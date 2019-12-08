When you’ve been following the Bills for more than two decades, you feel like you’ve experienced it all before. Because you have. You’ve lived through improbable wins and horrifying losses, and you’ve listened to every imaginable cliche.
So after Sunday’s 24-17 home loss to the Ravens, the theme was all too predictable in the locker room afterwards. Coach Sean McDermott led the chorus, saying there’s no room for moral victories at this stage of his team’s development.
He’s right. Ten days after a rousing win on Thanksgiving, one that announced the Bills to the world as a serious playoff contender, they came home and lost to a Ravens team that had won eight in a row to establish itself as a Super Bowl favorite.
They played well enough to win. The defense was extraordinary, holding Lamar Jackson and the high-octane Baltimore offense to the fewest total yards and rushing yards of the season. They held Jackson to 40 yards rushing his lowest output since the season opener.
Still, it wasn’t good enough, and that’s all the truly matters. When you’re 9-4 for the first time in 23 years and a near-lock for the playoffs, you don’t go looking for comfort in a loss. You can’t have it both ways. Either you’re legitimate or you’re not.
In the end, this felt like too many other discouraging losses of the recent past— games in which the defense played its heart out, but the offense couldn’t keep its end of the bargain, when a heroic performance by the Buffalo D was wasted in defeat.
Maybe we were a little too quick to herald Josh Allen’s arrival as the franchise quarterback. That’s the problem with the interminable search for the savior. There’s a natural tendency to overreact to every game, to attach to much significant to a single win or loss, or a brief run of competence.
It’s never as good or bad as it seems this soon in a franchise guy’s career. And it was pretty bad against Baltimore. Operating against a Ravens defense that blitzed him all day long, Allen regressed again. He was 17 of 39 passing for just 146 yards, his fewest yardage total in more than a year.
His receivers weren’t much help, dropping four passes and failing to get open on a consistent enough basis. Allen didn’t complete a pass to a wide receiver until late in the second quarter. He didn’t do much with his legs, either, running for a season-low 9 yards just two carries.
Allen fell into some of his old bad habits against the blitz, giving up on plays too soon and not stepping up in the pocket to create space and deliver timely throws. As usual, he was distressingly inaccurate throwing the ball deep downfield.
“It looked like he was under duress throwing the ball,” said Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith. “He didn’t know where he was going to get hit and was kind of jittery in the pocket at times.”
Jittery is a good way to describe the Buffalo offense on Sunday. There was very little rhythm or flow. They went three-and-out on three of their first four possessions, four-and-out on the other. After scoring a field goal on their opening possession of the second half to get within 17-9, they went three-and-out on three straight possessions that ended in punts.
They came to life after falling behind by 15 midway through the fourth. They marched 77 yards in just 2:49 to cut the deficit to 24-17 with 7:00 left on Allen’s 3-yard TD pass and 2-point conversion to Cole Beasley. With the aid of three major penalties, they drove deep into Baltimore territory again and had a chance to tie late.
However, Allen’s pass over the middle for John Brown on fourth-and-8 from the Ravens 16 was broken up by Marcus Peters. It would have been a storybook finish, but the offense wasn’t worthy of such an ending. They didn’t deserve to go searching for solace in a loss.
“No, we have a legit team,” said Devin Singletary, who rushed for 89 yards on 17 carries and had six catches for 29. “It wasn’t a surprise what we did today, that it was this close. We made a lot of mistakes that cost us this game.”
Do you think the offense let the defense down, I asked Singletary?
“Yup,” he replied.
The rookie was honest about it. Naturally, the defensive guys wouldn’t go there.
“It’s complementary football,” said veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, who is well-practiced at not blaming the offense. “I don’t think any of us played our best game. Devin is a great player and wants to carry the weight. But they didn’t let us down. We didn’t play well enough as a team to get this win today,”
The defense could have done more. Jackson’s 61-yard TD strike to tight end Hayden Hurst on the third play of the second half was a killer, reminiscent of a 65-yard touchdown run by the Eagles’ Miles Sanders on the second play of the third quarter in the Bills’ previous home setback.
But the defense certainly played well enough to win and to gain further respect in the eyes of the nation. In consecutive weeks, the Bills have held down the teams ranked first (Dallas) and second (Baltimore) in the NFL in total offense, the only two teams that have surpassed 5,000 yards this season.
If the Ravens are the best offensive team in the league, the Super Bowl favorites, what does that say about the Buffalo defense? They’re a Super Bowl-caliber unit, one that could play with anybody. Of course, we’ve said that before about some very good Bills defenses.
Alexander would never admit it, but he had to flash back two years to the wild-card game in Jacksonville, when the defense played a similarly inspired game, only to lose 10-3 when the offense couldn’t carry its weight. Or the Patriots game early this season, when they harassed Tom Brady into his worst game in more than a decade — and Allen was even worse in a 16-10 loss. Or last year's loss to the Pats on Monday night.
It has to be demoralizing, especially when you had started to believe they were beyond such things, and that Allen had turned the corner. After this, is there any doubt that the Bills could go on the road for a playoff game and turn in another offensive stinker, squandering another great defensive showing?
Sure, the defense is good enough to beat anyone, given reasonable support from the offense. But we’re supposed to be past the point where it’s some achievement, some moral victory, to hang with an opponent and lose nobly, right?
“Correct,” Singletary said.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.