From the moment he became the Bills' head coach early in 2017, Sean McDermott was consumed with beating the Patriots, the class of the AFC East and the entire NFL. He admitted he was “scrambling to keep up.”
“That’s why I wake up at three o’clock in the morning,” McDermott said at the NFL owners meeting that March.
Well, McDermott must be sleep-deprived by the end of this week. No doubt, he was bolting awake in the night, haunted by the prospect of facing an unbeaten Patriots team that won its sixth Super Bowl in February and might be even better this season.
You could break into cold sweats thinking about the current New England defense, which has been on an historic run. McDermott has characterized it as “staggering” and “unbelievable,” and he’s not the type for hyperbole.
The Pats haven’t allowed an offensive touchdown in their first three games, the first team in the Super Bowl era to do so. On Sunday at New Era, they’ll look they’ll look to become the first team to not allow a TD in five straight.
They haven’t allowed a first-half point in their last five games — including last year’s AFC title game and Super Bowl against the NFL’s two top-scoring teams, the Chiefs and Rams. They’ve allowed only one first-half TD in eight games, the equivalent of half a season.
That included a 24-12 win over the visiting Bills in Week 16, when the Bills finally scored a TD on a Josh Allen-Zay Jones pass with 1:08 left in the game. The Bills had gone 15 consecutive quarters without scoring an offensive TD against the Pats to that point.
Yes, when Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, is the least of your worries, it’s a wonder you sleep at all.
But Buffalo fans can rest easy in the knowledge that the Bills are shaping up as a genuine playoff contender. They’ll host the Pats at 1 p.m. in the only matchup of 3-0 teams on the NFL docket this week — and the only matchup of 3-0 teams in their 60-year history.
The Bills are 3-30 against the Pats when Brady plays — 2-30 when the game matters and he plays more than a half. That’s the most wins of any QB over another team in NFL history. In fact, Brady has the most wins in Buffalo in the last 20 years, including the Bills’ quarterbacks.
This is a winnable game, a collision of the two best defenses in the AFC. The Bills are second to the Patriots in the conference in total defense, scoring defense and yards per play. The Pats, who have outscored their opponents, 106-17, lead the NFL by a wide margin in virtually every defensive category.
It would be a huge win for the Bills, one that would make them the talk of the league and a legitimate contender in the eyes of the skeptics. But do you know what’s great for Bills fans? They don’t really need to win this game.
Most everyone checked this one off as a loss at the start of the season, figuring they had a good chance to win the first three and upsetting the Pats would be a bonus. New England is one of only three teams on the Bills’ schedule that are .500 or better at this point. They could win 10 games and not beat a team that finishes with a winning record.
The Bills could play their best game of the season and still lose. They’re 3-0 and could be 1-2 if a couple of plays had gone the other way — maybe 0-3 if they Giants had gone to Daniel Jones earlier.
Granted, the Pats haven’t beaten the '85 Bears on the way to 3-0. Their three victims are a combined 0-9, but they’re the team to beat in the NFL once again — even without two key starters on the offensive line and Rob Gronkowski sitting home in retirement.
So it should be a wild, deafening scene at New Era. The 12th Man will be out in force, screaming at Brady and hurling insults his way. But you’ll have the rare, reassuring sense that this is more a measuring stick for where the team stands than a necessary win on the path to the playoffs.
Simply scoring before halftime will be an achievement. It will be a good test for Allen and an improving offense, against a team that shut down Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff and Ben Roethlisberger in the first half during their current run. I imagine offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been saving a few things for his old boss and mentor, Bill Belichick.
The numbers say it could be a low-scoring, defensive battle — the opposite of the Bills’ last home win over the Pats in 2011, a 34-31 shootout in which the teams combined for 943 total yards and Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick each threw for more than 350.
Still, it comes down to Allen vs. Brady. No Bills quarterback has stared down Brady since Fitz. The 2011 game was the last time a Bill threw for 350 yards in a win. I’m not saying Allen needs to pass for 300 yards, but while he needs to tame his riskier tendencies, he needs to have a little more of that gunslinger mentality on Sunday. Beating Brady would elevate Allen even more in the estimation of Bills fans.
Brady has tortured Buffalo for nearly two decades. He’s ripped our hotels, called out the Buffalo Mafia, broken the record for passing yards against them. He has also looked a bit baffled at times against McDermott and Leslie Frazier’s defense. In his last four games against the Bills, Brady has averaged a pedestrian 234 yards passing with three TDs and four interceptions.
Hating Brady has become part of the sporting culture. He’s easy to despise, especially if you’ve lost to him 30 times. But a true fan also appreciates him. He’s the best ever, so you should relish the chance to see him play when he’s near the end, as you did Dan Marino and Joe Montana and John Elway.
You never know when it’ll be your last time to see him play in person. Brady is still on top of his game at age 42, and though we’ve been saying this for years, he can’t play forever.
At some point, the balance of power has to shift. On Sunday, we’ll find out just how close the Bills are to becoming a team that gives other coaches nightmares.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
