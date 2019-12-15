This season has been a bit of a roller coaster ride for fatalistic Buffalo fans, who wondered from week to week if the Bills were as good as their record, and if a signature collapse was in store.
But it’s important to remember what the goals were in August. If they played meaningful games in December and Josh Allen made solid progress, the season would be considered a success. Well, you can call it a rousing, unqualified success.
On Sunday night, playing in the NFL’s signature prime-time spot for the first time in 12 years, the Bills once again proved their worthiness to a skeptical nation with a 17-10 comeback win over the Steelers at Heinz Field.
They’re going back to the playoffs, for the second time in 20 years and the second time in three years under Sean McDermott. This time, they made it with two weeks to spare; they didn’t need an Andy Dalton miracle.
It wasn’t pretty, nor easy. When is it with this bunch? But they got the job done against a Pittsburgh team that had won seven of its last eight to get back in the playoff chase. The Buffalo defense was superb, limiting the Steelers to 229 total yards, the fewest by Pittsburgh since the 2013 opener.
Josh Allen and Co. did just enough to win in another uneven performance, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter and getting the win on Allen’s touchdown to tight end Tyler Kroft.
The Bills are 10-4 for the first time since the 1993 season — the last of the four Super Bowl years. They’re also 6-1 away from New Era Field. This is the first time they’ve won six road games since ’93. They’ve never won seven road games in a season.
They would have to win next week at New England to reach that milestone, and to keep alive their hopes of winning the AFC East. They’re one game behind New England, but the Pats have the tiebreaker.
The Bills have never beaten Tom Brady in Foxborough in a game that really mattered. They beat the Patriots in a meaningless 2014 finale, when Brady played only a half.
But at this point, how could we rule anything out for this resilient young team? Certainly they’ll be a live underdog in a wild-card playoff game on the road. That would most likely be at Houston after the Texans knocked off the Titans on Sunday.
Allen wasn’t expected to have a huge statistical game against a Steelers team that was leading the NFL in sacks and takeaways. His job was to be efficient, to make smart decisions and solid throws in the intermediate areas of the field, where he has thrived so often during his second season.
Allen missed one easy throw that would have been a first down. His pass down the middle to Cole Beasley sailed a bit high off Beasley’s hands and was picked off late in the first half.
But he was good enough. He walked into the end zone for the game’s first touchdown, and with 7:55 left, he fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kroft for the game-winner. So Allen gets credit for another fourth-quarter comeback.
He didn’t have to do much to outplay Devlin “Duck” Hodges, an undrafted rookie who played like it against the NFL’s third-ranked pass defense. Hodges was over his head from the outset, skittish, uncertain and inaccurate. Tre’Davious White picked him off midway through the first quarter and it never got better.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, who has done a terrific job under trying circumstances this season, has said of Hodges, “Just don’t kill us.” That’s a pretty low standard, one he failed to reach against an elite Buffalo defense.
Leslie Frazier’s D had limited Lamar Jackson to his worst game as a starter the week before. They weren’t going to back down to some third-string Duck. Tremaine Edmunds, playing against his two brothers for the first time, was sensational.
It seemed the only way Pittsburgh would score a touchdown was if they converted a turnover deep in Bills territory. And late in the first half, an Allen interception and a dubious facemark penalty gave the Steelers a first-and-goal from the Bills’ 10-yard line.
But even that was too challenging a task for the Steelers’ popgun offense. On first down, the snap was low and the Steelers muffed the exchange. The Bills recovered the fumble. Crisis averted.
Once again, the Bills’ defense had a lapse just after halftime. It happened in the Eagles loss and against the Ravens a week ago. On Sunday, they allowed Hodges to drive the Steelers to a go-ahead touchdown on the first possession of third quarter.
The defense dominated from then on. Hodges threw a pass late in third across the field to the far hash, and White picked off the ill-advised toss and returned it 49 yards to the Pittsburgh 18.
What ensued was one of the worst offensive possessions in recent memory. After getting a first and goal at the 8, the Bills ran three consecutive plays that lost 10 yards — two runs by Frank Gore and one by Devin Singletary. They had to settle for a game-tying field goal by Stephen Hauschka.
But how many times have we seen Allen rise up in difficult circumstances to make the big throws in the clutch?
After the Steelers went three-and-out, Allen connected with John Brown on a back-shoulder pass for 40 yards down the left sideline. It was reminiscent of the throw that won the Jets game in the opener, and put the Bills in business at the Steelers’ 30.
Singletary broke a 15-yard run to the 15. On third-and-9, with three wideouts lined up to his left, Allen found Kroft, the high-priced and oft-maligned free agent, for the go-ahead touchdown with 7:55 left in the game.
The Steelers threatened late — remember, it’s never easy. But the Buffalo defense picked off Hodges in the end zone on two fourth-down throws — their third and fourth picks of the game — to seal it.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York, as well as the host of The Jerry Sullivan Show from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays on 1270 AM The Fan. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
