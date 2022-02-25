Sullivan: Sabres can't help but remind fans just how far away they are

On Wednesday night, the Sabres stumbled to a 4-0 loss in Montreal that was embarrassing even by their long-established inferior standard.
But fear not. Head coach Don Granato was ready the next day to remind long-suffering fans that an organization and coach cannot be “consumed by the result.”
“It’s all special projects,” Granato said after his team lost its fourth straight contest, during which the Sabres have been outscored, 19-7. The Canadiens came in with the worst record in the conference, by far.
And really, is there any more “special” project than the lowly Sabres, the worst organization in pro sports, a team that’s well on its way to setting an NHL record by failing to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs for an 11th straight season?
Why be consumed by the negatives? You rarely hear any of the local apologists mentioning the playoff drought these days. Special projects are in the works, and happy days are surely right around the corner for Terry Pegula’s team
Rationalizing defeat has been an operating principle almost from the moment Pegula took control of the franchise — 11 years to the day last Tuesday. Remember? In his teary opening press conference, Pegula vowed that the Sabres’ sole source for existence was winning Stanley Cups.
Who could have imagined how dysfunctional things would become in the intervening years? Losing on purpose to get a high draft pick was a very special and ultimately failed project, one that many of in local media were only too happy to endorse, turning defeat into a strategy and an entertainment.
Now fans are supposed to put all that aside, to demonize Jack Eichel the way they did Pat LaFontaine, and be comforted by the current master plan.
You can’t blame people if they’re a bit dubious, if they’re not buying in this time. Buffalo fans are infinitely loyal and patient. But they’re not suckers. Even they have a limit, and the sorry attendance numbers reflect their alienation.
The Sabres are next to last in the NHL in attendance, 8,657 last I checked. That’s less than half when the special project was chasing a Cup and they sold out the Arena on a regular basis. Only one team, the sorry Senators, are drawing worse.
Granato is a shrewd cookie. He’s smart enough to remind cynics of the long-term plan, which deflects criticism away from the fact that his team hasn’t been showing up for games lately and has been an indifferent mess on defense.
If this was a previous era, when the expectations were high, disgruntled folks would be bemoaning the “same old Sabres.” Granato recently said they needed to be “fearless,” which seemed like a roundabout way of calling them soft.
That’s how they look to me, like so many Sabres teams of the past. NHL statistics should be taken with a grain of salt, but the Sabres are dead last in the league in recorded hits, with roughly half as many as the top teams.
Opponents don’t get physically punished against these guys. They’re easy to play against, which is the worst criticism you can level at a hockey team. They used to say it about the Housley teams in the 1980s. At least they made the playoffs.
Sorry to harp on mere stats and lose sight of the grand plan. But the Sabres are also last in the NHL in shots on goal against — or first, depending on how you look at it. It’s fashionable to blame the goaltending, and admittedly it’s been a carousel of mediocrity. But it ain’t all the goaltending, folks.
The Granato lovers would remind us that it’s a consequence of his philosophy, which is true enough. He gives his guys freedom, demands they attack, and the offensive numbers have improved as a result. So what if the defense stinks?
People can point to the emergence of Tage Thompson, the resurgence of Jeff Skinner and the intermittent brilliance of Rasmus Dahlin as evidence that Granato is getting wondrous results from his players, that he’s the second coming of Scotty Bowman as a head coach.
There’s certainly cause for encouragement. Thompson has been a revelation, though his two-way game won’t remind anyone of Michael Peca. Skinner is actually earning some of his $9 million salary, though he still tends to disappear. He has four goals in his last 11, but all came in one game.
Scoring is up since Granato replaced Ralph Krueger, but they’re still being outscored by a goal a game. There’s a sentiment around town that if they’re going to lose, at least they’re entertaining. Better to lose 6-4 than 2-1, right?
It’s understandable if fans want more offense. No Sabre has finished better than 10th in the NHL in scoring in 30 years, since LaFontaine was second with 148 points in the magical 1992-93 season. In all but six of those years, they didn’t even have anyone finish in the top 20 in points.
Of course, it’s not all about offense. The Sabres need to be a more accountable squad, one that pushes the play but doesn’t treat defense like an afterthought. There’s cause for hope. Owen Power could be just what they need, a big, strong, skilled defenseman who can make life difficult for opposing forwards.
The Eichel deal looks promising, a sign that GM Kevyn Adams actually knows a player when he sees one. Alex Tuch has been a force and could become this generation’s Peca. Peyton Krebs has the making of a first-line forward who could become the next Sabre to find his way into the top 10 in NHL scoring.
Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn — there’s talent there. But we’ve been fooled by prospects and potential before. It remains to be seen whether the Sabres become more than a collection of skilled players, when they find the talent and grit to be a consistent contender.
The Bills have reached the point where they’re judged by the highest standard. Sean McDermott has reached the playoffs four times in five years, and he’s being harshly criticized — and with reason — for not going farther. It’s the opposite with Granato, who has the benefit of meager expectations.
Granato has won over a lot of skeptics. But you don’t judge a coach when the standard is low, when he can shrug off his team’s flaws and point to the future. I’ll wait until the stakes are higher, when he’s coaching a team that’s expected to win and it’s not enough to simply not be Ralph Krueger.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
