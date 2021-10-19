Sullivan: Titans stand up to Bills on Monday Night Football

All right, I’ll start with the Bills’ fateful final offensive play, since it’ll be the focus of unending analysis until they play another game in two weeks.
I thought Sean McDermott made the right decision to go on fourth-and 1 — actually, about six inches. The analytics said it was the clear choice. Plus, Josh Allen had been 13-for-14 in his career when running on fourth-and-1. He’s one of the best runners ever near the goal-line.
It was the play call I didn’t care for. In that situation, it would have been wiser to run a play fake to tailback Zack Moss and have Allen run wide, giving him more room to accelerate and a better chance to beat a defender one-on-one and score a touchdown.
Sure, he’s tough on the sneak. But Allen likes to go left in that situation. The Titans watch film. They were ready for it. Defensive end Jeffery Simmons knifed past Dion Dawkins to the spot. Allen saw it and appeared to hesitate and look to his left, which might have contributed to him slipping. He said afterwards that he had been looking for another “window.”
Keep in mind, even if Allen had made the first down on the sneak, the Bills would have been 2 yards away from a TD with 22 seconds left. There were no guarantees. Their best chance for a go-ahead TD was freezing the D with a run fake and getting Josh out in space.
(Of course, the fact that no one is suggesting they should have handed off to Moss tells you how how little confidence they have in their running game).
Anyway, it’s easy to second-guess. That’s why God created sports writers. It was a tough, exhilarating, 34-31 loss, but a great football game. I imagine the thousands of Bills fans who made the trip to Nashville felt they got their money’s worth on Monday night (and before).
It is a devastating way to enter a bye week, but keep this in mind: Last Nov. 15, they lost at Arizona on the Hail Mary pass by Kyler Murray. The Bills regrouped and won their last six regular-season games by an average margin of 20 points a game.
As Micah Hyde said after the opener, there’s no need to panic. The sky isn’t falling, though there are some scattered clouds up there. The Bills have a commanding two-game lead in the sorry AFC East. I still like their chances of getting to the Super Bowl.
“This is a resilient team,” Allen said in his post-game presser. “I have no doubt we’re going to use this to fuel us and be ready to go in two weeks.”
They’ll be a solid favorite in their next four games after the break. The first three are against one-win teams (Dolphins, Jaguars, Jets) and the Colts are 2-4. The aggregate record of their remaining 11 opponents is 23-39. Only the Bucs and Saints have winning records.
The Bills remain a solid bet to win at least 12 games and host a playoff game in January. But their ultimate goal was to get the top seed, a bye and home-field throughout the AFC playoffs. They’re now a game behind the Ravens and essentially one back of Tennessee, which has the tiebreaker.
A lot can happen over the next 11 games. But Monday’s raises anew some questions about the Bills’ worthiness as a true championship contender.
The standard is high when you’re being picked to reach the Super Bowl, and when your franchise quarterback has just been given a $258 million contract extension. A team deserves to be judged accordingly, by a steep and critical standard.
This makes two times that an opponent stood up to the Bills and whipped them in the fourth quarter. The Steelers did it in the opener, scoring 17 points in the final quarter of a 23-16 upset. And the Titans did it Monday night, outscoring the Bills, 10-0, in the fourth for the win.
In both losses, a veteran quarterback figured things out after a slow start and had his way in the decisive moments against the Bills’ defense. Pittsburgh and Ben Roethlisberger, who struggled in the early going, scored on their last four possessions in the opener.
Tennessee scored on its final six possessions Monday, which might have been on McDermott’s mind when he elected not to kick the tying field goal and play for overtime.
Derrick Henry, the best running back in football, had a signature game. He got better as the game went on, popping a 76-yard TD along the way, and got in the heads of Buffalo's defenders. The Titans wisely used more play action after halftime and the Bills sold out too readily.
The play-action fakes froze the Buffalo linebackers and opened the middle of the field for Ryan Tannehill, who was 9-for-9 passing for 103 yards in the fourth quarter — despite the absence of his best lineman, tackle Taylor Lewan.
The Bills didn’t get a sack against Tannehill, who came in as the most sacked QB in the league. They hit him only twice. The Titans lost Julio Jones and still found a way. A.J. Brown had all seven of his catches after halftime. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, a relative obscurity, had three key catches on three targets on the Titans’ winning drive.
The Bills’ defense is still tops in the NFL in yards and points per game, yards per play and takeaways. They’re a very good, well-coached defense that rarely gets beat down the field, especially early in games. They haven't allowed a first-quarter TD in their last dozen games.
But after a statement win at the Chiefs, this collapse revives questions about how good the defense really is, and whether three wins over teams with backup quarterbacks inflated their stats and their stature in the league.
The coaches tell the defensive players to “protect their reputation,” and that’ll be their job after the bye. Odds are, they’ll be newly dominant against the shabby lineup of rookie quarterbacks and marginal veterans who await in the month before Thanksgiving.
The true test will come against the Bucs and Tom Brady, one of the few offenses with a reliable passing attack and sound running game. If the Bills couldn’t contain Westbrook-Ikhine in the critical moments, what will they do against Brady’s arsenal of pass-receiving weapons?
Again, they’re being judged by the highest standard now. If they’re an elite defense, they can’t allow teams to score on every possession in the second half. That’ll kill you in a big playoff contest.
The same goes for Allen. He’s resilient, like his team. But at times, he needs to be a little more judicious, more in control of his emotions. He was fabulous for much of Monday’s game, completing 35 of 47 for 353 yards and three touchdowns and one interception.
Allen set a new career high with 35 completions. He went over 350 yards for the sixth time in his career. He was dynamite at times against the Titans, making some of the laser-like throws that separate him from just about every other passer on the planet.
But he, too, is being judged by a loftier standard. Allen took the short, easy stuff for much of the night, carving up a beleaguered Titans secondary with precise throws to Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs. But with the Bills up, 31-27, he made some dubious decisions on one failed possession.
He held the ball too long and took a big sack, failing to see Tommy Sweeney open in the flat. He then forced a deep throw for Emmanuel Sanders into double coverage that was almost picked off and made another long, wayward pass on third-and-17.
Allen sometimes tries to do too much. It has been a recurrent theme in his career and popped up again Monday. He was very good for the most part, but the Bills went 2 for 5 in the red zone. He failed to see Sanders running open on one play that could have gone for an easy touchdown.
Yes, it seems like nitpicking. If the Bills had scored at the end, they would have become the fourth team ever to reach 35 points in five straight games. Their point differential is plus-105, the best in the NFL. Only the unbeaten Cardinals, at plus-85, are within 40 points of them.
They’ll bounce back. They’re a resilient bunch, as Allen says. But the Titans are resilient, too. They’ve come from behind in the fourth quarter to win 13 times since Mike Vrabel took over in 2018, tops in the NFL. It was Tennessee that made a statement to the country on Monday night.
This one will linger for awhile, until the Bills run into another opponent that can stand up to them, punch them in the mouth and see how they respond. Maybe it’ll be in January. Who knows? Maybe against the Titans.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.