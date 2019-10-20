Last Friday, in the aftermath of Patrick Mahomes’ dislocated kneecap injury against the Broncos, I heard Keyshawn Johnson discussing the state of the AFC on ESPN, and which teams were best suited to take advantage of an open window in the conference race.
Johnson mentioned four or five teams that he considered serious threats to New England in the AFC. The Bills weren’t one of them. I could just imagine Buffalo fans rising up in parochial outrage over this slight.
But on Sunday at New Era Field, the Bills showed why the critics aren’t taking them seriously as a contender. On a day when they were expected to bury a brutal Dolphins team that’s tanking for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, they scared fans out of their collective wits before rallying for a 31-21 victory.
OK, so they took care of business when it mattered. They got a crucial interception from Tre’Davious White near the goal line in the third quarter with the Dolphins driving behind Ryan Fitzpatrick and looking to go up by double digits.
They scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, getting another rousing late performance from quarterback Josh Allen, who went 10 for 11 passing in the second half and tossed two touchdown passes in the final period.
But it was yet another game in which the Bills turned in a slovenly performance against an inferior team and needed to find themselves in the late going to avoid a colossal embarrassment.
They were a 17-point favorite, the largest for a Bills team since the 1993 Super Bowl season. Miami’s roster is one of the worst in recent memory. They entered the day last in the NFL in both scoring offense and defense. The Dolphins were on pace to shatter the modern records for most points allowed in a season, and the fewest points scored in a 16-game season.
That’s a staggering daily double of incompetence. So the only real question was whether the Bills would treat the New Era fans to the rare, predictable blowout. Would they put 50 points on the Dolphins, as the Ravens had in the opener? Would they shut them out, as the Pats did in Week Two?
Instead, they struggled, raising renewed doubts about their worthiness as a playoff contender. Granted, they’re 5-1, alone in second place in the conference behind the Patriots pending the Monday nighter against the Jets and a game and a half up in the wild-card race.
But if you want to be taken seriously, you have to be judged by a higher standard. Sorry, this win doesn’t measure up. It raised more questions than answers. The biggest question is whether they’re more like other Bills teases — the 2008 and 2011 teams come to mind — than people want to believe.
Coach Sean McDermott offered his usual pap about how it’s tough to win any game in the NFL. He called it a “good win.” But he acknowledged that they need to be better.
“Obviously, the first half wasn’t up to our standard,” McDermott said. “So we have a lot to learn from the tape and we’ll do that starting tomorrow.”
The tape will confirm that for the better part of 40 minutes, the Bills were out-hit and outplayed by the worst team in the NFL. The offense settled for three field goals. The defense allowed consecutive 75-yard touchdown drives to a team that entered the game averaging 8.4 points a game.
Allen was 6 of 15 passing in the first half. He barely got his wideouts involved against a defense that was allowing an average of 9.2 yards a pass attempt (Cole Beasley now has a grand total of six catches for 37 yards the last two weeks). No team has given up 8.0 yards a pass for a full season in 37 years.
He threw behind people and had a pass batted in the air at the line of scrimmage. Allen missed badly on a couple of deep throws, missing one on which John Brown had a step on the defender and would have been gone. For all the talk about his cannon arm, Allen is atrocious on the long ball.
We’ve seen Allen stumble through games before. It was the play of the defense that was especially troubling. Fitzpatrick, playing on the field where he created the “FitzMagic” legend in 2011, led the Dolphins on three touchdown drives. He threw a critical interception with Miami driving in the third, which is classic Fitz, but he’s a better quarterback than Allen right now.
Overall, the Bills played like a team that wasn’t ready to be a huge favorite or taken seriously as a contender. Yes, the wins all count. But the five teams they’ve beaten have a combined record of 5-24.
That includes two winless teams (Dolphins, Bengals) and the one-win Jets. They trailed both the Jets and Bengals with under five minutes to play and were losing to the Dolphins early in the fourth quarter Sunday.
Buffalo fans have suffered through some miserable play at New Era this season. They booed the team off the field after that wretched first half, and with good reason.
They were playing soft and stupid, a lethal combination. The Bills entered the day tied for first in the NFL in pre-snap penalties. They had holding penalties from three different offensive linemen in the first 20 minutes. Overall, they had nine flags for 83 yards.
“Listen, we knew we weren’t playing up to our standard,” Allen said. “Coach preaches the type of standard that we play to, and we knew in the first half that wasn’t it. So you know, our fans, they deserve better.”
Buffalo fans know football; they’ve waited more than two decades for a team that reaches the standard of a true contender. The Bills should make the playoffs. They could win 10 games without beating a single team that finishes with a winning record.
The Bills haven’t won 10 games in 20 seasons. That’s astonishing in a league of such parity. History teaches us you can win 10 games and be barely better than average. It's not a terribly high bar.
If the national experts aren’t taking them seriously, it’s because they know a legitimate title contender when they see one. They’re not sure what to make of the Bills, and really, can you blame them?
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
