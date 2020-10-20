Sullivan: McDermott's defense reverts under national TV lights

One thing that I've learned over three decades covering the Bills is that the NFL is a breeding ground for overreaction. There’s only one game a week. Each contest takes on a monumental importance, so there’s a tendency to make rash conclusions.
By now, I should know better. But when the Bills shot out to a 4-0 record, with Josh Allen playing at an MVP pace and the offense averaging 30 points a game, I decided that this was truly a team on the rise, one that was capable of getting to the Super Bowl.
They’re still good enough to make a run. The Bills are 4-2, on top of a weak AFC East. There’s a risk in attaching too much important to a bad stretch, same as a promising one. Another universal truth: The mediocrity of the NFL is a team’s best friend.
Still, the last two games were a dose of harsh reality for anyone who thought the Bills were trending to be an elite team. They played back-to-back games on national television, against last year’s AFC title game participants, and came up alarmingly small.
Let’s face it, they got exposed again Monday night in a 26-17 loss to the Chiefs that wasn’t really that close. Sure, it was the defending Super Bowl champions. But two weeks earlier, it appeared that Allen and the Bills were gaining on Kansas City, and that they were at least ready to engage the defending champs in a shootout here in Buffalo.
Instead, for the second week in a row, they played like a team that didn’t truly believe it could compete with the best. They were outplayed, outcoached and out-hit. From the coaching staff on down to the subs, they came off as soft, stupid and scared.
Two weeks ago, we assumed the Bills had reached a point where they could stand up to the best teams in the NFL and throw their best shot, that they no longer had to be tentative, the way they were for so many years in the face of Tom Brady and the Patriots.
The most troubling thing was that head coach Sean McDermott, he of the dominant defenses, was so willing to concede to the Chiefs and his mentor, Andy Reid. McDermott was so afraid of Patrick Mahomes hurting him with down-field throws, he invited KC to run the ball down his throat and hoped for the best.
For veteran Bills-watchers, it was reminiscent of Bill Belichick’s strategy when he was the Giants’ defensive coordinator for Super Bowl 25. Belichick put two men on the line that night and conceded 100 yards or more to Thurman Thomas. That’s how worried he was about the No-Huddle pass attack that year.
The difference on Monday night was that Mahomes, unlike Jim Kelly 30 years ago, had the sense to run the ball and run it some more. The Bills were pathetic against the run. Their vaunted young defensive stars, Tremaine Edmunds and Ed Oliver, got abused at the point of attack as KC ran 46 times for 245 yards.
Rookie Clyde Edwards-Hellaire gashed them for a career-high 161 yards, joining the growing pantheon of NFL backs who have enjoyed their career game against Bills defenses.
Monday was reminiscent of an embarrassment from McDermott’s first season in Buffalo, when the Saints rushed for 298 yards and ran it 22 times in a row during one stretch. That was another game in which an elite quarterback — in that case, Drew Brees — merely had to hand off and watch his backs shred the Bills’ run D.
That one was a 47-10 blowout. The Bills still had a chance to win Monday in the fourth quarter, and that’s where the rationalizations begin. It starts with people who took comfort in giving up “only” 26 points to the Chiefs, despite getting punched in the mouth all night. Even the prince of process seemed happy to stay close.
McDermott insisted there were “no moral victories,” reaching deep into his bag of cliches. But he seemed to be taking solace in the fact that his team had played the Super Bowl champs. Explaining his decision to concede the run, he said he didn’t want to be one of those teams that went after Mahomes and got “blown out.”
The head coach said you need to “pick your poison” against the Chiefs. What? I know they have some injuries, but isn’t this the vaunted Bills defense that dictates to the opposition and backs down from no one, the unit that was second in the NFL in points and yards allowed last season? Isn't defense supposed to be McDermott’s specialty?
Poison? All the bottles were filled with hemlock on Monday night. They couldn’t tackle. They couldn’t cover. They didn’t get any pass rush. Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer delivered late hits out of bounds, leading to the Chiefs’ late field goal.
That kick came after McDermott’s dubious decision to kick the point-after with the Bills behind, 23-16, with 6:39 left in the game. If he had gone for two and made it, the margin would have been five, keeping it a one-score game if the Chiefs kicked a field goal.
That’s precisely what happened, making it a nine-point margin. It might not have mattered anyway, the way the Bills were playing. But it was further evidence of McDermott’s shortcomings as a game coach, his inability to adjust to modern analytics.
When he was pressed on it afterwards, McDermott made some lame comment about not playing “crystal ball,” as if going for two would have been some mystical strategy. It was the sort of mindless response you’d expect from Rex Ryan, or Trump when he was dodging questions about his taxes in the Town Hall.
OK, so it’s not the end of the world to lose to the Chiefs. The Super Bowl teams had bad losses on Monday nights. But they didn’t get exposed two weeks in a row. What seemed like a bad night against the Titans looked like a full-blown crisis Monday.
This game was supposed to be a barometer of how far the Bills had come, and whether Allen was ready to at least hold his own against Mahomes and Andy Reid. It was no contest, which opens the door to those of us who won’t let the Bills forget they passed up on a chance to get Mahomes in the 2017 draft.
Allen was awful. He’s still the franchise guy, a much improved player. This isn’t Trent Edwards or Ryan Fitzpatrick hitting the wall after a great month — at least, fans better hope it’s not.
But when he throws the ball the way he did Monday, it’s fair to wonder if Allen will ever be a truly great NFL quarterback. There are two rookies I would take over him right now: Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. We’ll find out soon about Tua Tagovailoa, who replaced Fitzpatrick as Miami’s starter on Tuesday. If Tagovailoa is healthy, the Dolphins have a good shot at the division.
The Bills looked like a title contender through four weeks because Allen was putting up 30 points a game. It’s common in today’s NFL for teams to go all the way with a high-scoring offense and average defense. But the defense has been simply bad for the last two weeks, and the offense, unable to run the ball with any consistency, has reverted to mediocre.
That’s no winning formula. Suddenly, the pressure is on McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, who isn’t looking so smart these days with Edmunds and Oliver struggling and all those defensive line additions getting blown off the ball.
There was a whiff of panic in the air when McDermott benched Trent Murphy and Harrison Phillips and activated Bryan Cox Jr. and Justin Zimmer from the practice squad for KC. Murphy and Phillips had been struggling, to be sure, but it was the move of a coach who is feeling the heat and becoming desperate.
He and Beane ought to be desperate. This is Year 4. They’re supposed to be good. The standard has been raised. This is the year they’re going for it, with many of their young studs in their first contracts. McDermott has fixed his defense in the past after particularly rough stretches, so maybe this D will come around, especially when it’s healthier.
The winless Jets are next in New Jersey, which should be a relief. But lest we forget, an 0-5 Dolphins team limped into the Ralph around this time a year ago, having been outscored by 30 points a game. Miami led in the fourth quarter before the Bills pulled it out.
There’s nothing more dangerous than a wounded animal — even more so when you’re licking your own wounds. So look past the Jets at your peril.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
