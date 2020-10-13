I’ve long believed that NFL coaches were prisoners of their own mythology. They make football out to be some deep intellectual exercise, one that requires an infinite regimen of practice, team meetings, film-watching and more meetings.
So much for overpreparing. On Tuesday night, a Titans team that hadn’t been able to meet or practice for nearly two weeks due to COVID-19 infections knocked a favored Bills squad from the ranks of the NFL unbeatens, 42-16.
Playing in front of a national TV audience, Tennessee defied convention and overanalysis. The Titans proved that sometimes in sports, you simply show up and play and everything works out.
The Bills were beaten in every conceivable way. The Titans were better on both sides of the ball and on special teams. The Bills were outclassed, out-hit (including one memorable Derrick Henry stiff-arm on Josh Norman) and out-coached. They seemed unready and overconfident.
Wait, which team was it that couldn’t practice or meet in person for the last two weeks?
There’s no need to applaud the Titans for overcoming “adversity.” They brought their problems on themselves by failing to follow the NFL’s protocols for the coronavirus. They’re lucky they didn’t have to forfeit.
But they deserved a little more respect. Lest we forget, they reached the AFC title game last season. They’re good — now 4-0 good — and Tuesday they showed they’re better than the Bills.
Even without wideouts Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, the Titans were deadly efficient offensively. Ryan Tannehill, a punchline for Bills fans in his Miami days, went 21 of 28 passing for three touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and another TD.
Tannehill soundly outplayed Josh Allen, who had easily his worst game of the season, completing 26 of 41 passes and throwing two interceptions. Allen had a chance to show the nation how he has evolved as a passer since the debacle in last year’s playoff.
Instead, he looked at times like the old bad Josh, forcing throws and trying to do too much. Allen was high on some throws. Yes, he was victimized by some drops, but he threw behind Andre Roberts on the ball that deflected off Roberts and was picked off by Malcom Butler, setting up Tennessee’s opening TD.
Allen clearly missed veteran wideout John Brown, whose presence opens things up for other receivers. Allen tried too hard to get the ball to Stefon Diggs early in the game and didn’t get Cole Beasley involved until the second half. Some of that goes on the coaches.
The defense was compromised by the Titans getting three short fields. Still, it gave up 42 points, the most the Bills have allowed since a 47-3 loss at Baltimore in the 2018 opener — yes, the game in which Nathan Peterman was the starting QB.
The Bills were without their two starting cornerbacks, Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace. They were missing linebacker Matt Milano. But they’re supposed to have enough depth to compensate. They didn’t get enough pass rush. They got smoked in the middle of the defense.
All right, so there’s no reason to panic. This is the NFL and no team is perfect. All teams have stumbles along the way. The defending champion Chiefs — the Bills’ next opponent — gave up 40 points and seemed ordinary in a loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Even the best Bills teams suffered nights like this. The 1991 team, which holds the franchise scoring record, took a 5-0 record into Monday night in Kansas City and got crushed, 33-6. The ‘93 team was 7-1 when Jim Kelly and the offense were embarrassed on Monday night in Pittsburgh, 23-0.
It happens. Those teams both reached the Super Bowl. I’m not saying this Bills team is going to the Bowl — I’ll admit I’m less optimistic than I was a week ago — but they’re a real contender, a team whose offense is good enough to carry them far.
But this loss was a bit sobering. When a team gets pounded, it illuminates all its shortcomings. The defense made a lot of big stops against the Raiders, but after five weeks, mediocre defense is no longer a trifling concern, but an alarming trend.
Even with White and Milano, the defense was vulnerable to underneath pass plays. Tremaine Edmunds has been ordinary in the middle. Jerry Hughes is starting to look old. They were dreadful containing the edge against the Titans. And remember, the Bills enjoyed uncommon good health the last two seasons. Missing guys to injury could become a regular occurrence.
It still gets back to Allen, and whether the offense can put up 30 points a game and carry the defense at times. Teams are scoring at a record pace in the NFL. You’re not likely to be a serious contender if you’re not putting up 27 points or more a game.
The Titans are averaging 31 points a game since the middle of the 2019 season. That was no fluke you saw Tuesday night. The standard for offenses and quarterbacks is high these days; the Bills need Allen to be what he was the first month of the season.
They say it’s hard to sustain elite defense over time. The Bills’ defense allowed 16 points a game last season, good for second in the NFL. They’re giving up 29 points through five games this year.
Maybe it was the Bills who needed a little adversity. Granted, they pulled out the Dolphins and Rams games late. But overall, they trailed by a total of 8:11 on their run to 4-0. They hadn’t trailed at all in the first half until Tuesday.
This was the first time an opponent jumped on them early and never really let up. The Bills seemed stunned by it, as if they’d assumed the Titans were so discombobulated by the lack of practice time and meetings that they’d lie down and die.
Tennessee did just the opposite. They performed like a bunch of proud football players who were eager to do what comes naturally — run and throw and catch and hit people. They seemed liberated by the chance to go out and play the game.
It’s not that complicated. The people who turn football into some deep scientific exercise should remember that. Sometimes, young guys just want to go out and play, and as the old saying goes, let the best man win.
Tuesday night, the Titans were more than ready, and left no doubt.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.