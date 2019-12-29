A meaningless game? It depends on your perspective. Try telling Lorenzo Alexander that Sunday’s game against the Jets had no meaning, and prepare to duck.
Alexander will remember it for as long as he draws breath, and it won’t have anything to do with the Bills losing, 13-6, to the Jets in the regular-season finale. Imagine standing there on the field as your daughter sings the national anthem in front of more than 50,000 people.
Zoie Alexander did it at New Era to surprise her dad ahead of what will likely be his final home game as a Bill. Zoie is 11 years old. Now tell me about meaningless football games.
“Obviously, it was one of the proudest moments I’ve had as a father,” Alexander said at his locker after the game. “It was really emotional. I didn't even know she was singing it. So it was a real cool experience. I thought she did a great job, very confident, but if you know my daughter, that’s right up her alley.”
Alexander’s parents came in for the game. He stood proudly with his wife and his other children as Zoie sang, thinking “Don’t forget the words, don’t forget the words.” He said a few of his teammates were crying afterwards. It was that sort of moment.
Midway through the first quarter, Sean McDermott gave the Alexanders and the home crowd another emotional moment. He called timeout and took Lorenzo out of the game, so he could have one final chance to feel the love of a fan base that has embraced him for four seasons.
It was a fine gesture by the head coach, who recognized how vitally important the leadership of Alexander and his former teammate, Kyle Williams, would be in the “process” of building a winner in Buffalo. They were the veterans, born one month apart in 1983, and McDermott leaned on them to set a competitive standard as athletes and men, the adults in the room.
Rex Ryan brought in Alexander to play special teams in 2016. Injuries opened a door at linebacker and he never looked back. He’s been a fixture on a defense that has been among the best in the NFL in McDermott’s three seasons as head man.
“I can't explain in 30 seconds how much Lorenzo Alexander has changed people in this locker room, including myself,” said safety Micah Hyde. “The way he carries himself, on and off the field. He’s the oldest guy in the locker room and he’s playing like the youngest.
“As a husband, as a dad, as a son, he’s definitely a role model for a lot of guys on this team,” Hyde said. “Not just for the players, the coaches also and even the scouting department and all that. The guy is a legit role model for everybody around."
A year ago, Williams made the same difficult decision to call it quits. He and Alexander became good friends during their three years as Buffalo teammates. Kyle would tease Alexander for being one month older. They were proud athletes who remained competitive into their mid-30s. Alexander sought Kyle’s advice on retirement.
“We have talked,” Alexander said. “He came back this past year and helped me put things in perspective. He and I are similar in our principles. It’s family first. At some point, you have to decide if you want to be what I call selfish and continue to play this game. It it takes a lot of time, particularly as an older player, to continue to be productive.
“I have probably exceeded expectations as far as what I’ve done in this league,” said Alexander, who has two sons and two daughters. “My daughter is 11. She has, what, six years left in the house before she goes to college? I want to be there. I want to be a part of forming who she is and showing what a man should look like. That’s why I’m at peace with my decision. I’m not choosing football, I’m choosing my family.”
That comes as no surprise to people who have come to know Alexander in the community. He is the Bills’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award for the third year in a row. He has hosted countless events in Western New York through his ACES Foundation, which he founded in Oakland a decade ago. He has visited schools, bought gifts for needy families at holiday time, been a mentor for the South Park football team.
A few years ago, at the height of the controversy over Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the anthem, Alexander was a passionate and eloquent spokesman on the question of black players being involved in their communities. On my way back to the press box, I saw him on the field, greeting a dozen or so black kids from his mentor program.
Alexander is a class act, as good as guy as I’ve encountered in 30 years covering the Bills. It will be tough for him to walk away, knowing how good this Bills team could be in the coming years. He has never played in a winning playoff game — he’s 0 for 4 — and knows the Bills will be a legitimate title contender if Josh Allen and the other kids continue to develop.
“Right now we’re still climbing the ladder,” he said, “before people expect you to win, expect you to win a division and have a first-round bye. That’ll come as we get older, but we’re primed for this year. We have the talent to win it this year, as well.”
Despite the loss, Alexander was effusive about the efforts of young Bills defenders who got their first extended playing time in the finale, like safety Jaquon Johnson and linebacker Corey Thompson. There’s nothing meaningless on an NFL field. You watch kids grow. Sometimes, you even get to hear your daughter sing.
“It’s been a huge joy for me to be part of the growth process that Sean talks about all the time,” he said.
Now, Alexander said, the entire focus shifts to the Texans. Players go into the recovery room, get ice and massages, then begin preparing for a playoff game, the Bills’ second in 20 years. He bristled when I talked about the Bills’ being really legit in coming years. He thinks they have a good chance to win one for the first time in 24 years.
“We’re legit now!” he said. “We’re young at quarterback, but he’s getting better each and every week. All it takes is to get hot and start clicking at the right time. You’ll see wild-card teams get in the Super Bowl and win it. I’ve lost to them.
“We’ve (played the) Patriots head to head. Same with the Ravens. So we’re not scared to see anybody in the playoffs, and you have to have that kind of confidence. We’ve played very well on the road. As long as you travel well with your defense and your special teams, really anything is possible.”
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
