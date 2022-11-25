I know from experience the utter futility of trying to get an expansive answer from Bill Belichick. The Patriots' head coach has mastered the art of saying nothing. Prod him for insight and it’s as if you asked him to turn over the nuclear codes.
So, don’t expect Belichick to reveal any lingering emotions from last year’s playoff loss to the Bills in the lead-up to Thursday night’s prime-time clash. No doubt, the Hoodie will dismiss that loss as just another game, before launching into his customary praise of Buffalo’s current roster.
But you can bet Belichick will have his players at an emotional and strategic peak. The man is a supreme competitor. It would be naive to suppose he doesn’t burn to get back at the Bills for the humiliation he and the Pats suffered last Jan. 15 at Highmark Stadium.
That 47-17 thrashing was the most one-sided playoff setback of Belichick’s illustrious career, and the second worst he's suffered in any game in the NFL –- yes, after a 31-0 loss at the Bills in the 2003 opener.
Crazy as it sounds, it was even worse than the score suggests. The Bills scored a touchdown on their first seven possessions. It was the first game in NFL history in which a team didn't attempt a field goal, punt or turn the ball over on downs or a giveaway.
Belichick isn't embarrassed very often. It’s fashionable to suggest that Belichick was only great because he had Tom Brady at quarterback. It’s also ludicrous. He’s among the two or three greatest coaches in NFL history, and you take him and his teams lightly at your peril.
Thursday’s game is a big one, for a variety of reasons. Who would have thought the Bills would hit December without a win inside the division? OK, it’s only two games, but heading into the season the odds of them sweeping the division were a lot better than starting 0-2.
This isn’t some must-win game. A year ago, the Bills fell to 7-6 and turned things around. But if they lose at Foxboro Stadium and fall to 0-3 in the AFC East, it will raise serious questions about them as a Super Bowl favorite.
Depending on what happens with the Dolphins against the Texans on Sunday, a loss on Thursday night could put the Bills two games behind Miami in the loss column — while letting the 6-5 Patriots back into the divisional chase.
The Bills are 8-3 after beating a spirited Lions team, 28-25, on Thanksgiving. They won twice in Detroit in five days in the aftermath of a brutal snowstorm, showing their ability to rise up in a crisis and pull out a win despite a spotty offensive effort and a rash of injuries.
They came in as a 9.5-point favorite, but fell behind the Lions, 22-19, early in the fourth quarter during a horrid offensive stretch in which they punted on three successive possessions for the first time since the finale of the 2021 season.
Josh Allen, suffering through another uneven performance, played like an MVP after the Bills fell behind. He drove them 90 yards to a g0-ahead touchdown, completing 7 of 8 passes and running twice for 17 yards, culminating in a 5-yard TD strike to Stefon Diggs.
After the Lions tied it, 25-25, Allen took over with 23 seconds on the clock and got the Bills into field-goal range in three plays. He fired a 36-yard dart down the middle to Diggs. Then Allen ran twice, for 3 and 9 yards, setting up Tyler Bass for the deciding 45-yard field goal.
“Second half, we didn’t play great football, but we found a way,” Allen said. “Guys were resilient. The ups and downs of an NFL game. That’s a good team. They (the Lions) are playing good football right now. They’re coached extremely well. Credit to them for having such a good game plan.
“Guys continue to grind. Guys going down, stepping up, finding a way,” Allen added. “I’m proud of our guys for doing that. We got another short week next week, playing on Thursday.That’s in division and we know what that means, and we’ve got to be ready for it.”
Belichick must find a way to be ready for Allen, who has been sensational against him lately. Over his last four games against the Pats, Allen has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,087 yards, with 13 TDs and no interceptions.
In the wild-card game last season, Allen was 21-for-25 for 308 yards, with five TDs. That began a stunning five-game run, extending into this regular season, when Allen completed 73.2 percent of his passes for 1,651 yards, with 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
That Patriots game, plus his phenomenal effort in the loss to the Chiefs in the division round, is what inspired NFL media to make Allen the 2022 favorite for Most Valuable Player, and the Bills the fashionable pick to win the Super Bowl.
On Thursday night, the nation will be wondering if the Bills are still that team, and whether Belichick has gotten his team back to the point where they can knock off Buffalo.
It is puzzling how the Bills offense can dominate at times and struggle at others. The Bills have far and away the highest scoring differential in the NFL (plus-304) since the start of the 2021 season. But over the last month, Allen hasn’t played at his accustomed high level.
In his last four games, Allen has completed 60 percent of his passes for 985 yards, with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He leads the league with 11 interceptions and has fallen to 22nd in completion percentage at 63.9 percent.
The Patriots believe their defense is back to a level where they can contain Allen. They’re limiting opposing passers to 58.4 percent, the top figure in the league. Until a 33-26 loss at the Vikings on Thanksgiving, they were leading the NFL in scoring defense at 16.9 points a game.
The question is which Allen will show up in Foxboro on Thursday, the one who has torched the Pats in recent meetings and played like an MVP early this season, or the guy who stumbled through the middle of this season and might still be favoring a sore throwing elbow?
He almost surely has to outplay Pats quarterback Mac Jones, who passed for a career-high 382 yards in Thursday’s loss to Minnesota and has played well since coming back from a high ankle sprain suffered early in the season.
Jones is no superstar, but average quarterbacks have played well of late against a Buffalo defense riddled by injuries. Over the last four games, opposing QBs have completed 65 percent of their passes for 1,075 yards, with seven TDs and two interceptions. Tre’Davious White finally returned, one year after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving, and played two possessions before calling it a day.
It will be a huge boost if White comes back to his all-Pro form, or close to it. The secondary has played admirably despite the injuries, but it catches up to you eventually. Now, they face the prospect of losing star edge rusher Von Miller for an undetermined period after he hurt his meniscus against the Lions.
You begin to wonder if the Bills will ever be close to full health this year. An NFL season is a battle of attrition, where it’s generally the teams who have the best luck with injuries who are left standing at the end of a grueling season.
“If anybody is playing injury-free in this league, they’re probably lying to you,” Allen said. “Everybody’s battling injuries, battling bumps and bruises.”
Yeah, and if Belichick says Thursday is just another game, he’s lying, too. The Pats will be thirsting for revenge and eager to prove they’re still a threat to the Bills in the division.
Allen and the Bills, meanwhile, will be looking to show the world they’re still the team that made history in January. Lose this one and people will really start to wonder.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
