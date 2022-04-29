Sullivan: Rick Jeanneret's true gift? Bringing out every Sabres fan's inner child

Chris Parker knows it’s a cliche, but it’s one he shares with thousands of Western New York hockey fans who remember lying in bed listening to Sabres games on the radio when they were little kids.
“Yeah, I listened to the West Coast games when I was supposed to be asleep,” said Parker, better known as ‘The Bulldog’ on WGR sports radio. “I remember an old clock radio, one that had the numbers that flipped.”
Parker was 10 years old when the Sabres went to the Stanley Cup final in 1975, when the team owned the town and a dynamic young broadcaster named Rick Jeanneret was in his early days as a Sabres radio voice.
I didn’t grow up in Buffalo, but I have my own memories of falling asleep while listening to sports on a little transistor radio as a boy back home in Rhode Island. For me, it was Johnny Most on the Celtics, Ned Martin on the Red Sox, Chris Clark on Providence College basketball.
Just think how many Buffalo fans grew up that way, tilting their heads toward the radio and thrilling to the French Connection, or Phil Housley or Pat LaFontaine. Jeanneret has been there almost from the start. For any fan under 60, he has been a lifelong companion, an echo from childhood.
“Rick, he’s …he's the team,” said Parker, who has been connecting with Buffalo fans for more than 20 years on ‘Schopp and the Bulldog.’ “Guys come and go, right? He’s always there, has always been there.”
But Jeanneret, 79, has finally reached the end of his illustrious, 51-year career. Friday night at KeyBank Center, he broadcast his final game when the Sabres closed the regular season against the Blackhawks. They raised his banner to the rafters on April 1 on “RJ Night” before a roaring packed house.
During an emotional ceremony between periods that night, Jeanneret stood in front of the crowd, tears in his eyes, and uttered these three precious words, drawing each one out for emphasis: “I … love … you.”
Jeanneret was expressing his love for all the fans who have followed him these many years. But he was also speaking to every fan’s inner child, who grew up listening to games on a bedside radio while falling in love with a team and a sport and an announcer who brought it all to life.
“The appeal of someone who has been there your entire life and still getting to hear him, and now knowing he’s going away, is deeply moving,” Parker said. “I can’t hear May Day and not feel very emotional, almost inappropriately so.”
I covered that game in the old Aud on Saturday, April 24, 1993, when Brad May scored in overtime to beat the Bruins and give the Sabres a four-game sweep and their first playoff series win in a decade.
No one ever accused me of cheering for the locals, but I remember sitting at home on Sunday morning after that game and hearing Jeanneret’s “May Day! May Day!” call on ESPN. I was choking back tears, knowing that RJ’s ecstatic call was resonating with an international audience.
Jeanneret — or ‘Rodney,’ as some of the media guys liked to call him — was a true optimist, a fan at heart. He always picked the Sabres to make the playoffs, even when they were at their dysfunctional worst and in the middle of what’s now the longest playoff drought in NHL history.
He always saw the best in them. That’s what made his style so exciting, and at times, maddening. Ordinary plays sounded like moments of impending drama. He made a mundane clearing pass seem spectacular. But you loved it, the same way I loved Johnny Most gushing about my Celtics.
RJ was a brilliant announcer, but he saw the games through the eyes of a fan, or a 10-year-old for whom every game meant the world. At times, he engaged with fans’ inner child without even knowing it.
Even his signature goal call, “Top shelf, where mama hides the cookies!” seemed a nod to childhood. Who wasn’t transported back to the old kitchen, and looking up at the cupboard to see where their mother was keeping the goodies?
Really, if you’ve been a Buffalo hockey fan for more than half a century, whose voice did you hear more over the years, aside from your parents or spouses or family members? As the Bulldog said, players and coaches change. So do teachers and friends and work associates.
Jeanneret was always there, a reassuring and hopeful and at times hysterical voice. His calls are like a soundtrack to the lives of Buffalo hockey fans who have been listening since they were little kids.
“May Day! May Day!” “Call a Cop!” “La-la-la-la-la-LaFontaine!” “Now do you believe?” “This team is good, scary good!” “Wow-ee Housley!” “The population of Pominville just went up by one!”
After a particularly amazing save by Dominik Hasek, Jeanneret would simply declare that “We are not worthy.” That surely applies here. Sabres fans were indeed fortunate to have this man’s voice to guide them for 51 seasons. There will never be another like him.
They will feel deeply emotional late Friday when Jeanneret signs off the air for the final time. It will mark the end of a long and wonderful era in local sports. For a frozen instant, all those fans will be children again.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
