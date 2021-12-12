Sullivan: High marks for Bills' Allen; McDermott, Beane not so much

Once the frazzled fans in Bills Mafia were finished complaining about the officiating and Sean McDermott’s punting obsession, I can imagine they were asking themselves, “What the hell is it about this football team?”
Really, which team are they? The one that stormed to the AFC title game last season, or the one that melted against the Chiefs that day? Are they the team that was seen as a Super Bowl favorite after five weeks this season, or the maddening outfit that alternated losses and wins the next seven weeks?
Who exactly are the real Bills? The team that got utterly humiliated in the first half at Tampa Bay on Sunday, or the resilient squad that came back from a 24-3 halftime deficit and, led by Josh Allen's heroics, took Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions to overtime before suffering a 33-27 loss?
You tell me. I can only surmise that the answer is both. They’re a dynamic but infinitely flawed squad that can’t put together two straight solid performances — or in Sunday’s loss, two consecutive decent halves. A classic Jekyll-Hyde case.
Sunday’s comeback was truly astonishing. It made you believe that the Bills are still capable of making a Super Bowl run this season. Allen was remarkable, willing them back into the game and making plays down the stretch on an injured foot.
Allen completed 36 of 54 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score. The attempts and completions were both career highs. He ran 12 times for 109 yards, becoming the fourth quarterback in NFL history to pass for 300 yards and rush for 100 in the same game.
This is why they gave Allen the $258 million contract, to go on the road against good teams and lift them in difficult circumstances. To lead comebacks in the fourth quarter. Stare down the great quarterbacks. He did it Sunday in Tampa. He was the best player on the field after halftime, better than Brady.
Allen was one play or official’s call away from becoming the second QB ever to rally a team from 21 points behind to beat Brady. The only one to do it was Ryan Fitzpatrick in the Bills' unforgettable 34-31 home win over the Pats in 2011. But it wasn’t to be. Brady is now 107-1 in those spots. He's 33-3 against Buffalo.
“I think we had a good talk at halftime,” Allen said. “Guys responded well. I know what the score was. I’m damn proud of our team and how we fought in that second half. That’s who we are. That’s the team I’ve come to know and love. Guys that are resilient, who want to fight for each other.”
That’s easy to say, but what about the guys who wandered around like drunken elves before halftime? Coming in, they led the league in total defense at 272 yards per game. The Bucs had 303 yards of offense in the first half alone. They had 18 first downs.
The Bills were 0 for 5 on third down in the first half. They became the first NFL team in 30 years to not hand off once to a running back in the first half of a game. What a strange seven days it was. On Monday, the Pats never stopped handing off. On Sunday, the Bills didn't hand it off at all for a half.
How do we know that team won’t show up again? The Bills put on an inspiring show in the second half in Tampa. But they’re also the team that lost to the Jaguars, that couldn’t stop the run against the Colts or Patriots. You can’t string together playoff wins with that kind of split personality. It catches up to you.
Of course, that assumes they’ll make the playoffs. They’re 7-6 and two full games behind the Patriots, who they play on the road in two weeks, in the AFC East. They’re tied for the final two wild-card spots with five other six-loss teams. Welcome to the playoff muddle.
They’re still in the hunt, as the saying goes. McDermott said that a lot in 2017, in his first season as head coach. They got into the playoffs in unlikely fashion and Bills fans exulted at ending the drought. But simply “being in the hunt” has a bitter taste this time. Getting to the Super Bowl and winning it was the only hunt that mattered.
“I still think we control our destiny,” Allen said. “I don’t know what the playoff picture looks like. We’ve got to go 1-0 each week, and it starts this week. We talk about playoff-caliber and that’s our goal, to punch our ticket to the playoffs.”
Allen’s performance affirmed the belief that he could one day take a team to an NFL title. It’s the shaky construct around him that makes you wonder. The Bills aren’t getting nearly enough from many recent draft picks.
The offensive line is weak and yet guard Cody Ford, a second-round pick, was inactive. So was Boogie Basham, this year’s second-rounder, and Zack Moss, a former third-round pick. A.J. Epenesa, the second-round pick two years ago, has been a disappointment. Ed Oliver hasn’t done enough for a ninth overall pick.
Tremaine Edmunds, a first-rounder in 2018, has been average at best at middle linebacker. He was beaten on the winning TD catch by Breshad Perrimen. Edmunds, who seems eminently blockable at times, was engulfed on Leonard Fournette’s early 47-yard touchdown run (yeah, but if you take out that run ... ).
Brandon Beane was lionized when the Bills emerged as contenders and reached last year’s title game. He did draft Allen. But he hasn’t hit on enough of his other picks. If they don’t turn things around in a big way, Beane will get justified heat for failing to put a capable enough supporting cast around his franchise QB.
Then there’s McDermott, who had another brutal night as a game manager. He continues to act like some relic of the 1970s, making conservative decisions that fly in the face of modern analytics. The decision to punt to the Bucs with the Bills trailing, 24-10, late in the third quarter might have been his worst ever.
The Bills had fourth-and-3 at their 45-yard line with 2:18 left in the third. McDermott decided to punt to Tom Brady. Tampa Bay held the ball for 5:51, driving 84 yards to a field goal that gave them a 17-point lead.
The Bills seemed dead at that point. But Allen caught fire and the defense stiffened. They scored touchdowns on their next two possessions, using under six minutes combined, then tied it on a Tyler Bass field goal with 22 seconds left — after McDermott decided not to go on fourth-and-2.
“I thought long and hard about it,” McDermott said of the punt at 24-10, “and felt it gave us the best chance to win. We had a chance to win it at the end.”
McDermott repeated his assertion that they had a chance to win in the end, as if his decision to punt the ball and lose nearly six minutes of clock had helped put them in that position. There are no guarantees, but the analytics said it was one of the most "cowardly" punt decisions of the NFL season.
They might have won despite their head coach. You could make a case that if McDermott had gone on that fourth down, the Bills would have won the game in regulation. Considering how well Allen was playing, it’s not unreasonable to assume the rest of the game would have unfolded the same way.
It’s convenient to lay blame on the officiating. The NFL officials are a brutal lot, I’ll admit. It’s hard to know what constitutes pass interference or holding these days. They missed at least one interference call on Stefon Diggs, and called it on the Bills in a critical situation in overtime.
But this team is as maddeningly inconsistent as the officials, and that’s where the ultimate blame lies with the Bills. If they were as good as people thought, they would rise above bad calls and wouldn't be in so many tight late-game situations. They’re 0-5 in games decided by eight points or less. They were 5-1 in such games a year ago. Their average margin in their seven wins is a staggering 26.1 points. They're great frontrunners.
So again, which team are they? The team that pulled out the close games a year ago, or the one that manages to falter at the end this season. They’re a team with a franchise quarterback, but too much else in the organization simply isn’t championship caliber.
The team that forced overtime could run the table and make noise in the playoffs. The team that embarrassed itself in the first half could go 9-8 and miss the postseason. They’re a team that could go either way, an enigma.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.