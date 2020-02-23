Sullivan: Sabres' murky outlook clouds deadline expectations

In case you missed it, the best story of the weekend took place Saturday in Toronto, where a 42-year-old Zamboni driver named David Ayres became the first emergency goalie in NHL history to get credit for a victory in Carolina’s 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Ayres, who runs the business for a Toronto rink and serves as a practice goalie for the AHL Marlies, was forced into action midway through the second period when James Reimer and Petr Mrazek, the Hurricanes’ goaltenders, had to leave because of injuries.
The Maple Leafs scored on their first two shots after Ayres, who had been watching in the stands with his wife, entered with the ‘Canes leading, 4-1. But after promising he would do better during the break, he stopped all eight shots he faced in the third.
Ayres, whose pro hockey career was cut short by a kidney transplant in 2004, called it “the time of my life out there … once in a lifetime."
After the win, Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour told his players “It's not often in a game you get tied to a great memory. You'll see when you're done, all you'll have is the memories you've got.”
As Brind’Amour said, we love sports for the memories. It got me to thinking, how long has it been since Sabres fans were tied to a great memory? How many of those special moments have Buffalo hockey lovers treasured over the last decade?
Very few, I would imagine. The best moments involved getting a top pick after finishing last in the league. I wonder if some fans recall cheering when the Sabres were losing games, or booing when they were leading during the tank years?
The top moment this season, aside from a few dazzling goals by Jack Eichel, was when a disgruntled fan named Duane called the local radio station and vented his displeasure with the team and the Pegulas, becoming a folk hero for the disaffected masses.
Carolina began creating memories again last season, when it snapped a nine-year playoff drought and went to the conference finals. The Sabres, who have missed the Cup playoffs eight years in a row, have replaced the ‘Canes as the team with the longest drought.
Monday is the NHL trade deadline. Talk about dreary memories. How many times have fans suffered through it, wondering if the underachieving Sabres would be a buyer or seller, and whether they might actually bring in a new face of any real consequence?
The question is whether embattled general manager Jason Botterill will be a seller or buyer — or both. Botterill is in a tough spot. When he fired Phil Housley, there was talk that he was on the hot seat and could lose his job if the Sabres didn’t make the playoffs.
The Sabres beat Winnipeg, 2-1 at KeyBank on Sunday, pulling them within six points of the Leafs and four of the Panthers in the Atlantic. The more starry-eyed fans and media have visions of Botterill working his magic at the deadline and getting help for a playoff run.
But really, you needn’t be a cynic to see the Sabres as little more than a tease, a team with the talent to make little runs and raise temporary hope, but lacking the overall depth and competitive character to sustain it over time.
They should be in the thick of the race by now. They just came off a run of nine home games in 10 days. They needed a rousing homestand to make a serious dent. They went 4-5. They lost at KeyBank to Ottawa, Detroit and Anaheim, three of the bottom five teams in the league. They were lucky the Leafs and Panthers were struggling.
OK, after Sunday’s win over the Jets, they’ve won five of six. If not for that meltdown in Ottawa, they’d be on a six-game winning streak. The Sabres haven’t won four games in a row since the back end of their 10-game winning streak at the end of November — in 2018.
Sunday’s win puts them at 29-25-8, for 66 points. A year ago at this time, they were 29-25-8. Precisely the same. Is that progress? Analytics say they’ve been better in certain ways under Ralph Krueger, in particularly in five-on-five. But the record is the record.
This run before the deadline could be the worst thing for them. Do you really want them to tease management into thinking they can break the playoff drought, causing a desperate GM to make short-term moves to appease the fan base and help his own reputation?
Botterill might have no choice but to fortify his roster for a playoff run. The Sabres are healthy up front. Jeff Skinner actually scored a goal. They’ve settled on their six defensemen. Eichel is having a career year, which could be the most significant issue of all.
Can the GM afford to send a message to his captain and franchise cornerstone by selling at the deadline and giving up on the playoffs? Eichel is in his fifth season and has yet to appear in a playoff game. He has few of those great memories, if it doesn't change soon, he might decide that playing for a losing franchise is bad for his reputation.
If Botterill tells his team he’s given up on the season, the Sabres could pack it in the way they did a year ago, when they went 2-16 at this very stage of the season to cost Housley his job. It’s hard to be optimistic when you remember these players falling apart a year ago.
The goal this year was to play “meaningful” games in March, a modest standard. They have 20 games left. In the last three NHL seasons, it took 98, 97 and 95 points to get the last playoff spot in the East. They would need 29 points — say, 14-5-1 — just to get to 95.
They're still a long shot, and a strong GM would admit that and move out pieces at the deadline. Among the candidates are unrestricted free agents like Conor Sheary, Jimmy Vesey, Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson and Michael Frolik.
Of course, it’ll be hard for Botterill to get much of value in return for that bunch — specifically, the second-line center the Sabres have been missing since they sent away Ryan O’Reilly in one of the most regrettable trades in league history.
A strong GM would trade Rasmus Ristolainen, who should have been dealt last summer when he had more term on his salary. He has two years left on his deal, so he’s still their best trade asset but no more marketable than he was a year ago at this time.
Botterill isn’t a strong GM. He’s a wounded executive who is scared of making another deal that’ll torment him, who needs to justify his reputation as some rising personnel savant, and soon. The Skinner contract will be an albatross for years to come — though Terry Pegula has to share the blame for signing off on his bad moves.
Anyway, barring a collapse like last year’s, the Sabres should get to the 86-90 point range, which Botterill can sell to his bosses and the world as a 10-game improvement under his exotic head coaching pick, Ralph Krueger.
The GM can point to a heroic finish, and the fact that they played games that mattered in March and didn’t quit. That’s what qualifies as progress in a losing culture. People who accept a low standard get what they deserve. The frustrated fans have very good reason.
It’s been too long since the Sabres provided the great memories. In this case, memory tells them not to get too excited, and on deadline day, to always expect the worst.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com. Catch his daily podcast at jerrysullivanshow.com.
