Two Lockport men were arrested by the State Police Community Stabilization Unit inside a Town of Lockport residence.
On Friday, March 10, the two men, Dwight R. Williams, 44, of Lockport, and Dillon S. Smith, 31, of Lockport, were both arrested at the Royal Parkway South residence based on information developed by the State Police Community Stabilization Unit on Thursday, March 9. Williams and Smith were identified by the unit as “wanted subjects,” according to a press release from the New York State Police.
Police said that they found a loaded pistol in William’s possession. Smith was identified to have seven outstanding warrants.
Williams is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as well as a second charge of criminal possession of a weapon due to a previous conviction.
Both subjects were transported to State Police Lockport for processing and then remanded to Niagara County Jail for centralized arraignment.
State Police Public Information Officer Trooper James O’Callaghan could not be reached in time for comment.
