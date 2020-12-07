Sullivan: Bills finding their stride at the right time

Late in a no-punt first half, after the Bills had driven to another touchdown and gone past 200 yards of total offense, I was reminded that gamblers are some of the dumbest people on the planet.
OK, the Bills have their flaws, like any NFL team. But as the weekend turned into Monday, I wondered just what the betting public was thinking. What exactly had convinced them that a 5-6 Niners team was the smart play?
The Bills were a three-point favorite against the 49ers when the betting line came out a week ago. By Monday, the line had shifted hard. San Francisco, despite playing its home game in Arizona due to COVID-19 restriction in Santa Clara, was now a one-point favorite.
Maybe it was concern about Josh Allen’s lingering injury. It could have been that the gamblers hadn’t bought in fully on the Bills, despite their record. Or perhaps it was Buffalo’s dubious history on national TV night games.
The Bills had not distinguished themselves in the national spotlight over the years. Heading into the Niners game, they had lost their last seven appearances on Monday Night Football. Their last win on MNF proper was in 1999, when they won in Miami with Doug Flutie, 23-18.
Heck, the NFL didn’t put the Bills in its Sunday or Monday night showcase one time during a five-year stretch from from 2010-14. When you’ve been irrelevant for that long, maybe it takes time for the wise guys to truly believe.
Those dreary days are gone. Monday began a stretch of four straight national TV games for the Bills and Josh Allen. They weren’t perfect by any means in a 34-24 win, but they put on a show that’s bound to win over some of their skeptics around the nation.
Allen was sensational, playing the way he did in September when the Bills started 4-0 and the kid was near the top of the MVP lists. He was surgical against a good Niners defense, completing 32 of 40 passes for 375 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers.
Cole Beasley had nine catches for 130 yards (seven for 113 yards in the first half alone), taking advantage of the Niners being down to their third-string slot corner. No slot receiver has been better than Beasley this season. It was a mismatch.
Playing on the field where the Cardinals beat them with a Hail Mary three weeks earlier, the Bills looked like a team that was determined to show the country it's a maturing contender, one that is still finding itself entering the final month of the season.
The offense looked the way it had in September — like a unit that couldn’t be stopped and never seemed to punt. In fact, they didn't punt until 3:35 remained in the game. They’ve punted the fewest times of any team in the NFL, and you could see why when Allen was carving up the Niners.
The Niners have suffered a rash of injuries this season. Still, they came in allowing only 22 points a game and were ranked fourth in the NFL in pass defense. It didn’t matter. At times, it was as if Allen were playing a leisurely game of pitch and catch in the backyard.
Now, after their first win on Monday Night Football in this millennium, the Bills are 9-3 and still a game ahead of the pesky Dolphins in the AFC East. They’re two games clear of the final wild-card spot and a near lock for the playoffs.
Coaches like to split the season into quarters. After a 4-0 start and 2-2 second leg, the Bills went 3-1 in the third quarter. They came within two seconds of going 4-0. Yes, if not for the Hail Mary against Arizona, they’d be riding a six-game winning streak when Pittsburgh comes to town next Sunday night.
The Bills showed the ability to bounce back from tough circumstances early Monday. After stopping the Niners on fourth-and-goal from the 1, they immediately gave the ball back when Zack Moss fumbled away the handoff on first down, giving San Francisco the ball at the Buffalo 3-yard line.
The 49ers scored a touchdown this time. Allen answered in emphatic fashion, marching the Bills 77 yards in five plays for the tying score. He threw a laser to Stefon Diggs at the right sideline; dropped an exquisite throw over a linebacker to Gabriel Davis for 22 yards; and wired a throw to Beasley inches into the end zone for the touchdown.
Anyone who wagered on the 49ers in this game had to believe that Allen wouldn’t outplay a backup quarterback, Nick Mullens, and that a resurgent Buffalo defense would eventually wear down against a physical Niners run game.
This was expected to be a physical contest, and San Francisco lived up to it early, briefly knocking Beasley out of the game with a head injury and Devin Singletary with a tweaked knee. But both of them came back. In the end, the Bills were the tougher, more resilient squad.
Down 17-7 at half, the Niners marched down the field on the first possession of the third quarter. But the Bills held them to a field goal. Considering their struggles in third quarters this season, it felt like a triumph.
Again, Allen and the offense had a resounding reply. The Bills went 75 yards in 11 plays to a touchdown, with Allen floating a 23-yard TD pass to wide-open Isaiah McKenzie, one of 12 Bills to catch a touchdown pass this season. Did I mention that Brian Daboll was masterful Monday night and should be rising on some NFL head-coaching lists?
Micah Hyde picked off a deflected Mullen pass, leading to a field goal that made it 27-10. At that point, the Bills had scored on five straight possessions, against the NFC’s fourth-ranked scoring defense. They had yet to punt.
This is where I point out that it’s never easy with this Bills team, no matter the score or opponent. The 49ers struck for a quick touchdown to get within 10 points late in the third quarter.
Things got a bit dicey when the Bills faced fourth-and-2 at the Niners’ 35 early in the fourth. No worries. After a timeout, Allen found Diggs (who went over 1,000 yards receiving on the season) on a slant for an easy conversion. Two plays later, Allen threw to a wide-open Davis for a 28-yard touchdown and a 34-17 lead.
Four touchdowns to four different receivers. Allen has played some terrific games over the last year or so, but this felt like another breakthrough performance. In two national TV appearances earlier in the season, he had been ordinary in losses to the Titans and Chiefs.
This game showed the world that Allen is still getting better. Whoever pays the money to sell stuff on national TV games can’t be disappointed to know that the Bills will be playing three more this month — and then playoffs.
One win over a Niners team won’t win over all the skeptics. But in the crazy season of COVID, you take every win you can. There are no guarantees. Just ask the Steelers, who lost for the first time to Washington earlier Monday night, or Seattle, which lost to the Giants. Break up the NFC East!
The Bills are in great shape right now. They hold the key tiebreakers over Miami. It’s hard to imagine the Bills losing three of the next four, but they’d still win the division if they wound up tied with the Dolphins at 10-6.
They still have a lot to prove. Until they win a playoff game — the last one was in 1995 — the questions will be warranted. It’s the fourth year of the McDermott-Beane administration, the third year with Allen as franchise quarterback. They need to win in January, and soon.
But the signs are good. The Bills are healthier than they’ve been all year. Like all those good Patriots teams (even this year’s), they’re hitting their stride when it matters most, when December arrives with the postseason looming.
The Bills team that beat San Francisco on Monday night is better than the one that started the season 4-0. That’s saying a lot. You never know, they might collapse in the final month. But I wouldn’t put money on it.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
