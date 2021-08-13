Sullivan: Contract doesn't make things easier for Bills, beloved Allen

I wasn’t in Buffalo when Jim Kelly rolled into town 35 years ago this month, with fans lined up along the Kensington Expressway to cheer his arrival with the Bills. One fan back then even described it as “Christmas in August."
But it’s hard to imagine the public response being any more exultant than it was when Josh Allen signed his new contract last week. There was a resounding sense of joy and relief among Bills fans, who have embraced Allen as the long-awaited successor to Kelly as the franchise quarterback.
Allen might be even more beloved than Kelly, who was a reluctant and sometimes boorish hero in his early days. Allen has an infectious innocence that Kelly never possessed, an understanding of what it means to be a star athlete in a small, long-suffering sports town like Buffalo.
He gets it. He gets Buffalo, and the people love him for that. Allen is smart and intuitive enough to know that it’s part of being a leader here. It’s something Ryan Fitzpatrick and Pat LaFontaine grasped from the moment they got to town, and something Jack Eichel has never understood.
Eichel went through the motions of leadership, like some of the more forgettable Bills quarterbacks in their time. He has never figured out how easy it was to be loved in Buffalo, how willing the community and his teammates were to follow him, if only he had made a genuine effort.
Allen knows how to say the right things to endear himself to the fans. Remember two years ago, after the Bills won a game at the Giants? A New York City reporter asked Allen if he had considered what it might have been like to go to a New York team in the 2018 draft.
“I am in New York,” he said with a knowing grin. “One New York team.”
The fans loved him for that, and the love affair took off last year when he broke most of Kelly’s passing records, along with the franchise scoring record, and led the Bills to their first AFC championship game since the Super Bowl years.
A lucrative new deal was inevitable, and the numbers were staggering. Allen signed a six-year extension worth a reported $258 million, with a league-record $150 million guaranteed. The $43 million average salary is the second-highest in league history, behind KC’s Patrick Mahomes.
Allen practiced last Friday, as the deal was being finalized, and signed it later. It was one of those typically modest gestures, putting the team ahead of personal gain.
“I'm just thankful that we could get it done," Allen said. “Now, we can focus on going out there and earning it and making sure that they understand that I know that they didn't pay me for what I've done. They did this because they expect me to continue what I'm doing and expect me to go win this team some championships.”
Well said. Allen knows he won’t be judged by what he did in 2020, but whether he lives up to this contract and gets the Bills to the next level. Teams no longer give massive deals to unproven rookie quarterbacks, but they do pay for perceived potential when it comes time for the lucrative, long-term extensions.
With the contract comes heightened expectations. It’s the biggest contract ever for a Buffalo athlete, and the pressure could be the most intense, too. Fans can only hope that Allen justifies the deal, that he continues his remarkable improvement of a year ago and makes the Bills a Super Bowl contender for years to come.
Allen won’t truly be worth the money until he gets the Bills to a Super Bowl, and presumably more. To do that, he’ll likely have to beat Mahomes, the only NFL player with a bigger contract and a quarterback who has already won a Super Bowl, lost another and won a league MVP award.
People like to tell me that the NFL is a team sport, and that quarterback records don’t matter. But in Pro Football Reference, they include won-lost records for quarterbacks and no other players. If you don’t think the record matters, ask fans of Tom Brady, Joe Montana or Aaron Rodgers. Ask Andy Reid, who was labeled a coaching underachiever until he got his hands on Mahomes.
Allen played two games against Mahomes and the Chiefs last year, including the AFC title game. The Bills lost both. Allen was ordinary, passing for just 204.5 yards a game, about 90 fewer yards than he averaged against everyone else in his breakout season.
He needs to be better against the top teams. Allen knows it. He said he needs to play less “Hero Ball.” But we’ve heard that before. In the critical moments of playoff games, he has demonstrated a tendency to panic and attempt outlandish feats that wind up embarrassing him.
Still, there’s no denying that he’s on a superstar path. His spike in passing accuracy, from 58.8 to 69.2%, was virtually unheard of for an NFL quarterback at that stage of his career. He made better decisions, made big plays down the field, and near-unstoppable on running plays near the goal-line.
But quarterback careers don’t always proceed in a linear fashion. The only thing guaranteed for Allen is a big chunk of the money. There are plenty of cautionary tales out there, examples of NFL quarterbacks who regressed after they got their requisite monster contract bumps.
Jared Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns (similar to Allen last year) in his second season as the Rams' starting QB. He got to the Super Bowl after the 2018 and received a big extension before the start of the ’19 season.
Goff regressed and the Rams traded him after the 2020 season.
The same happened with Carson Wentz, who went No. 2 overall to the Eagles in the 2016 draft. In his second year as the starter, Went had 33 TD passes through 13 games and was the leading MVP candidate. He got hurt. Philly won the Super Bowl with Nick Foles.
Wentz was never the same. He’s now with the Colts and injured again.
That doesn’t mean Allen will stumble. He has the toughness, competitive will and athletic ability to play at a very high level for the next decade or more. But history shows you can never be sure with young quarterbacks.
The Bills wouldn’t mind a career like Russell Wilson’s. Over nine years as Seattle’s quarterback, Wilson has started every game. The Seahawks have averaged 11 wins a year and been to the playoffs nine times. Wilson averages 30 TD passes and nine interceptions. He’s a dynamic runner, like Allen, and has avoided serious injury.
There’s one caveat on Wilson, however. The Seahawks gave him a 4-year, $87.6 million extension after reaching two straight Super Bowls in 2013-14. It was the second-biggest contract ever at the time, which tells you how much salaries have skyrocketed lately in the NFL.
Seattle hasn’t advanced past the NFC division round since giving Wilson that deal (he got a four-year, $140 million extension two years ago). The Wilson contract was cited by many (including some players) as the reason they couldn’t keep the old Super Bowl gang together.
That’s why the Bills structured Allen’s new deal to make it cap-friendly in the first two seasons — same as the Chiefs did with Mahomes when he signed his extension.
Allen’s cap hit for 2021 is only $10.2 million. It goes to $16.38 million in 2022 before jumping to $39.78 million in 2023. That’s when Bills management will have to make some difficult decisions on which players to keep and which must be let go to make room under the salary cap.
The objective is to strike when the window is open, when you’re positioned to make a run with a veteran roster. That moment is now for Allen and the Bills. As Seattle found, you’re always competitive when you have the quarterback, but your best chance at a Super Bowl generally comes before the big money kicks in.
The Allen contract extension comes with the Bills on the brink of big things. It’s a happy confluence of events. Coincidentally, it also happens with the Pegulas looking for the public to kick in about $1 billion for a new stadium.
As if Allen didn’t have enough pressure. If he gets them to the Super Bowl, people won’t be satisfied with a new stadium. They’ll want to build a monument to the guy.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.