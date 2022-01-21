Sullivan: Forget the Patriots. Chiefs poised to be Bills' true rivas

Jordan Poyer made an impassioned, expletive-laden speech to his Bills teammates before Saturday night’s game. The All-Pro safety said he was tired of those cocky, bleeping Patriots and “It’s an end of an era for them tonight.”
It was an understandable sentiment. Bills fans and players shared a sense of joy and exhilaration when they blew out the Pats. But while it might have been the end of an era — time will tell where New England goes from here — it wasn’t the end of a rivalry.
There never was any Bills-Patriots rivalry. The Pats weren’t their rivals, but their chronic tormentors. You can’t call a team your rival when they own you for two decades. Pats fans didn’t fear the other teams in the AFC East in those days. They laughed at them.
Do you know who the Bills should really be sick of, and who they’ll have plenty of chances to revile in the coming years? The team that they play on Sunday night in the AFC divisional round, the one that’s been standing in their way ever since Josh Allen made the Bills a viable contender.
The Chiefs.
It takes two top teams to tango, to constitute a genuine rivalry. There should be high stakes, a belief that both teams are capable of winning it all, which certainly was not the case when Tom Brady was dominating the Bills all those years.
In today’s NFL, a genuine rivalry generally requires two great quarterbacks. That’s why the Dolphins and Bills were legitimate rivals in the 1990s, because Jim Kelly and Dan Marino were throwing the ball and every game had huge significance.
Now it’s Chiefs-Bills. Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes is becoming the most compelling rivalry in football. We have two superstar quarterbacks, arguably the two best young players in the NFL, about to meet for the fourth time in two years.
“These are two of the best guys in the league," said Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark. “You say the two best young quarterbacks in the league today, I'd say 99% of the people in the world are going to say Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen.”
You don’t need to be in the same division to develop a steamy rivalry. The Patriots’ rival during their early Super Bowl runs wasn’t in the AFC East. It was the Colts, after they left the division. Brady vs. Peyton Manning, two of the best quarterbacks in history going at it with major implications every time they faced each other.
The Pats and Colts played 11 times in eight seasons from 2003-10, three times in the playoffs. They played every year in the regular season, despite being in different divisions. That’s because the NFL schedule stipulates that teams play their two odd in-conference games against teams with the same division placing.
That’s why the Bills and Chiefs played this past October, because they won their divisions in 2020. They’ll play again next year in the regular season as reigning division champions. They could wind up meeting in the playoffs again next year, which would mean six games in three seasons. Now that’s a rivalry.
It became a budding rivalry on the night of the 2017 draft, when new Bills head coach Sean McDermott played personnel man and traded away the 10th overall pick to the Chiefs. His former mentor, Andy Reid, used it to select Mahomes.
Bills fans are sick of being reminded of that deal, and for good reason. Allen has become a superstar, the franchise quarterback they’d longed for since Kelly retired. They got one Pro Bowler, cornerback Tre’Davious White, in that ’17 draft and used KC’s first-rounder deal to move up for another, linebacker Tremaine Edwards, a year later.
They also got Allen in the 2018 draft. So, you could certainly make the argument that the Bills gave away the chance for Mahomes but became a Super Bowl contender in the process. Most Bills fans are thrilled with getting Allen, who is a beloved figure in Buffalo and should make them a perennial contender.
But the issue will linger until Allen goes deeper in the playoffs than Mahomes, who has already been to two Super Bowls, winning once, and is looking to get to a fourth straight AFC title game and a third consecutive Super Bowl.
Go ahead and talk about football being a team sport. The NFL is a quarterback league. It has been 19 years since there was an AFC championship game that didn’t involve Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger or Mahomes, or two of them.
Allen and Mahomes set the stage for a classic shootout last weekend. On Saturday, Allen threw five touchdown passes as the Bills became the first team to score a TD on its first seven possessions of a playoff game in a 47-17 rout of the Patriots.
Mahomes might as well have said ‘Hold my beer, folks.’ The next night, he also threw five touchdown passes as the Chiefs shredded the Steelers and Roethlisberger, 42-21. Mahomes actually threw his five TD strikes over a span of just 11 minutes, 31 seconds, straddling the second and third quarters.
The Bills are well aware of how explosive the Chiefs offense can be. In last year’s AFC title game, Mahomes led them to 21 points in a 10:04 stretch of the second quarter. KC scored all of its points over a span of 36:40 in a 38-24 win.
Buffalo avenged that loss in October, pounding the Chiefs, 38-20, on a Sunday night at Arrowhead. Allen threw for 315 yards with three TDs and no interceptions. He ran for another touchdown and soundly outplayed Mahomes, who averaged just 5.0 yards per pass and turned the ball over three times.
Three months later, the Chiefs are a different team. They turned it over 19 times in the first eight games, but only eight times in 10 games since. After giving up 29 points a game in their 3-4 start, they’ve allowed 16.6 points a game while winning 10 of 11. Coordinator Steve Spagnulo was under fire earlier in the year, but he has the Chiefs’ D functioning at a high level now.
KC’s defense is healthier than it was earlier. It added depth by trading for rush linebacker Melvin Ingram, who terrorized the Bills in the Steelers’ season-opening upset in Buffalo. The Chiefs have a terrific group of cornerbacks and a Pro Bowl safety in Tyrann Mathieu (though Poyer beat him for All-Pro).
The Bills have the top-rated defense in the league, and statistically one of the best pass defenses in recent NFL history. They’ve improved since last year’s AFC title game. The defensive line is deeper and better at creating pressure, which will be critical against Mahomes. It was relentless pressure by the Bucs that harassed him into one of the worst games of his career in last year's Super Bowl.
Allen doesn’t have to play a near-perfect game the way he did against New England. But he needs to play a more efficient and dynamic game than he did at Arrowhead a year ago, when the Chiefs sacked him four times and the Bills averaged only 4.5 yards per pass play. The Chiefs averaged 8.3 per pass play.
This one might come down to which quarterback handles the pressure best. Allen hasn’t done that well enough in his two career road playoff games — losses at the Texans and Chiefs. In both games, he had moments of brilliance, but they were offset by some confounding lapses into “hero ball."
The window is wide open for the Bills to break through in Year Five of the Sean McDermott-Brandon Beane era. The defense is elite. The offensive line is playing its best. Allen hasn’t been sacked in four games. Devin Singletary and the running game are operating at peak efficiency.
This feels like Allen’s moment, his chance to beat KC and go deeper than Mahomes in the playoffs. At some point, the challenger needs to rise up and beat the king when it matters most. This won’t be one of the truly great rivalries until that happens.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.