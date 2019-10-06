You can't make this stuff up. Twenty years after losing on an infamous disputed lateral in a wild-card game at Tennessee, the Bills won at the Titans on Sunday and the turning point of the game was, yes, an illegal forward pass that negated a touchdown.
The 14-7 triumph wasn’t nearly as dramatic as “Home Run Throwback”, but it seemed like cosmic payback for a franchise that went into a 17-year spiral after Kevin Dyson raced 75 yards with Frank Wycheck’s lateral to stun the Bills in the 1999 season.
The Titans were facing third-and-goal from the Bills’ 11 early in the fourth quarter when Marcus Mariota scrambled to his right with room to run. But he pulled up at the 11 and threw an apparent TD pass to A.J. Brown, who was wide open in the end zone.
But a review showed that Mariota’s right foot had been barely past the line of scrimmage when he threw the pass. The margin was razor-thin, like Wycheck’s lateral down the 25-yard line in the “Music City Miracle.” This time, however, it went against Tennessee.
Rookie Darryl Johnson then got a hand on Cairo Santos’ 33-yard field goal attempt and the Titans came away empty. Josh Allen threw a TD pass to Duke Williams (another amazing story) for the lead on the Bills’ next possession and they held on from there.
This was no artistic success, to be sure. The Bills did everything they could to let the Titans hang around. The game was marred by 19 accepted penalties, several injuries, four missed field goals by Santos, and a lot of bad offense from both teams.
But the Bills’ defense deserved a break after another remarkable performance that might have gone to waste. One week after harassing Tom Brady into his worst game in more than a decade, they made Mariota seem ordinary, holding him to 183 yards passing and sacking him five times.
The Bills are still a work in progress, as coach Sean McDermott and the players will be quick to tell you. They’re an imperfect team in an imperfect league with no truly great teams and what seems like two dozen franchises that are struggling with poor offensive lines.
But they’re now 4-1, still third in the AFC. They’re a flawed team, but a probable playoff team. When I picked them for 10 wins, Sunday was a swing game, a conference game against a Titans team that had won nine in each of the last three seasons and was one of their likely rivals for a wild-card spot.
So this was a huge victory. As big as it would have been to beat the Patriots, this was more significant. It’s also timely, coming before a bye week and after a game in which the Bills suffered a number of troubling injuries.
There’s no reason to think they can’t win at least 10 with this defense, which has clearly established itself as one of the league’s elite.
They came into the day ranked third in the NFL in total defense (yards allowed) and tied for third in yards per play at 4.5. They were also third against the pass. A year ago, they were second in total yards and third in yards per play, a very telling stat. That’s a trend. They’re for real.
On Sunday, it was more of the same. The Bills’ defense has set such a high standard, it’s a surprise when a team sustains any sort of drive against them.
In the first half, Tennessee went three-and-out on four of its first five possessions. The Titans had 91 yards at halftime. They had six plays for minus-15 yards on two successive possessions. Mariota was under siege all day against a withering Bills pass rush — in part because the secondary was blanketing the Titans’ wide receivers.
Corey Davis (two catches, 28 yards) and A.J Brown (two for 27) were hardly a factor. That’s become a trend against the Bills in the McDermott era, top receivers on other teams having subpar games against the Buffalo D.
It doesn’t seem to matter who lines up on defense. Levi Wallace has been a revelation at right cornerback. Jordan Phillips had fallen to fourth on the tackle depth chart. He had three sacks against the Titans after a standout game against the Pats. Tremaine Edmunds was a force in the middle again.
“It’s good preparation, really,” McDermott said. “The guys understood the game plan that Leslie (Frazier) and the staff put together. We had to make some adjustments in the second half. The guys just kept staying in there and playing real ball, as Frank Gore calls it. Kept playing real ball.”
During the first Wednesday media conference, I asked McDermott if he would be disappointed if his defense finished 18th in points allowed, as it did in 2018. He laughed and said he took them one game at a time.
Still, you know damn well he expected to be a lot better on the scoreboard. Given an improving offense, with Allen a year older and surrounded by a competent line and receivers, they were bound to give up fewer points than the 23.4 they allowed last year.
I figured that number should drop to below 20 a game at the least, and they’ve done much better than that. In fact, they haven’t allowed more than 17 points in any game, the first time they’ve done that in five straight games since the 2003 season.
They’re allowing 16.0 points a game, a full touchdown less than they did a year ago. That would have led the NFL a year ago, when the Bears allowed 17.7. The Pats have allowed only 34 points all season, which is a discussion for a different time.
The fact is, the Bills have a great defense, one that could take them far. You can argue that they haven’t played any top offenses yet. But that Titans team scored 43 points at Cleveland and 24 at Atlanta. Look at what they did to Tom Brady.
At times, the defense seems worn down by the offense’s periodic stumbles. Three of the last four TDs they’ve allowed, going back to the Bengals game, came on short fields after Allen interceptions. The Titans started their TD drive Sunday at the Bills’ 38 after a pick.
But the defense rose up when it mattered most. They didn’t allow a first down after the Titans reached their 41 with 8:02 to play on a Derrick Henry run and an accompanying horse-collar tackle penalty on Lorenzo Alexander.
You could say they got a little good fortune when Mariota’s foot went inches over the line of scrimmage on the pass that would have given the Titans their only lead of the game.
“Yeah. One of my mentors, the late, great Jim Johnson, always said you need some luck,” McDermott said. “And he was right."
Sure. But Bills fans, who endured their share of soul-crushing bad breaks over the last two decades — and showed up in Nashville in staggering numbers on Sunday — don’t want to hear anything about bad luck.
There’s nothing lucky about the D. It’s the real deal — playin' real ball, as Gore says — better than last year’s, or the one that got to the playoffs in 2017, or any Bills defense I’ve seen since …
Well, since 1999, the year of the Music City Miracle. On Sunday, it seemed almost fated, like football history coming full circle.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
