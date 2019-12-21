The Bills have lived a long chronicle of woe during the Brady-Belichick era, and I’ve witnessed every grim chapter, from the McKelvin fumble to Bledsoe’s four-interception nightmare to Dick Jauron failing to get the challenge flag out of his pocket.
But Saturday’s game felt different somehow. Yes, the Bills lost to the Patriots, 24-17. They still haven’t beaten Tom Brady in New England in a game of any consequence. It was a winnable game, one that could have pulled them into a tie for first in the AFC East with one week left in the regular season.
For Bills fans, it had to be tough to accept, like any loss to the hated Patriots. They lost to New England in a game of actual significance in late December. Still, it felt less like an extension of their grisly past than the start of a new, promising future.
On a day with an unmistakable playoff feel, the Bills were not at their best. Josh Allen and the offense started slowly and failed to sustain enough drives. The defense had its worst game against Brady out of six in the Sean McDermott era, allowing a slumping Pats offense to pile up 414 yards and control the clock for close to 39 minutes.
But they put on another good show in front of the nation, battling back after a horrid beginning and taking a 17-13 lead on a gorgeous 53-yard touchdown bomb from Allen to John Brown midway through the third quarter. When Allen’s throw settled into Brown’s arms, it almost seemed like a torch being passed.
Brady had other plans. Even at 42, he reminded us that he’s the best quarterback ever to play the game, carving up the Bills on two scoring drives in the fourth quarter. Brady completed 26 of 33 passes for 271 yards, and during those relentless late scoring drives I was reminded of the way he brought the Pats from behind in historic Super Bowl wins over the Seahawks and Falcons.
We’ve learned to expect big things from Allen in the clutch, but it was Brady who provided the ultimate heroics on Saturday, leading the 36th fourth-quarter comeback of his career to snap a tie with Drew Brees for second all-time. Peyton Manning is the leader with 43 such comebacks.
It was a disappointing day for the Buffalo defense, which had stifled Brady in Week 4 and limited him to his worst rating in 13 seasons. But the Pats had a good game plan. They were able to mix effective runs with crisp short throws and well-designed screens against a Bills front that failed to get consistent pressure with four men.
Brady and the Pats reminded the Bills that in the biggest moments, they remain the standard until proven otherwise. That’s no disgrace. What matters is that the Bills continue to elevate their own competitive standard.
We saw it on Thanksgiving in Dallas, and against the Ravens, and last Sunday night in Pittsburgh. They fell short Saturday, but you could feel the gap closing between them and the Patriots. You didn’t have that creeping dread about a Bills game, the fatalistic sense that disaster was about to strike at any moment.
You weren’t shocked to see Brady rally the Pats. But you also expected Allen to bring the Bills back. He made some of the best throws of his two-year career on Saturday — particularly a perfect 33-yard pass to Dawson Knox to set up the Dion Dawkins TD just before half and the 53-yard dart to Brown in the third.
That’s the thing about Allen. For all his flaws, he has a way of rising up late in games. He has a soaring belief, one that Bills fans have begun to share. But he also holds himself to a high standard and doesn’t hide from the reality of his own shortcomings.
“There’s things I could have done differently,” Allen said after the Bills fell to 10-5. He admitted he had been slow to get into a rhythm against a terrific Pats defense. “I didn’t do a good enough job of that today.
“Whether it’s eagerness or anxiousness or pregame jitters, I’ve got to find way to get rid of that,” he said. “That’s going to come with reps and playing in big-time games like this.”
Allen has a refreshing self-awareness, a perspective on where he and the Bills are in McDermott’s “process.” Ultimately, that’s what matters. It would have been great to knock off the Pats and keep alive their chances of a division title. But the larger perspective is that they’re getting better.
Before the season, the main objective was that Allen show progress and that the team finish .500 or better. Allen was only 13-for-26 passing Saturday, but he made several great throws and threw for 208 yards — a gaudy 8.0 yards per pass attempt.
That’s the kind of production the Bills need, especially if Allen is completing a low percentage his passes. They need more big throws, game-changing throws, and this might have been his most encouraging day yet, even if defeat. Franchise quarterbacks are able to win shootouts on the road against other top QBs. This wasn't quite a shootout. But losing to Tom Brady doesn’t exactly qualify as a failure.
Allen looked the part of the franchise quarterback in this game. People notice. I saw one respected veteran columnist in South Florida suggest that Allen and the Bills would be the class of the AFC East for the next decade. That might be a bit premature, but they’re close. They had a shot in Foxborough, where the Pats rarely lose to a conference opponent, and didn’t back down.
“You couldn’t ask for a better situation, playing with a chance for an AFC East title with two games left,” Allen said. “We’ll learn from it.”
There’s no reason to doubt him. Allen is still a work in progress. He fails to set his feet at times and makes wayward throws. He missed a potential game-tying TD throw to Knox late in the game. He’s a little skittish against pressure. By his own admission, he gets overhyped for games and takes time to find his rhythm.
But he’s getting better, and he’s winning over a lot of suffering Bills fans. Two weeks from now, Allen and the Bills will hit the road for a playoff game, most likely in Houston, a year earlier than a lot of observers would have expected.
Sure, it would have been exhilarating to finally beat Brady at New England. But they didn’t need the game, and now they can rest players next week in the finale at home against the Jets. Imagine that, for the first time in 20 years, the finale means nothing because they’re already in the playoffs.
Saturday’s loss? They’ll learn from it, as Allen says. It’s the Patriots, and it stings. But you move on, confident of better things ahead.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
