Sullivan: Gabriel Davis makes clear case as budding Bills star

Brandon Beane has received warranted criticism in recent weeks for some of his underachieving high draft picks. But no one is bound to have any quarrel with the wide receiver the Bills snatched in the fourth round in 2020.
Gabriel Davis was an an absolute bullseye for Beane and his staff, the best wideout the team has found in the bottom half of a draft since they grabbed Steve Johnson in 2008. One of these days, Davis might draw comparisons to a fourth-round steal who wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Andre Reed.
In two NFL seasons, Davis has exhibited an uncanny knack for that most vital of football skills: Finding the end zone. The Central Florida product, the 128th pick of that 2020 draft, has now played 30 regular-season games in the NFL. He has 64 receptions — and 13 of them have gone for touchdowns.
On Sunday, Davis had the first two-touchdown game of his career, scoring on 20- and 14-yard throws from Josh Allen in the second half of a dreary but essential 31-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium.
Given more playing time with Emmanuel Sanders sidelined by a knee injury, Davis did what he normally does: He produced. Davis had five catches for 85 yards, equaling his season high for receptions. The 85 yards were the third-most of his career. He has a receiving TD in three straight games.
“It feels great,” Davis said after the Bills snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 8-6, a game back of the Patriots in the AFC East. “All of us put in a lot of time when it comes to the offseason to be able to get on the field and have an opportunity to show the fans and the world what we do. Just being able to have the opportunity to go out and do that is special.”
The question is why he hasn’t been on the field more often. The Bills signed the veteran Sanders in the offseason to be their nominal No. 2 wideout, presumably because they didn’t feel the 22-year-old Davis was quite ready to step into such a demanding role for a Super Bowl contender.
But watching Davis make the most of his playing time and continue finding the end zone, you wondered if the Sanders move was truly necessary. With every dynamic performance, it becomes clearer that Davis was worthy of the No. 2 role.
Sanders has been useful as a weapon and presumed team leader. But in retrospect, the money — and here’s another swipe at the general manager — might have been better spent on another offensive lineman or an extra defensive back.
Davis had to wait his turn while Josh Allen and Sanders developed a chemistry in the passing game. He wasn’t targeted in the second game of the season and had just one target in each of the next three games. Granted, the Bills won those games. But he might have made a difference if they’d used him more in a grisly loss to the Jaguars, when Davis had no catches and two targets.
The Sanders injury forced a move that was perhaps overdue. Against Tampa Bay, Davis had 65 snaps, 83% of the offensive total. He made a huge impact, scoring a 4-yard touchdown to cut the Bucs’ lead to 27-24 with 4:54 left, then fighting for a critical first down on a fourth-and-4 catch on the game-tying drive that forced overtime.
Davis played at least that much Sunday against the Panthers, and he was easily the Bills’ most dynamic receiver. He made the biggest catch of the day, getting free in the back of the end zone midway through the third quarter and snaring a 20-yard dart from Allen to expand a tenuous Bills lead to 24-8. He scored on a 14-yard toss from Allen to complete the scoring late in the fourth.
“I’ve got a lot of trust in him,” said Allen, who completed 19 of 34 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first Bills quarterback to throw 30 TD passes in multiple seasons. “He’s a strong, physical dude, and he wants it. He wants the ball. It’s good to have those guys. You look at Stef (Diggs) and Cole (Beasley), they want it, too. At the end of the day, all we want to do is win games.”
Allen was asked if Davis had ever expressed disappointment at not playing more. “If he was frustrated, you couldn’t tell,” Allen said. “He just put his head down and worked hard. He’s a great teammate. He didn’t complain to anybody. He just showed up to work and played hard. When asked to make plays, he made them.”
Regardless of Sanders’ health, it’s hard to imagine Davis retreating to a secondary role any longer. A player who scores a touchdown on every fifth catch demands to be targeted on a regular basis. Going back to last season, Beasley has one touchdown on his last 106 catches, counting playoffs.
The Bills have struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone this season. Davis has become a favorite target of Allen near the goal line, along with Diggs and tight end Dawson Knox. He needs to be on the field more if the Bills are going to make a run at the Super Bowl.
“(Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll) just has a great scheme and he schemes up the right plays for me to be able to get an opportunity to be in the end zone,” Davis said of his scoring knack. “They end up turning my way. It’s as simple as that.
“When it comes to practicing with Josh, I just always try to show him he can trust me in certain situations. That’s what I try to keep doing each and every week. I know when Josh is looking at me he trusts me to make the play wherever the ball is at.”
The Bills need to operate at maximum efficiency in the coming weeks. Two weeks ago, they fell two games behind the Patriots in the AFC East. Now, they have things in their control. If they win out — including in New England next Sunday — they win their second straight AFC East title, based on division record. If they stumble and finish 10-7, they could be in trouble.
Winning out is a lot to ask for a team that hasn’t put a two-game winning streak together since early October. They haven’t beaten anyone of consequence since that rousing Sunday night win at the Chiefs on Oct. 10.
On Sunday, they took advantage of another opponent that was playing without its starting quarterback. Cam Newton, a shell of his former MVP self, had a miserable passing day, completing 18 of 38 passes for just 156 yards. Like the Saints on Thanksgiving, the Panthers were without their Pro Bowl running back, in this case Christian McCaffrey.
As if the Bills didn’t have enough of an advantage, Carolina placekicker Zane Gonzalez hurt himself in warmups and didn’t play. The Panthers had no one capable of kicking field goals or extra points, like some low-level high school squad. I can’t remember an NFL game when it was a given that a team would go for it on every fourth down.
So, the Bills have won one game against a team with no kicker, and six against quarterbacks ranked 28th or worse in the NFL in passing yardage: Tua Tagovailoa, Davis Mills, Jacoby Brissett, Mike White, Trevor Siemian and now Newton.
They don’t have to apologize for beating bad teams. But it’s time to “stack wins,” as Allen likes to say, starting with that huge return match with the Patriots in Foxborough.
“We’re just trying to find ways to win games,” Allen said. “We all know who we have next week. It’s no secret. We’ll get on to them tomorrow and enjoy this one. From here on out, every game for us is a playoff game and we’ve got to treat it as such. I’m proud of how our guys played today.”
They might have to win out to get in the playoffs in the jumbled AFC, which had 12 teams at .500 or better after Sunday's 4 p.m. slate. That means winning in New England, where Bill Belichick has a penchant for taking a team’s best wide receiver out of the game.
That means the No. 2 wideout will be crucial in the most important game of the season. The timing couldn’t be better for the Bills to acknowledge that Gabe Davis is no longer a raw rookie, but a budding NFL star.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
