings a bell for Buffalo fans who recall the $130 million that was spent on improvements to the Orchard Park structure a few years ago.
The NFL has been set on a new Buffalo stadium from the start. The Bills floated the idea in 2012, when Wilson was still alive. At the time, the three worst stadiums in the league were considered to be Oakland, San Diego and Buffalo. You know what happened to the other two teams.
So the threat is very real. As I said five years ago, it’s a stadium-building league. Either you fall in line or risk losing the Bills. It was naive to think the Pegulas were some folksy owners who would stand up for fans and defy the will of powerful NFL owners who wanted a new stadium in Buffalo.
The Pegulas are in the club, sitting at the big table. From time to time, an established owner (John Mara, Jerry Jones) would hint that Buffalo needed a new stadium. What sort of conversations do you suppose they have when they sit around the pool at the big NFL meetings?
One of the interesting facts that’s come to light is that Pegula and Jones, the Cowboys owner, have become pals. I’m sure ol’ Jerry likes to remind Terry and Kim that the stadium in Orchard Park is a 50-year-old relic and that their team is valued 32nd out of 32 NFL franchises.
They still got a nice appreciation on the investment, which happens with sports owners nowadays. The Pegulas paid $1.4 billion for the Bills, a record for NFL franchises at the time. The franchise is now valued at $2.27 billion, still last in the NFL but a tidy increase of more than 60%.
Of course, the Dallas Cowboys are valued at $6.5 billion, nearly three times the Bills. It helps to have a modern stadium in a booming Texas market. And that’s why the threat of Austin, or San Antonio, has to be unsettling for Buffalo fans who worry about losing their beloved team.
It’s hard to take the Austin threat seriously. It’s in the Cowboys’ market, for one thing. Also, it’s curious to think that Pegula — who hired a Jones-controlled firm — would strike so close to his friend. It makes you wonder if the Austin thing is a transparent way for the league to throw a scare into Buffalo.
St. Louis, which lost its franchise to Los Angeles back when LA was the predator of the moment for NFL teams threatening a move, makes more sense. After all, St. Louis is suing the Rams for moving the franchise to LA.
This is how the game is played. Asking for the public to pay 100% of the cost is outrageous, but it’s an opening gambit. It’s also the Pegulas’ — and by extension, the NFL’s — way of telling Buffalo fans that if they want to play with the big boys, they need to step up their game.
It can be comforting for Buffalo fans to think it'll all work out in the end, and that the team isn’t going anywhere. The Bills are seen as an anchor franchise, like the Packers. The NFL can point to Buffalo and Green Bay, neither a top 80 market, and say that it’s possible for a small market franchise to survive.
There’s public money out there in the post-COVID world. New York State has spent big on other major sports teams. Remember, the Bills are the only NFL team located in the state.
The $1.5 billion for Yankee Stadium included $1.2 billion in public money and tax breaks. Roughly three-quarters of City Field was paid with similar corporate welfare. Barclays Center in Brooklyn was a $1 billion project paid for with $260 million in public funds and another $260 million in property tax exemptions.
The Bills are saying “it’s our turn” and there’s pressure on state politicians to make sure New York keeps its only NFL team. Boosting the Bills has always been a political asset for political types. Mark Poloncarz walks a fine line between the fervent fans and the more dubious citizenry, but no county executive wants to be remembered as the one who lost the Bills on his watch.
But these are unusual times in New York. The political winds have shifted in recent years. The downstate progressives wield more power than in the past, and they’re not fond of giving huge financial gifts to big corporations. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, an avid supporter of the Bills in the past, could be on the verge of impeachment.
The Pegulas aren’t the same conquering heroes of 2014, either. They showed how cold-hearted they could be when the Sabres faced financial troubles and Pegula gutted his hockey department. There was a clear message that economics ruled over sentiment.
It’s clear to me that they’re out to capitalize on the notion of the Bills as some community treasure, an outsized symbol of Buffalo’s self-identity that must be saved at any cost.
Studies have shown that an NFL team does little or nothing for the overall financial well-being of a community. It’s the “psychic value” that makes the Bills a priceless asset for Western New York and the far-flung diaspora of Bills fans.
Buffalo fans like to call themselves the best in the sport. The NFL is saying that the time has come for the community to back it up. Diving through tables is one thing. We’re talking about diving for real dollars here.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
