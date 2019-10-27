We might as well dispense with the good news first, since there’s so little of it.
Despite Sunday’s resounding, 31-13, loss to the Eagles at New Era Field, the Bills are 5-2. They’re still tied for second overall in the AFC and a game ahead in the race for a wild card.
That’s where the happy talk ends. This loss was a jolt to the psyche of the Bills and their long-suffering fan base, a limp response to all the national critics who felt they were one of the worst 5-1 teams in recent NFL history.
The Bills looked precisely like that against an angry and motivated Philadelphia team. They looked like an impostor, a team that had benefited from one of the weakest schedules imaginable through six weeks and hadn’t beaten a single team with a winning record.
They didn’t have to beat a team with a winning record Sunday. But they were outplayed and outcoached by a better one, an Eagles team that was rocked by internal strife, reeling from a blowout loss to Dallas and supposedly playing to save its season.
Philly, which won the Super Bowl just two years ago, left little doubt as to which was the superior squad. It dominated play at the line of scrimmage, made the big plays on both sides of the ball and pretty much ran the Bills off their own field in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles also had the better quarterback. Carson Wentz, whose leadership has come under frequent fire in Philly, played a resourceful and efficient game in brutal windy conditions at New Era, completing 17 of 24 passes for 172 yards and contributing some crucial third-down runs in the fourth quarter.
“They punched us in the mouth,” said Bills quarterback Josh Allen, “and we have to answer a little better than that.”
True enough. For the second week in a row, the vaunted defense got smacked in the kisser and was lacking for an answer. The Eagles rushed for 216 yards (156 in the second half), mostly by running straight through the middle of the Buffalo line.
“We’re going to learn from this,” said defensive end Shaq Lawson. “It’s one game. We’ll watch the film tomorrow and do better next week.”
Actually, it’s more than one game. Miami had abused the Bills’ defensive line the week before, rushing for 109 yards and piling up 381 yards of total offense with Ryan Fitzpatrick and a bunch of marginal players.
I imagine the Eagles coaches, who got the better of their Buffalo counterparts, watched the film of that Dolphins game, and maybe some of the other games in Sean McDermott’s three-year tenure when his run defense was dominated at the point of attack.
Over the last two weeks, the Bills have allowed touchdown drives of 70, 60, 59, 75, 68 and 83 yards. There was also a 71-yard Miami drive that reached the Bills’ 2-yard line the week before but ended when Tre’Davious White intercepted Fitz in the end zone.
This wasn’t a winless, tanking team. It was an Eagles team that, while hobbled by half a dozen injuries, had enough quality players to stand up to a Bills outfit that wasn’t nearly as good as its record.
Maybe it wasn’t simply the absence of Matt Milano — who returned on Sunday — that hurt them against the Dolphins. Star Lotulelei, the $50 million free agent tackle, has been less than ordinary this season. Lotulelei has been playing about half the snaps. He lost playing time to Harrison Phillips before Phillips got hurt. He wasn’t on the field with the goal-line defense in the third period. He gave way to Kyle Peko.
Rookie Ed Oliver, for all his raw physical gifts, seems undersized when teams are pounding the ball through the middle. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds appears physically overpowered at times, out of position at others.
The Bills hadn’t allowed more than 21 points all season, or more than 27 since a 41-9 home-field thrashing against the Bears last Nov. 4, nearly a full year ago.
The 218 rushing yards was the most they’d giving up in a home loss since the Saints gashed then for 298 in a 47-10 embarrassment in 2017 — part of a defensive meltdown that saw them give up 135 points over three weeks in McDermott’s first season as coach.
This had the same feel to it, a presumed elite defense being smacked in the face and exposed. Yes, McDermott pulled that D together two years ago and got the Bills to the playoffs. But it was sobering to see them whipped this way.
“We’ve got a great group of guys,” Edmunds said. “Nobody’s going to put his head down. Of course this upsets us. Of course, we’re made about it. But we’ve got a great group of guys and everybody’s going to come to work and get better.”
The question is how far they can go at this stage of Allen’s development. Allen, who has built a reputation for leading the Bills back from deficits, largely of his own making, struggled when things began to swing the Eagles’ way in the second half.
Allen threw a 28-yard TD screen pass to Devin Singletary on the Bills’ first possession of the third quarter. From that point on, Allen was 3 of 13 passing for 9 yards.
Late in the third quarter, with Philly leading, 24-13, Brian Daboll dialed up seven straight pass plays after Frank Gore had run for 6 and 8 yards. At times, Daboll assumes more heroic qualities in Allen than warranted at this modest stage of the kid’s development.
Allen was 16 for 34 for 169 yards and two TDs. He led the Bills in rushing with 45 yards, an alarming stat in its own right. Singletary, who came in averaging 9 yards a carry, didn’t have a carry in the first half. It’s hard to fathom why they don’t use him more.
Of course, they’re still in decent shape with a soft schedule in a down year for the AFC. A very bad Washington team comes to Buffalo next Sunday. There’s a good chance the Bills will get to 6-2 for the first time since the Super Bowl era.
In fact, they haven’t been 6-4 through 10 games in any season since 2000, when Bill Clinton was president. Sunday was the 17th time since then that the Bills have had a chance to get to six wins in the first 10 games. They’re 0-17.
Bills fans can only hope that this year is different, that harsh reality won’t intrude after another hot start, like some Halloween monster jumping out of the closet.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
