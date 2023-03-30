Lockport High School was the scene of one of 34 “swatting" incidents in school districts across New York state on Thursday, according to New York State Police.
Swatting, understood as the act of making a series of a false threats of an active shooter, affected schools including South Park High in Buffalo, Plattsburgh High, Jamestown High and Silver Creek Central School District, according to their websites.
This was the first incident of swatting in the state, Beau Duffy, director of Public Information for NYSP, said. There may have been more incidents that local police handled without aid from New York State Police, he added.
While the threats were all proven false, there is no magic bullet to stop future swatters from giving it a go themselves, Duffy said.
“If we get the call about a possible shooter, we’re going to respond to it. Period,” Duffy said. “We’ll investigate them until we can determine who did them and arrest them.”
A spate of threats and false reports of shooters have been pouring into schools and colleges across the country for months, Associated Press reported on Thursday. Schools in Pennsylvania were the latest targeted by swatting, via computer-generated calls on Wednesday. One day earlier, nearly 30 Massachusetts schools received fake threats.
Regardless how many threats turned out to be false, Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said every threat has to be regarded as real, and targets will be searched thoroughly.
After LPD dispatch fielded a phone call reporting an active shooter and several students injured at LHS at 10:48 a.m. Thursday, multiple police agencies sent officers to the scene and every room in the building was checked. That process took about about two hours, and the school was in lockdown mode while the search was carried out, Abbott said.
LHS business teacher Jill DiTullio shared how "terrifying" it was for her and her students to hear Principal Dawn Wylke's voice over the PA system, saying, "lockdown, lockdown, lockdown."
More than 30 minutes after that, DiTullio said, district superintendent Mathis Calvin spoke to everyone via PA to let them know law enforcement was checking every room in the school — and that police believed there was no active shooter inside the school.
Students were dismissed at LHS soon after the school got the all-clear from police. On Friday, additional police and security staff will be present in all district buildings, Calvin said. Counselors and social workers are on hand for any district student who needs to speak with someone, he added.
