Sullivan: RB is the hot choice, but Bills should bolster the trenches in the draft

There’s been a lot of speculation lately about the Bills taking a running back with the 30th pick of the first round in next week’s NFL draft.
It’s understandable. The Bills broke the franchise scoring record last season with 501 points. They went 13-3 and went to the AFC title game. Josh Allen broke most of Jim Kelly’s team passing records and finished second in the league MVP race to 'Jeopardy' guest host Aaron Rodgers.
Just imagine how good they might have been with an elite running game, right? Plug a stud rookie like Alabama’s Najee Harris or Clemson’s Travis Etienne into that offense and clear a space on the mantel for the Lombardi Trophy.
Well, it’s not quite that simple. Granted, the Bills finished 20th in the league in rushing yards. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss left something to be desired. As general manager Brandon Beane said, neither is a “home-run hitter,” a threat to take it to the house at any moment.
But it’s not the running game that cost the Bills a chance at the Super Bowl last January. In the conference title game, the team’s biggest since the Kelly era, it was their inability to control both lines of scrimmage that proved their undoing against the Chiefs.
That’s hard to accept, but when the standard is raised to the highest level, you judge a team accordingly. Strong management means not resting on your lofty achievements, but addressing the shortcomings that prevented you from taking it over the top.
Sure, an elite running back would help. So would a top cornerback to pair with Tre’Davious White or another breakaway receiver. But if you take a honest look back at the title game — and they got rolled, let’s face it — it’s clear that they got outplayed on both lines of scrimmage.
They didn’t get enough pressure on Patrick Mahomes, who was still somewhat limited by an injury suffered a week earlier but had his way against a soft Buffalo rush. Conversely, the Chiefs had Josh Allen running from pressure most of the day and he was ordinary.
Watching the Bucs destroy the Chiefs in the Super Bowl magnified the Bills’ shortcomings. The contrast couldn’t have been more stark. Yes, we’re talking about the Super Bowl champions, but again, we’ve reached the point where the Bills have to be measured against the very best.
It’s also fair — and fun — to compare this Bills team to the Super Bowl teams of the early 1990s. Those were great teams, of course, but in all four Super Bowls they lost to teams that were tougher in the trenches. It still matters, no matter how advanced you are in the passing game.
Teams tend to draft to counter the strengths of their primary competitors. In the AFC, that’s Mahomes. It’s also the rising tide of young quarterbacks in the conference — including Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, assuming the last two go to the Jags and Jets, respectively.
So the Bills should take an edge rusher with the 30th pick of the draft — or move up a few spots if there’s a guy they covet who might go before they get to pick. They need to fortify their pass rush now and for the future.
You could argue that the Bills’ title window is wide open and the dynamic rookie running back would give them a better chance to “win now.” It’s true that running backs are more likely to contribute immediately. But that shouldn’t drive the Bills’ thinking on draft night.
For one thing, Sean McDermott is a defensive coach by trade and a head coach’s specialty generally rules the day if it’s a close call in the draft. McDermott and Leslie Frazier surely believe they need more help in the pass rush, and a good defensive lineman could help them now.
But Beane is also paid to think for the long term, to look a few years down the road and do what’s in the team’s long-term interest. Taking an edge rusher early makes a lot of sense when you consider the team’s veteran defensive ends, who do not figure to be around much longer.
Mario Addison will turn 34 a few days before the new NFL season begins. The Bills voided the last year of his contract last month, so he’s likely gone after this season. Jerry Hughes will be 33 this season. Hughes was very good last season but how much longer does he have in Buffalo?
AJ Epenesa was a disappointment as a rookie, though he came on late. There are also questions at tackle, with Star Lotulelei returning from a year off and Ed Oliver yet to play up to the expectations of a ninth overall draft pick.
There’s a glut of offensive talent at the top of this draft, which could push a solid pass rusher down toward the Bills. They’d be fortunate to land someone like Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari or Miami’s Jaelen Phillips, both of whom would be good value with the 30th overall pick.
Beane said in a 50-minute video conference last week that he would consider a trade. He’s been known to move in drafts in the past, though he stayed pat with all his picks for the first time a year ago. Expect the GM to be more aggressive this year.
The Bills also could use help on the offensive line, especially the interior. Injuries were an issue, but Next Gen Stats ranked them 29th in run blocking. Singletary and Moss might not be home run hitters, but it’s not as if they were running through massive holes last season.
Moss was coming on when he got hurt late in the year. He and Singletary were both third-round picks. That’s good value for running backs in today’s NFL. You don’t give up on them this soon. Drafting a tailback at 30 would make for a crowded running back room. It would be a luxury pick.
During the playoff drought, there was a 10-year stretch when the Bills drafted more running backs in the first round than any other team in the NFL. They had the fewest pass attempts of any team in the league over that time. They were stuck in the past, trying to win the old way in a league that was increasingly about the pass.
Last season, they became a modern passing team, one that threw far more than it ran and got within a game of the Super Bowl. Sure, the thought of giving Allen a potentially game-breaking weapon is an enticing one.
But haven’t we learned by now the danger in reaching for the first shiny running back that comes along?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.