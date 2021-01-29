Sullivan: Cap looms large, but Bills should sign Allen now

Last week, while revisiting the Bills’ four AFC title game wins in the early t, I was struck by how little turnover there was on their roster early in that run. There was no salary cap, no free agency, so it was easier to keep together a star-studded squad.
The modern NFL is a more fluid enterprise. With the sting of last Sunday’s loss still fresh, Buffalo fans must face the harsh economic realities. No team remains intact from one season to the next. Tough decisions must be made, even more so in the midst of a pandemic.
General manager Brandon Beane has done a marvelous job building a contender, but it doesn’t get any easier from here. Beane met with the media for more than an hour on Wednesday and sounded resigned to losing players, either through attrition or free agency.
Linebacker Matt Milano is a free agent, and likely to wind up elsewhere for big money. Beane acknowledged that Milano has the right to test the waters and that it’ll be tough to keep him. When management starts speaking in those terms, you can almost hear the door closing behind the player.
John Brown could be gone. Center Mitch Morse will have to restructure his deal for the Bills to negotiate the cap. Jon Felciano and Daryl Williams, two cogs of the offensive line, are unrestricted free agents. So are Josh Norman and Andre Roberts, among others. Stefon Diggs is worthy of a new contract after leading the league in catches and yards.
Beane and Sean McDermott have tried to manage expectations along the way. Heading into their fifth season, they know they still have work to do. They don’t need to remind fans that they worked for a Carolina team that went 15-1 one season and dropped off to 6-10 the next.
“I still think we have to be very honest with where we’re at,” Beane said Wednesday. “We’re still not a Super Bowl team. There’s one team happy at the end of the year. We made a great step last year, in ’19 from ’18, and another step this year. We still have to go further.”
That's true enough, though it discounts the fact that many of the team's local observers felt the Bills would beat the Chiefs and advance to the Super Bowl. It’s easy to rationalize after the fact, but the window was wide open and the standard should be equally high for the Bills next season.
You’re not a Super Bowl team until you get there. But the Bills have the one thing every championship contender needs — a top quarterback. When you have Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers, you don’t make excuses. You’re a perennial contender, regardless of financial exigencies and roster turnover. You’re a Super Bowl team until you’re knocked out.
They have that now with Josh Allen. He had a breakthrough year, an MVP-type season. He’s the franchise guy they’ve been waiting for since Jim Kelly. As long as Allen can play at that level, the Bills will be in the mix, regardless of the other complicating factors.
Beane’s reputation is tied to Allen. He says Allen hasn’t come close to his ceiling. The team needs to back it up with a big new contract, and soon.
I understand the logic in waiting. The NFL salary cap could drop to $175 million next season, making it more difficult to manage the roster. If they hold off on a huge extension for Allen, they’ll have more flexibility to keep other key players for another playoff run. He’s under team control for two more years, so it’s not like he’s going anywhere.
But it would be a mistake to wait. The Bills can be creative and give Allen the contract he deserves — in the range of $40 million a year — and make it cap-friendly in the first season. They could give him a pile of guaranteed money and push the rest into the future, as the Chiefs did when they gave Patrick Mahomes a 10-year, $503 million deal a year ago.
The politics are unmistakable. Bills fans don’t like to be reminded, but Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were taken in the 2017 draft when the Bills decided to trade out and wait a year on a quarterback. Allen has been worth the wait, but Mahomes and Watson got the better of him in his two playoff losses. He will always be measured against those two.
Watson (four years, $160 million) and Mahomes both got massive contract extensions after their third season. What would it say if the Bills balked on giving Allen a similar reward after he rewrote the franchise record book and led his team to its highest level in a quarter century in his third NFL campaign?
It would say that the Bills aren’t quite sure about Allen, despite their public pronouncements to the contrary. It would say they’re afraid he’s more Jared Goff and Carson Wentz than Mahomes and Watson. That would be the narrative, not that Allen is willing to wait for the good of the team.
Buffalo fans would love it if Allen held off on a new deal to help the team win. But it’s wishful thinking. Agents are paid to capitalize as soon as possible, and they’ll want Josh to get his deal right away. And of course, there’s a chance that the price will go even higher if the Bills wait and Allen gets to the Super Bowl next season.
The Bills also have to be careful about sending Allen out next season with a chip on his shoulder, believing that he needs to prove himself even further to management. Allen’s worst moments have come when he tried to do too much, when he took risks. If he’s playing for a new deal, he might wander into Hero Ball.
Of course, Allen might feel pressure to justify himself if he does get a big new contract. But it’s better to have a contented franchise quarterback than one who wonders if he has the full confidence of ownership.
Keep in mind, the other players are watching, too. Players look to see if their teammates get rewarded for production. If they see a guy getting squeezed, they wonder what will happen when their turn comes around. It’s a delicate balance, one every general manager has to navigate in pro sports.
Tre’Davious White briefly considered opting out of the 2020 season because of concerns about the coronavirus. He decided to play and signed a $70 million contract extension, at the time the highest deal ever for a cornerback.
White outperformed his original deal and got paid after three seasons in the NFL. You can talk all you want about team unity, it’s money that speaks loudest in pro sports. Everyone loves Josh Allen. They’ve named streets for him. It’s time to get his name on the biggest contract in Buffalo sports history.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.