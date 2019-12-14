WILSON — As the season progresses, the Lakemen keep growing.
Wilson boys basketball notched its second-straight victory Friday night, taking down Emerson, 60-54, in double overtime on the first night of the Lakemen’s annual Tip-Off Tournament at Wilson High School. The Lakemen (2-2) got the shot in the arm they needed, winning this instant classic with some key plays in late moments.
Whether it was Brayden Thompson’s rebound and put back to force the first OT or stifling defense down the stretch, Wilson seemed to make the biggest plays when it needed them most.
Cool Hand Luke came to play in this one, as Luke Bradley was Wilson’s driving force with his 22 points, including three 3-pointers. Fellow sharpshooter Mike Miller did his thing too, knocking down three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and overtime to contribute to his 15 points.
Head coach Brett Sippel thought the first quarter defense was stellar, holding the Eagles to just two points. The Lakemen only gave up 14 points by halftime, but Emerson (0-4) heated up in the second half behind Keshawn Conner’s seven 3-point daggers.
But once overtime came around, the Lakemen made winning plays and kept their composure.
“There were some big plays. I thought Ben Lyman’s charge was a big play he took, and every time it felt the momentum was swinging into our favor, their favor, the other team would make a play” Sippel said. “But I was very (happy), especially in the second overtime. A lot of guys were fatigued. ... We have some depth, so it’s nice to roll some more guys out there, and even the overtime, we were putting sometimes two or three guys in at a time.”
With 14 kids on the roster, the Lakemen are as deep as anyone in Western New York. Sippel sees the progress the team has steadily made with its Niagara-Orleans schedule on the horizon. What Sippel is seeing every day in practice has translated for Wilson in its last two tilts.
“The practices have been very good, very energized. I think the depth that we have makes our practices competitive,” Sippel said. “So guys want playing time, so we’re pretty even in many different positions. So practice has been good and intense, and they have really good attitudes. It’s a good group of boys, so I know they want to get better and they’re doing it in practice.”
Sippel may have arguably the N-O’s most versatile big in Bradley as well. The senior is listed as a forward/guard for good reason. He can crash the boards and protect the rim, initiate the offense on the break as a playmaker, or even play off the ball in catch-and-shoot situations.
Having him alongside guards like Miller and Alex Martinez could be a problem for all opponents.
“Luke obviously helps our press break tremendously. They were pressing so its nice to have him back in the backcourt to see the floor,” Sippel said. “Like you said, he’s a forward who can handle the ball. So we may have three guards on the floor, but our forward is another guard, so we’ve got four guys who can handle the basketball. So that definitely is a luxury to have for sure.”
Bradley, the younger brother of former Wilson stars Kyle and Ryan Bradley, has many facets to his game, but his personal favorite is attacking the rim on the offensive end.
“What I like to do is get the ball to the paint and get it to the bucket,” Bradley said. “And when I get it to the bucket, I can get my own offensive rebound if I miss, so that’s my favorite part of my game.”
Although the team is .500 through four games, Bradley sees not only where the team is now, but also how much further it can go.
“We’re still finding our footing. We still have to get better at moving the ball around better,” Bradley said. “More efficiency passing the ball, getting better shots, getting open. We’ve still got a lot to learn and a lot of potential.”
The offensive side of the court has still be a challenge to this point, meaning the Lakemen will continue to lean on their defense with the 1-3-1 trap zone. Sippel just wants to see the team take those weaknesses and turn them into strengths through their daily work.
“We just want to keep making progress in the areas where we’re kind of weak and deficient at,” Sippel said. “So that’s what we’ll be addressing in practice each day. I think we need to do a better job executing our offense; I don’t think we made great decisions with the basketball today in certain situations, like time and clock and things like that. So that’s gonna be worked on for sure.
“But like I said, I love the attitude, I like how hard the guys work, I love how they really work together. So the attitude of the team and the effort’s very good, and that’s the most important thing. They have great attitude and great efforts. We’ll see what happens.”
Wilson looks to win its Tip-Off Tournament at 3:30 p.m. today against Burgard.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari as a guest on Tony Caligiuri's 'Inside High School Sports,' 10 a.m. Saturdays on WGR 550.
