Andrew Luck made this sad, simple declaration Saturday night after announcing that he was retiring from the NFL:
“I'm in pain; I'm still in pain," Luck said during an emotional 25-minute press conference after the Colts’ preseason game in Indianapolis.
He could have been speaking for all NFL players, most of whom deal with constant pain during their careers. One year, after emerging from the training room an hour after a Bills road game, taped like some football mummy, Kyle Williams told me every part of his body hurt late in a season, and he said most players could say the same.
But some players have it even worse than others, and for Luck, the accumulation of hurts became too much. He said four years of pain and rehabilitation had worn him down mentally and physically. He loves football and his teammates, be he has a wife and a child now, so he made the decision that more and more players have in recent years: Quitting early, before the toll on his body and mind became even more compromising.
Over his seven-year career, Luck suffered a partially torn abdomen; torn cartilage in two ribs; one documented concussion; a lacerated kidney that had him pissing blood; a torn labrum that sidelined him for all of the 2017 season; finally, the lower leg injury — a mysterious calf and high-ankle injury — that kept him out all of this preseason.
Luck decided he couldn’t take it any longer. Three weeks before turning 30, he turned away from the game. The news was as stunning as it was disappointing. When healthy, he was one of the most gifted, smartest and most exciting quarterbacks in the game, one of the best ever. The NFL was a finer place when he was at his best.
He transformed the Colts back into a playoff team after being the first overall pick in the 2012 draft. Indianapolis was one of the favorites in the AFC this season after winning nine of its last 10 regular-season games a year ago behind Luck and winning a playoff game for the first time since 2014.
This was an early retirement on the magnitude of Jim Brown and Barry Sanders, or Sandy Koufax in baseball. It was also a reminder that football is a brutal and violent sport, one that takes a toll on young men and in many cases leaves them mentally and physically compromised — in some cases suicidal — later in life.
The preseason seems more and more pointless as coaches hold their key players — especially their quarterbacks — out of the games to guard against injury. There’s growing support from fans and players and even commissioner Roger Goodall to shorten the preseason, and there’s talk of having teams have more joint practices instead of actual games that rip off the public.
As of last Thursday, a dozen starting quarterbacks hadn’t played a single down in the preseason. Carolina’s Cam Newton, coming back from a major injury, didn’t play the first two, including one against the Bills, then hurt his ankle Thursday in the Panthers’ third preseason game.
The Bills played Josh Allen for a half in Friday’s win in Detroit, but used a more run-heavy attack to limit his dropbacks. When Allen fled the pocket on a couple of occasions and exposed himself to injury, you could feel Sean McDermott holding his breath on the sideline, wondering if it was worth it.
"I haven't been able to live the life I want to live,” Luck said Saturday night. “It's taken the joy out of this game. ... The only way forward for me is to remove myself from football. This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.’'
A number of NFL players have made that decision in recent years, quitting the sport rather than continue to put their long-term health at risk.
Anthony Davis, the former Niners offensive tackle, retired in 2015 to recover from injuries, then retired for good the following September after returning to the game, citing a desire to leave with his health intact. Another Niner star, linebacker Patrick Willis, quit after the 2014 season, saying he didn't want to end up like some other plays who struggled to walk and play with their children because of the toll football had taken on them.
Chris Borland, another Niner who took over for Willis after the 2014 season, abruptly retired because of concerns about head trauma and became a vocal critic of the NFL and the sport. A.J. Tarpley quit after a promising rookie year as an undrafted free agent Bills linebacker in 2015, largely due to concussions and a fear of brain damage.
And there’s Amherst native Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots tight end and likely Hall of Famer, who retired at 30 this past offseason. Gronk suffered countless injuries through the years, including a herniated disc, two torn knee ligaments, at least two serious concussions and various other damaged body parts.
There’s lingering suspicion that Gronkowski might come back to football, once he sits out and allows his body to rest. Speculation began almost as soon as Luck announced his retirement. Will he sit out a year, get well and come back? After all, he’s 13 years younger than Tom Brady, who wants to play until he’s 45.
But Brady is one of the fortunate ones. He’s had only one major injury and has kept himself in remarkable shape with an obsessive training and nutritional regimen. He’s managed to avoid taking too many of the violent hits that are all too frequent in the NFL, and that tormented Luck for most of his career.
Luck battled to stay healthy, but it was too much for him in the end. Like Borland and Willis and the others who retired early, he determined that the football life wasn’t worth as much as living a healthy and full and long life as a husband and father and normally functioning older adult, relatively free of pain.
He made the right decision, one that took more courage than it does to stand in the pocket against an NFL pass rush. There were some Colts fans who booed him Saturday night. They should be thanking him and wishing him well. For his sake, I hope Luck sticks by his guns and stays retired.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com
