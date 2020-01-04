Sullivan: Bills give fans a reminder of playoff life, for better and worse

I really believed we were past it, that the days of creeping dread and fatalism were over, and that Bills fans no longer had to live with the feeling that the team was cursed and some new calamity was waiting around the bend.
Then Saturday happened, and I could just see Buffalo fans shaking their heads in anguished astonishment and wondering if it will ever end. And I’m left with the question I asked countless times during the playoff drought:
How much more can you people take?
Really, after watching the Bills blow a 16-0 lead and lose a wild-card game in overtime to the Texans, 22-19, you have to wonder if they’ll ever escape their history of chronic doom, and if they’ll ever win a playoff game again.
It sure looked like they were going to win a postseason game for the first time in 24 years on Saturday. They dominated Houston in the first half at NRG Stadium, took a 16-0 lead in the third quarter and seemed well on their way to an easy win and a trip to the AFC divisional round.
Then reality came calling. In the end, the Bills played like a young team that wasn’t quite ready for the biggest stage. They had an opponent down and couldn’t put them away. In the most crucial moments, they lost their poise and went to pieces when the Texans got up off the mat.
It was an amazing, entertaining and utterly flawed football game, one that captured the imagination of the nation with its alternating displays of brilliance and bumbling. Some tweeted that it was a game neither team deserved to win, but in the end, it came down to one simple reality:
The team with the better, more experienced and consistent quarterback won it.
Houston’s Deshaun Watson battled back after a horrendous start to make the big plays in the clutch, none larger than a Houdini-like escape in the backfield and 34-yard pass to ex-Bill Taiwan Jones to set up the game-winning field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn in overtime.
This game had more twists and turns than a mountain road, but it was also similar to many games during Josh Allen’s two-year career. Allen made some remarkable plays. He made some great throws on the run, passed for 264 yards and ran for 92 — including a 42-yarder on the opening touchdown drive. He even caught a TD pass.
But Allen also committed some of his signature gaffes, including a couple of errant passes that were nearly intercepted. On consecutive plays late in regulation, he was called for intentional grounding, then took a sack on fourth down with the Bills down, 19-16, and 1:35 left.
The Bills appeared finished, but quickly got the ball back after a huge defensive stop. Allen broke off a 20-yard run on the first play and made a senseless lateral at the end. Fortunately, the Bills recovered it. They eventually forced overtime on a 47-yard field goal by Stephen Hauschka.
But in OT, Allen couldn’t generate a scoring drive, leaving Watson to perform his heroics. Allen had his moments in his first career playoff game, but the Bills didn’t score a TD after his early catch. They scored a touchdown on their first possession for the first time in two months, then didn’t get another one. They settled for field goals and gave a desperate Houston team life.
“They made some plays,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said “We were a little loose at times. You can’t let a team like that hang around. We had opportunities to go up 20 or whatever, and didn’t come away with touchdowns. That let them hang around a little bit and they made some plays in the second half.”
That was the story in other close losses this season, when the Bills’ defense played well but the offense couldn’t keep up. They scored 10 and 16 points in losses to the Patriots, 17 in a loss to the Ravens, 16 in a defeat at Cleveland.
It’s hard to win in the NFL scoring under 20 points, and when the Bills were stalling and settling for field goals on Saturday, I could sense Bills fans feeling that oncoming dread, the fear of imminent disaster.
The coaches had to take their share of the blame. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had a fine game plan in the early going. But on a day when rookie Devin Singletary had 134 scrimmage yards, Daboll gave eight mostly useless carries to Frank Gore, including a 2nd-and-10 run for minus yards with 2:15 left in regulation.
But as McDermott said later, they’ll learn from this. It’s painful. They seemed like the better team for much of the day. They wanted desperately to win the franchise’s first playoff game since 1995. Still, they’re young and they’ll be better for it down the road.
Fans can either wallow in fatalism or chalk this one up to experience, hard as it is to take. A lot of people didn’t expect the Bills to make the playoffs this season. The thinking was, if they won half their games and Allen made discernible progress as the franchise quarterback, the season would be a success.
So the season was a success. They won 10 and would have won 11 if they’d needed the Jets game, and they put on a good show for the nation in the playoffs — as they had in earlier national games against the Cowboys, Steelers and Patriots. People know the Bills are on the rise, and they have $90 million in cap space to fortify the roster.
Allen, of course, is the key to it all. He made strides this season. On Saturday, he was poised and confident in the early going. Then the bad Josh emerged and we saw the dubious qualities that make you wonder if he’ll be a complete QB who can lift a team to a playoff win, the way Deshaun Watson did in this game.
That’ll be the question when next season arrives. If Allen takes the next step, bigger things are in store. The Bills are headed in the right direction with McDermott and Brandon Beane. They’ve obliterated much of the fatalistic aura that surrounded the franchise for two decades.
Most young teams have to endure one of these crushing playoff losses as they mature. You can take that philosophical approach to this loss and see brighter times ahead.
Of course, I can understand if any cynical, long-suffering fans see it an extension of a curse, as the same old thing.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
